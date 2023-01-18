Read full article on original website
BBC
Ukraine war: Hiding from Putin's call-up by living off-grid in a freezing forest
When Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation of Russian men in September last year, it took Adam Kalinin - not his real name - a week to decide that the best thing he could do was move to the forest. The IT specialist was against the war from the start,...
BBC
Russia orders Estonian ambassador to leave country
The Estonian ambassador in Russia has been ordered to leave the country by 7 February after the Kremlin accused the country of "Russophobia". In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said Estonia had "purposefully destroyed" relations with Moscow. Margus Laidre is the first ambassador Russia has expelled since invading Ukraine...
BBC
Ukraine war: Germany won't block export of its Leopard 2 tanks, foreign minister says
Germany's foreign minister Anna Baerbock has said she "would not stand in the way" of Poland if they were to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Ukraine has called on the West to provide the German-made tanks which they say will help them defeat Russia. But Germany is yet to...
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
US strike kills approximately 30 al-Shabaab fighters in Somalia
The United States carried out a strike in Somalia on Friday that killed approximately 30 al-Shabaab fighters, US Africa Command said in a statement.
BBC
US to designate Wagner Group as a transnational criminal organisation
The US will designate Russia's Wagner group, which is believed to have thousands of mercenaries in Ukraine, a "transnational criminal organisation". It will also impose fresh sanctions on the group and its support network next week, the White House said. "[It is] committing atrocities and human rights abuses in Ukraine...
