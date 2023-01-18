ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Investopedia

Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of January 16

It's been a great week for the cryptocurrency market, with investors experiencing a significant boost that many feel has been a long time coming. Bitcoin surpassed the $21,000 mark, and nearly all tokens have posted substantial double-digit gains. Crypto's overall market capitalization exceeded $1 trillion again. This week, we examine...
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
dailyhodl.com

Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report

Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto markets surged to regain the $1 trillion market capitalization mark over the weekend amid signs of bottoming and a record number of short liquidations contributing to the uptick. Nearly $500 million in shorts,...
AUSTIN, TX
one37pm.com

Cryptocurrency Terms You Need to Know: Expand Your Blockchain-Related Vocabulary

There are some things you could know about cryptocurrency and some things you should know. Whether you’re new to cryptocurrencies or just want a refresher, here are 40 cryptocurrency terms you must have in your vocabulary if you want to survive web3. 1. Address. Cryptocurrency coins are identified on...
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Becomes Top Altcoin Among Ethereum Whales As Crypto Markets Awaken: WhaleStats

The largest Ethereum (ETH) whales are heavily invested in the popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the crypto markets flash signs of life, according to on-chain data. Blockchain-tracking service WhaleStats reports that SHIB is the top altcoin holding among the 1,000 largest ETH whales, excluding ETH itself, the stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), and Lido Staked Ether (stETH).
CoinDesk

Can Barry Silbert Delay the Inevitable?

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin, after months of laggard movements downward, has seen a notable rally. The largest cryptocurrency by market value is now trading above $20,000. This is significant not only because it's the first meaningful jump since the collapse of the FTX exchange, but also because bitcoin has appreciated by enough to put many crypto mining companies and token holders in profit, according to aGlassnode report.
AUSTIN, TX
astaga.com

If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum

Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Falls Below $21K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide Amid Genesis Worries: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Needs 'To Trap Just A Few More Bears'

Major coins traded in red on Wednesday evening as reports suggested Genesis Global Capital, the institutional cryptocurrency brokerage whose lending unit recently suspended customer withdrawals in the aftermath of FTX's collapse, prepares to file for bankruptcy. Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price. Bitcoin -2.47% $20,706. Ethereum -3.79% $1,518. Dogecoin -5.74% $0.080. What...
NASDAQ

2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

It's no secret that the crypto market has been hit hard over the past year, and the recent FTX scandal has certainly not helped. However, there's still reason to be optimistic about the sector's future. Crypto as a whole is still relatively new, and downturns -- even severe ones -- are not necessarily uncommon. By riding out the storm and waiting until the recovery period, you could potentially see lucrative returns.
coingeek.com

Isaac Morehouse: Transforming online gaming industry to safer space with micropayments

The Unbounded Capital Summit in New York City drew investors, key stakeholders, and enthusiasts from the Bitcoin industry, tackling recent blockchain developments and opening discussions on how entrepreneurs can change the way users interact on the world wide web. Isaac Morehouse, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of PartnerHacker, attended as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy