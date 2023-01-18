ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

C-Ville Weekly

Charlottesville style

We talked to style savvy people from around town to learn what inspires them. Photo: Tristan Williams.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

Head start?

Skooma's David Treccariche says "out-of-state money has influenced our locally elected officials against the betterment of their constituents." Photo: Eze Amos.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

Speculative memoir

Sofia Samatar will read from The White Mosque as part of the Charlottesville Reading Series on Friday, January 20 at New Dominion Bookshop. Supplied photo.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

In brief

Albemarle County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Haas is considering bringing school resource officers back into Albemarle High School in response to student misconduct. Photo: John Robinson.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

Charlottesville and Albemarle are now quickly changing the names of their public schools

Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now swiftly changing the names of local schools — specifically those who were named for people who were central to our racists legacies. In the last two weeks, Albemarle renamed its Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy and Charlottesville renamed Clark and Venable elementary schools to Summit and Trailblazers.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

David Crosby is still speaking out against the madness

At 76, David Crosby continues to create new music and wow audiences. He performs songs from throughout his career at the Paramount on Thursday. Photo by Anna Webber.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

Acting in ‘The Twilight Zone’

Live Arts presents The River by Jez Butterworth, directed by Robert Chapel, and starring Caitlin Reinhard, Steve Tharp, and Christina Ball. Photo: Will Kerner.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

For a price

Area realtor Jim Duncan says that while people always look at assessed values, "they are a backwards-looking valuation, rather than a value that reflects today's market." Supplied photo.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville

A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, VA
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Suspect in Johnson City shooting caught in Charlottesville

A Bristol, Tennessee man charged in a November shooting is being brought back to the region to be arraigned in Criminal Court. A report from Johnson City police said Micah Neil Turner is charged with attempted second-degree murder following an investigation into the Nov. 9th incident on Nathaniel Drive that left one person wounded.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
NBC Washington

Student Hospitalized After Vicious Fight at Virginia High School

A vicious fight caught on camera inside of a Northern Virginia high school sent one student to the hospital with a concussion, and parents are demanding safety improvements. The fighting at Riverbend High School began before class Tuesday morning. Several students are seen throwing punches. Then the video follows two...
cbs19news

ACPD identifies pedestrian killed in crash on Seminole Trail

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a Charlottesville man who was killed in a crash on Friday. According to police, 53-year-old Harry Steven Allen was killed in the incident involving pedestrians at Seminole Trail and Rio Road East. The crash...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
WSLS

Man arrested in connection with Lynchburg apartment shooting

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Lynchburg that left four people hurt, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. LPD said they were called to the Timbers Apartments off of Old Forest Road Wednesday at 9:27 p.m. for reports of shots fired. While officers were responding to the scene, they said a 911 caller reported someone had been shot.
LYNCHBURG, VA

