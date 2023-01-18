CINCINNATI − The Memphis basketball team, in coach Penny Hardaway's mind, can score some damage control points Sunday at Cincinnati.
The Tigers, Hardaway said Thursday, can make up for a couple of early missed opportunities with a win over the Bearcats.
“Super important,” he said. “It gets us back to where we...
Trevor Lawrence was all class after the Jaguars' playoff loss to the Chiefs on Saturday night. Lawrence, the second-year quarterback out of Clemson, entered the stadium tunnel at Arrowhead Stadium following the defeat. Instead of proceeding to the locker room, though, Lawrence turned ...
Comments / 0