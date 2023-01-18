Read full article on original website
Charlottesville style
We talked to style savvy people from around town to learn what inspires them. Photo: Tristan Williams.
Head start?
Skooma's David Treccariche says "out-of-state money has influenced our locally elected officials against the betterment of their constituents." Photo: Eze Amos.
Speculative memoir
Sofia Samatar will read from The White Mosque as part of the Charlottesville Reading Series on Friday, January 20 at New Dominion Bookshop. Supplied photo.
In brief
Albemarle County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Haas is considering bringing school resource officers back into Albemarle High School in response to student misconduct. Photo: John Robinson.
Virginia hunter wins $100,000 lottery prize
A Midlothian man was in the woods hunting when he discovered he had won a $100,000 prize in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, according to Virginia Lottery officials.
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after win over Virginia Tech
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Kihei Clark netted a season-high 20 points to become Virginia’s career victories leader as a player with win No. 111 as the No. 10 Cavaliers handed Virginia Tech the 78-68 loss on Wednesday night. Armaan Franklin added 15 points and Jayden Gardner 12 for the 'Hoos. UVA...
cvilletomorrow.org
Charlottesville and Albemarle are now quickly changing the names of their public schools
Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now swiftly changing the names of local schools — specifically those who were named for people who were central to our racists legacies. In the last two weeks, Albemarle renamed its Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy and Charlottesville renamed Clark and Venable elementary schools to Summit and Trailblazers.
David Crosby is still speaking out against the madness
At 76, David Crosby continues to create new music and wow audiences. He performs songs from throughout his career at the Paramount on Thursday. Photo by Anna Webber.
Acting in ‘The Twilight Zone’
Live Arts presents The River by Jez Butterworth, directed by Robert Chapel, and starring Caitlin Reinhard, Steve Tharp, and Christina Ball. Photo: Will Kerner.
For a price
Area realtor Jim Duncan says that while people always look at assessed values, "they are a backwards-looking valuation, rather than a value that reflects today's market." Supplied photo.
WHSV
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 17
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball games on Tuesday, January 17.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville’s Salvation Army seeks to replace Ridge Street buildings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army in Charlottesville wants to knock down all three of its Ridge Street buildings and replace them with one new facility. The trick will be doing this and staying open at the same time. “When construction begins, we will be taking down the apartment...
Inside Nova
VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville
A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Johnson City shooting caught in Charlottesville
A Bristol, Tennessee man charged in a November shooting is being brought back to the region to be arraigned in Criminal Court. A report from Johnson City police said Micah Neil Turner is charged with attempted second-degree murder following an investigation into the Nov. 9th incident on Nathaniel Drive that left one person wounded.
Maryland man arrested for supplying cocaine, crack to the Culpeper area
A Maryland man who was a "significant supplier" of cocaine in Culpeper has been arrested after a two-month investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force.
NBC Washington
Student Hospitalized After Vicious Fight at Virginia High School
A vicious fight caught on camera inside of a Northern Virginia high school sent one student to the hospital with a concussion, and parents are demanding safety improvements. The fighting at Riverbend High School began before class Tuesday morning. Several students are seen throwing punches. Then the video follows two...
cbs19news
ACPD identifies pedestrian killed in crash on Seminole Trail
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a Charlottesville man who was killed in a crash on Friday. According to police, 53-year-old Harry Steven Allen was killed in the incident involving pedestrians at Seminole Trail and Rio Road East. The crash...
cbs19news
Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
WHSV
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with Lynchburg apartment shooting
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Lynchburg that left four people hurt, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. LPD said they were called to the Timbers Apartments off of Old Forest Road Wednesday at 9:27 p.m. for reports of shots fired. While officers were responding to the scene, they said a 911 caller reported someone had been shot.
