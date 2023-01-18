Read full article on original website
watchers.news
Very strong and shallow M7.0 earthquake hits northern Molucca Sea, Indonesia
A very strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS hit the northern Molucca Sea, Indonesia at 06:06 UTC on January 18, 2023 (15:06 LT). The agency is reporting a depth of 48 km (29.8 miles). BMKG is reporting M7.1 at a depth of 64 km (39.7 miles); EMSC reporting M7.1 at a depth of 60 km (37.3 miles).
watchers.news
M6.0 earthquake hits Sulawesi, Indonesia
A strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit Sulawesi, Indonesia at 00:34 UTC on January 18, 2023 (08:34 LT). The agency is reporting a depth of 152.5 km (64.6 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.0 at a depth of 159 km (98.8 miles). The epicenter was located 61.4 km...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Bay News 9
Video shows soldiers tossing bodies on fire in Mozambique
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Members of the Southern African Development Community military mission in Mozambique are being investigated after a video circulated on social media showing them throwing bodies on a pile of burning rubble, officials said Tuesday. The soldiers are part of the mission deployed by the 16-nation regional...
18 children dead in Uzbekistan after consuming India-made syrup, ministry says
At least 18 children have died in Uzbekistan after consuming a medicinal syrup manufactured by Indian drugmaker Marion Biotech, according to the Uzbek Health Ministry.
Japan Makes Controversial Decision to Dump Over 1,000,000 tons of Radioactive Water into The Sea
Japan has announced plans to dump more than 1 million tons of radioactive water into the sea this year resulting from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant accident. For 12 years, workers have pumped water into the ruins of the facility to keep the debris from overheating and causing further damage.
‘Like an earthquake’: Eyewitness accounts and passenger video reveal final moments of Nepal flight
An eyewitness who saw the Yeti Airlines plane crash from his balcony on Sunday morning has recounted how he saw the aircraft flying so dangerously low and and close to his home that he feared he was going to die.Diwas Bohora, a resident of Kaski district, western Nepal, said he witnessed the moment when the plane, on approach to land in Nepal’s Himalayan Pokhara city, suddenly veered to its left and came down, shaking the ground violently.“I saw that and I was shocked — I thought that today everything will be finished here after it crashes, I will also...
Philippines orders strengthened military presence after 'Chinese activities' near islands
MANILA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island.
Travellers in Peru warned to take ‘particular care’ amid political protests
The UK Foreign Office has issued updated advice for travellers in Peru, amid the worsening of ongoing political protests in the country. Further anti-government protests are expected to start today, Wednesday 4 January, in Cusco, Peru. This Southern Peruvian area leads to popular tourist spots the Inca Trail and Machu Picchu. Train services to these ancient sites have once again been suspended following the rail link’s temporary closure during last year’s protests. In December, the political situation left tourists visiting these places stranded after Peru was announced to be in a state of emergency. Political tensions have been running...
India on its path to surpass China as worlds most populated nation and what this may mean for the world
India is expected to surpass China as the worlds most populated nation in all the world this year of 2023. In a recent census of the global population which was recently presented by a top representative of the United Nations on November 15, 2022, reported accumulated data proving that the population has increased and has finally hit the 8 billion mark, with India credited in being a major contributor to that achievement. A report done in 2022, which was done by the World Population Prospects showed additional data for both India and China. India's population has reached an enormous quantity of 1.412 billion compared to China’s 1.426 billion. India's growth may deem to be important as they may come to gain a seat in the U.N. Council becoming a major influence force for the global political atmosphere.
Indonesia sends warship to monitor Chinese coast guard vessel
Indonesia has deployed a warship to its North Natuna Sea to monitor a Chinese coast guard vessel that has been active in a resource-rich maritime area, the country's naval chief said on Saturday of an area that both countries claim as their own.
Daily Beast
Nepal Plane Crash Passenger Who Livestreamed Disaster Was Father of Three
Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions and footage of a plane crash. The airline passenger who livestreamed from inside a plane in Nepal in the seconds before it crashed over the weekend was an Indian man traveling with friends, according to a report. Sonu Jaiswal was one of the 72 people on board the flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara that slammed into the ground as it was coming into land on Sunday—local authorities believe no one survived. Jaiswal, a father of three, was one of four friends from Ghazipur in India who had traveled to Nepal to pray at a shrine on the outskirts of Kathmandu before traveling on to Pokhara to paraglide, the BBC reports. His disturbing video, which went viral in India, shows passengers on board the aircraft before screams and a crashing sound can be heard, with fire filling the frame.
msn.com
The terrible explosion of the tanker in Thailand, the roar is devastating (video)
Three people have been confirmed to have died following the horrific explosion that occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday on the oil tanker Smooth Sea 22 while it was moored for annual maintenance at the Ruammitr Dockyard in Tambon Laem Yai, Muang district in Thailand. The tanker had not yet loaded crude oil but had 25,000 liters of fuel oil and 20,000 liters of diesel while it was moored for maintenance. The explosion occurred during the shunting work, so it was probably caused by gas in the tank or tanks, which were not properly degassed. Following the explosion, the ship was engulfed in flames. Then came the images of the cameras in the area that documented what happened. Emergency crews managed to tame the fire caused by the explosion in an hour. According to the authorities, the explosion occurred during a welding operation, "while a dozen workers were on board the ship and about thirty on the ground.
The deadliest aircraft disaster in Nepal in 30 years claimed the lives of at least 68 people.
Kathmandu, NepalCNN — Officials in Nepal have confirmed that at least 68 people perished in the country's worst plane disaster in more than 30 years, which occurred on Sunday near the city of Pokhara in central Nepal.
ceoworld.biz
Which are the healthiest countries the world, 2023?
Italy is the world’s healthiest country, according to the CEOWORLD magazine ranking that uses data from the United Nations Population Division, the World Bank, the Lancet study, and the World Health Organisation, with Singapore coming at a close second. Even in the land of pasta and pizza, most Italians lead active lifestyles and stick to vegetable- and olive oil-rich diets, which lead to better cholesterol and overall well-being. (The Italians also happen to eat less fast food than other European countries, aside from Spain.) Children born in Italy can expect to live into their eighties. Iceland rounded out the top three.
Flight data, voice recorders retrieved from Nepal crash site
POKHARA, Nepal — (AP) — Search teams retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders Monday of a passenger plane that plummeted into a gorge on approach to a new airport in the foothills of the Himalayas, officials said, as investigators looked for the cause of Nepal's deadliest plane crash in 30 years.
China condemns Kabul attack, hopes Afghan govt can protect citizens of all countries
BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China strongly condemns the Kabul attack and hopes the Afghan government can protect citizens from all countries, including Chinese nationals, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular daily briefing on Thursday.
The world’s most powerful passports revealed
A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
Corona threat in the world: 60 thousand deaths in 35 days in China, 64% of the population infected
With the increase in corona cases in China, the threat of a new wave has also started looming in countries like India, Japan and America. Meanwhile, China has released the official figure of deaths from Corona for the first time after removing the zero Covid policy. According to China's Health Ministry, 60 thousand people died from December 8 to January 12. Most of the people who died were above 65 years of age . Here, according to research by Peking University of China, 64% of the country's population i.e. 90 million people have been infected as of January 11. The report also said that 91% of the population of Gansu Province, 89% of the population of Henan Province, 84% of the population of Yunnan and 80% of the population of Qinghai Province are infected.
Nepal plane crash: data recorders found as day of mourning begins
So-called ‘black boxes’ are in good condition, says official investigating deaths of at least 68 people when Yeti Airlines flight plummeted into a gorge
