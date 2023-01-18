Read full article on original website
wrul.com
Carmi takes Battle of the Bulldogs in Overtime
The opening night of the 43rd annual Carmi-White County Invitational Tournament started off with a bang. Fairfield took down Evansville Day in a 61-57 thriller in Game 1, but they couldn’t match the excitement that would take place in Game 2 between Harrisburg and Carmi-White County. The maroon Bulldogs...
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon County Boys Hold Off Webster County 89-79
The Lyon County boys’ basketball team bounced back from an early exit from the 2nd Region All “A” tournament with an 89-79 victory at Webster County on Tuesday. Lyon County improved to 15-5 ahead of a visit from Trigg County on Friday. The Lyons rolled to a 56-point win in Cadiz on December 13.
wrul.com
Sharron Mae Ramsey
Sharron Mae Ramsey, 78, of McLeansboro, IL passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her home. Sharron was born on November 7, 1944 in Detroit, MI to Harry Ramsey and Virginia Grifford. For her first career path, Sharron graduated from Kaskaskia College with her RN Degree and worked...
wrul.com
Open Line ON DEMAND – Southeastern Illinois College
In this episode of Open Line ON DEMAND, SIC President Dr. Jonah Rice and VP of Academic Affairs and Student Services Dr. Karen Weiss join Jc for an update on the Stan Williams Career and Training Center. Tune in for the latest developments.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 18th, 2023
A 25-year-old Kinmundy woman has been arrested by Salem Police for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of adult use cannabis and no mandatory auto insurance. Brittany Knavel of Meachum Road was initially involved in a traffic stop at South Broadway and Lake around 2:30 Wednesday morning. After probable cause was found to search the vehicle, police say they found several grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and meth residue, along with an unloaded shotgun hidden in a duffle bag.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A 35-year-old Iuka man was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies Wednesday night for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Ryan McCarty of Front Street was taken into custody following a traffic stop at Church and Country Acres Drive.
wish989.com
Southern Illinois Republican Legislators Host Successful Gun Control Town Hall
MARION – Seven members of Southern Illinois’ House and Senate legislative delegation hosted more than 900 citizens at a Legislative Town Hall Meeting in Marion on Tuesday night. Legislators covered a variety of topics, including the recently passed firearms ban, redistricting and new district boundaries, abortion law expansion, paid leave, and wind and solar energy legislation.
wrul.com
Moore, Rice Preparing for 10th White County Cheer for a Cure
On January 28th, more than 375 cheerleaders alone will descend on McDougal Evers Gymnasium for the 10th White County Cheer for a Cure event. Lacey Moore and Amy Rice, two of the individuals behind the organization visited Kiwanis Thursday to discuss the upcoming event. The Jefferson Attendance Center Principal, Moore, talks about how the event got it’s start almost a dozen years ago.
wrul.com
Carmi White County School Board Approves Retirements And Hires Two
The Carmi White County School Board met for just 20 minutes Tuesday night Scott Mareing was there and has this report. Board President Kent “Pete” Fulkerson read a brief statement, saying that there have been several committees of teachers and other school personnel studying improvements to the district’s buildings with fiscal responsibility in mind. He said they will be using everything available to them to help achieve their goals. Fulkerson said shortly there will be input from the public as well.
KFVS12
wrul.com
Mill Shoals Township Taking Bids For Mowing Cemeteries
The Mill Shoals Township is taking sealed bids for mowing township cemeteries. The cemeteries include Johnson, Little Zion, Kitty Sweeten, McIntosh, Springerton, Hammack, Shrewsbury, West Antioch and Liberty in Burnt Prairie. Please mail your sealed bids for mowing by January 29th 2023 to. Mill Shoals Township. c/o Linda South, Supervisor.
Mt. Vernon man held on $1M bond after arrest
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A 37-year-old Mount Vernon man is behind bars after police accuse him of molesting a child. On Wednesday, the Mount Vernon Police Department took Stephen Cox Jr. into custody on a warrant. Officers say the arrest comes as part of a lengthy investigation. His felony charges include Child Molesting and […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man pleads guilty to eight car burglaries
A 19-year-old Salem man has pleaded guilty to eight car burglaries on a single night in Salem last September. Branden Powell of South Franklin was placed on 30 months second chance probation, with drug and alcohol evaluation as well as recommended treatment and abstention with random testing. He was also ordered to complete 30 hours of public service work. A February 21st hearing has been set to determine restitution.
kbsi23.com
1 injured in crash involving school bus in Massac County
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Massac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a school bus crash that happened Wednesday morning. A school bus was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of North Avenue and Country Club Road, according to Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor. The Massac County...
KFVS12
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
wrul.com
Friday The 13th Was Filled With Doom And Gloom For Two Area Residents
At around 8:20 p.m. 30 year old Derek Oguinn of Eldorado was arrested during a traffic stop for Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. He was also for Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and given a written warning for Operation of a Motor Vehicle with Expired Registration. Oguinn was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250 plus a $20 booking fee. He paid bond and was released.
EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two Gibson County residents were apprehended Wednesday morning after police say the pair took officers on a chase through Evansville overnight. According to an affidavit, an Evansville Police officer tried to pull over a Ford Escort after watching the driver run a stop sign while turning onto Grove Street. We’re told […]
wrul.com
Judith Ann (Dozier) Poore
Judith Ann (Dozier) Poore, 83, of Enfield, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Enfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare. She was born on May 27, 1939, the daughter of Marvin H. and Mary Kathryn (Leathers) Dozier. Judy married Maurice Donald "Donnie" Poore, and he precedes her in death. She worked with her husband as owner and operator of Universal Sawmill near Bungay, Illinois. Judy was a member of Springerton Methodist Church. She enjoyed stained glass making, woodworking and in her earlier years, trail riding.
