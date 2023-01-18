ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polar bear on rampage mauls woman and boy to death in Wales

By Suzanne Downing
 4 days ago
On Tuesday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers received a report of a polar bear attack in Wales, a community on the Seward Peninsula in Alaska’s arctic northwest.

The bear had entered the community and chased several people, then attacked an adult woman and juvenile male. It was shot and killed by a local resident as it attacked the pair. Troopers and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game are working to travel to Wales as weather conditions allow.

Update: Both the woman and the boy were killed by the bear before it was put down.

Wales has about 150 residents and is located about 100 miles northwest of Nome.

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

