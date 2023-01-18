Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
US News and World Report
Russia's Lavrov Says Moscow Ready to Send Mission to Armenia-Azerbaijan Border
MOSCOW/TBILISI (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia was ready to deploy troops to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border to quell tensions between the two countries, but Yerevan's hardline position had so far prevented it. Tensions have spiralled between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the blockade of the only road giving direct...
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury Team Heading to China in February to Prepare Yellen's Trip -Sources
DAVOS, Switzerland/DAKAR (Reuters) - A team of U.S. Treasury officials will visit China in February to prepare for a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday. Treasury announced Yellen's plans to travel to China and welcome her counterparts to the...
US News and World Report
Thousands March on Peru's Capital as Unrest Spreads, Building Set Ablaze
LIMA (Reuters) -Thousands of protesters in Peru, many from the country's heavily indigenous south, descended on Lima, the capital, on Thursday, angered by a mounting death toll since unrest erupted last month and calling for sweeping change. Police estimated the march at around 3,500 people, but others speculated it attracted...
US News and World Report
Lavrov Says Russia Will 'Sober Up' NATO and EU
(Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow would do all it could to "sober up" the European Union and NATO, which he accused of setting out to weaken and defeat Russia. His comments came on the same day that former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned...
UK inflation: how everyday items and services shot up in price
The UK’s inflation rate fell for a second month in December, dropping to 10.5%. But households remain under pressure as prices continue to rise for a wide range of goods and services. Despite the fall in the headline rate, food and non-alcoholic drinks jumped by a collective 16.8%, the...
UK inflation edges down to 10.5% in December, food prices surge
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British inflation eased last month after hitting a 41-year high in October, offering some comfort to the Bank of England, but the pressure on households remained intense as food and drink prices rose at the fastest pace since 1977.
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Moderna CEO Says He Wants to Have MRNA Factory on Every Continent
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities. "We're talking to a couple more countries because I would really like on every...
Energy bills will remain higher for years, warns boss of major gas producer
Societies need to stop thinking of energy as something abundant, the boss of one of Europe’s biggest gas companies has said as he warned that bills will remain higher for years.Equinor chief executive Anders Opedal said that a lot of energy has been wasted as countries got used to cheap oil and gas.But after Russia escalated its war with Ukraine, the European energy market has lost its biggest supplier of gas, a vital fuel for much of the economy.“I think we need to treat energy as something that is not abundant. It actually has a value. I think we’ve had...
US News and World Report
Spain's 2023 Tourism Revenue Seen 5% Higher Than Before Pandemic
MADRID (Reuters) - Revenue from tourism companies in Spain is likely to be 4.7% higher this year than in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the sector, industry group Exceltur said on Tuesday. Even with uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and inflation, that is the first time Spain's hotels,...
Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
BBC
Why inflation is falling but prices are still rising
Every month we report the UK's inflation figures, but what does this percentage going up or down actually mean for your money?. The inflation figure gives us an idea of how fast the cost of living is rising in the UK but here are a few things you might not know.
Covid broke supply chains. Now on the mend, can they withstand another shock?
The pandemic dislodged the global supply chain, hurling once smoothly running businesses, industries and economies into a state of disarray.
US News and World Report
Amazon to Lay off Staff in U.S., Canada and Costa Rica by End of Day
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc will cut some jobs in the United States, Canada and Costa Rica by the end of Wednesday as part of its plan to lay off 18,000 employees, the e-commerce giant said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters. The layoffs are the latest in the U.S....
Inflation set to ease back further thanks to steep fall in fuel prices
Falling fuel prices are expected to have helped UK inflation ease back again last month as Wednesday’s official figures are set to offer further signs that the peak of the cost of living crisis has passed.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is set to show the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation falling to 10.5% last month from 10.7% in November, according to most economists.It is thought that sharp drops in the prices at petrol pumps is behind the expected decline, which would mark the second month in a row that the rate of inflation has dropped back.CPI has...
Unilever gets partial win in EU court over Italy competition fine
BRUSSELS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Consumer goods group Unilever secured a partial victory at the European Union's highest court on Thursday over a 60 million euro ($65 million) fine imposed on it by Italy's competition authority.
US News and World Report
Croatia Clashes With Traders Over Post-Euro 'Wild' Price Hikes
ZAGREB (Reuters) - The Croatian government and businesses are at loggerheads as traders dismiss measures aimed at battling price hikes after the introduction of the euro by blaming inflation. Costs rose as soon as Croatia replaced its kuna currency with the euro on Jan. 1, as traders rounded up prices...
investing.com
German producer prices rose in December but at slower pace
BERLIN (Reuters) -German producer prices rose in December at a slower rate than the previous month as inflation eases in Europe's largest economy due in part to lower energy prices, data showed on Friday. Producer prices of industrial products rose 21.6% on the same month last year, the federal statistics...
rigzone.com
Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
The oil price traded above $100 per barrel for a considerable portion of 2022, but will we see it hit $100 per barrel in 2023?. Macquarie Group doesn’t expect so, according to Vikas Dwivedi, a Global Oil & Gas Strategist at the company, who said Macquarie is forecasting “large surpluses” for the first three quarters of the year.
