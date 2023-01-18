ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison

"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
Leslie Jordan’s Cause Of Death Confirmed After Tragic Car Crash At 67

Leslie Jordan was revealed to have died from “sudden cardiac dysfunction” according to a report from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office on Thursday, Jan. 19. His death was was from “natural causes” per the report, with arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease as a secondary factor. The actor’s passing at 67 years old was announced, after he was involved in a car crash on Monday, October 24. It was initially reported that the Will And Grace star had died after he had a medical emergency while driving and subsequently crashed his car into the side of a building in West Hollywood, per TMZ. g.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Lisa Marie Presley’s grave prepped at Graceland across from Elvis’

Lisa Marie Presley will soon be laid to rest across from her late father, Elvis Presley, at Graceland. Photos obtained by TMZ Wednesday show the “Lights Out” singer’s grave being prepared next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. The family’s tombs are all located around the estate’s famous backyard fountain. Work on the memorial site began Tuesday, according to the report, but there are other changes expected ahead of Sunday’s public celebration of life that will honor Lisa Marie. Among the preparations is a stage with a backdrop, which the outlet speculated could be for...
Thandiwe Newton's Lookalike Daughter Nico Parker Walks Red Carpet with Dad at Last of Us Premiere

The 18-year old stars as Pedro Pascal's daughter in the new video game-inspired HBO series Nico Parker brought a pop of color to the red carpet Monday night. The 18-year-old actress — who a lookalike of her mother, Thandiwe Newton — turned heads at the premiere of The Last of Us in Los Angeles wearing a vibrant lime green ruffled gown. With a deep V-neck cut in the front and back, a bow-tie waist, a sheer chiffon skirt, and dramatic train, the frock was the antithesis of...
Kelli Giddish Reveals First Role After 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit

In light of her exit as Det. Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish isn't letting her acting chops go to waste. After spending 12 years on the crime drama, the actress is taking her talents to the theater in a one-night-only play. She announced her participation in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer featuring her and the cast: "So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast including @falachenfala, #KathleenChalfant, and #ElizabethMarvel for the one-night-only event presentation of @spareribplay by @wintygram, hosted by @realsambee on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Every dollar goes to @keepourclinics." Tickets are on sale for the show now for $25 each, or donations in the same amount can be made.
