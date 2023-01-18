Around 5,800 new homes are to be built on brownfield sites regenerated with the help of £60 million in Government funding.Councils across England are able to bid for a share of the pot to revive disused urban areas and make room for new dwellings, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) announced on Wednesday.The money – which is the second tranche from the £180 million Brownfield Land Release Fund 2 – will go towards building thousands of new homes by March 2027 and could create about 18,000 jobs in the housing and construction sector.We must prioritise brownfield land...

2 DAYS AGO