BBC
Rent rises to be capped and eviction ban to remain
Rent rises are to be capped at 3% and evictions will remain banned under Scottish government plans. Tenants' rights minister Patrick Harvie announced the move - which will be subject to parliamentary approval - pledging to amend an emergency bill. The bill was passed last year to tackle the cost-of-living...
Brownfield sites to be revived for housing with £60m funding injection
Around 5,800 new homes are to be built on brownfield sites regenerated with the help of £60 million in Government funding.Councils across England are able to bid for a share of the pot to revive disused urban areas and make room for new dwellings, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) announced on Wednesday.The money – which is the second tranche from the £180 million Brownfield Land Release Fund 2 – will go towards building thousands of new homes by March 2027 and could create about 18,000 jobs in the housing and construction sector.We must prioritise brownfield land...
BBC
Levelling up: Sefton bid rejection is slap in face, council says
A council leader has described the latest allocation of levelling up money as "another slap in the face" after his area's bids were rejected. Sefton Council's Ian Maher said plans to revitalise Bootle and Crosby had been ignored, showing ministers had "no interest in real levelling up". The government said...
BBC
Levelling up: Cleethorpes transformation plan awarded £18m
A seaside town's plan to become the top destination on Lincolnshire's coast has received more than £18m from the government's £2.1bn Levelling Up Fund. The rejuvenation plan for Cleethorpes was masterminded by designer Wayne Hemingway. North East Lincolnshire Council (NELC) leader Philip Jackson said the money would help...
BBC
Eden Project Morecambe: Firms hope eco-attraction will boost local economy
Business owners have welcomed news that plans for an eco-tourism venue in Morecambe have moved a step closer thanks to £50m in levelling-up funding. Eden Project Morecambe is expected to open in 2024, and is inspired by the success of a sister site in Cornwall, which had attracted 22 million people by its 20th anniversary in 2021.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
BBC
King Charles to divert Crown Estate windfall to 'public good'
King Charles has asked for a surge in profits from six new offshore wind farms on the Crown Estate, worth £1bn, to be used for the "wider public good", rather than the Royal Family. The Royal Household's public funding is based on 25% of Crown Estate profits. But King...
BBC
Cemfjord sinking: Crew lost during 'extraordinarily violent' seas
The crew of a small cargo ship died after their vessel capsized in strong winds and 10m-high waves, a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has heard. The bodies of the eight men were never recovered after the MV Cemfjord sank in the Pentland Firth, a stretch of sea between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
BBC
Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life
Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
Time Out Global
Bad news: it’s now illegal to wild camp anywhere in England and Wales
Dartmoor was previously the only place in England and Wales where you were legally allowed to camp without needing to seek permission from the landowner. You could rock up, pitch your tent and sleep peacefully under the stars – much like you can do in Scotland. But that has...
BBC
UWE Bristol facing possible £11m energy bill rise
A university says it could be facing an energy bill rise of more than £11m. Steve West, vice chancellor of the University of the West of England (UWE) in Bristol, said costs might be as high as £18m in 2023-2024. He said the price increase would not be...
First electric-only freight train firm Varamis Rail starts moving parcels
The UK’s first electric-only rail freight operator has started moving parcels between Scotland and the Midlands.Varamis Rail is using fully electric former passenger trains converted to carry freight in response to the growing demand for next day deliveries of goods bought online.The majority of freight trains on Britain’s railways are powered by diesel, with an average speed of around 24mph.The rail industry looks to play its part in decarbonising the UKPhil Read, Varamis RailVaramis Rail said its trains can reach 100mph, with journeys between Mossend freight terminal, near Glasgow and Birmingham International scheduled to take just under five hours.The company’s...
My beloved Morecambe was once mocked for Mr Blobbyland, so it deserves its Eden Project | Helen Pidd
This £50m levelling up project certainly beats our old theme park. One official told me he’d do a deal with the devil to help the area. Seems he did, says Guardian North of England editor Helen Pidd
BBC
US town's toilets-on-skis race is flush with success
The small town of Conconully, Washington, has had the tradition of racing outhouse for 42 years. The annual competition takes place on Main Street. People gather from across eastern Washington to watch. Participants build the outhouses out of wood and are required to have toilet, a loo roll, and a...
BBC
Glass bottles excluded from deposit return plans
The government's latest plans for a deposit return scheme for drinks containers have been criticised for excluding glass bottles. The scheme due to be introduced in 2025 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will cover plastic bottles and cans. According to the proposals supermarkets will host "reverse vending machines" where...
BBC
Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent
In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
Downing Street repeats apology for Sunak seatbelt ‘mistake’
Lancashire police investigating whether prime minister broke law when filming in back of car
BBC
Coventry towers demolition plan should consider community - MP
The needs of a "close-knit" community must be considered if 1960s tower blocks are demolished, an MP says. The owner of three blocks in Ferrers Close, Coventry, told residents they were recommending the flats be torn down because of mould and other issues. Taiwo Owatemi, Labour MP for Coventry North...
BBC
Plans to revamp aging Wythenshawe Civic Centre to be approved
Plans to transform an aging civic centre in Manchester into a "cultural hub" complete with a public square, cinema and food hall are expected to be approved later. The project to redevelop the 1970s centre in Wythenshawe could also see 1,500 new low-carbon homes. Councillor Gavin White said it was...
