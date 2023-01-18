We finally get to know how the qualification system for both Mid-Season Invitational and Worlds will look like for LEC representatives following the 2023 changes. The update on the format was released on Jan. 20 on LoL Esports. The organizers behind the LEC shared additional details, which explain how exactly the system will work following the revamp of European competition in 2023. And since the format of LEC expanded, the road to Worlds and MSI isn’t as simple as before.

