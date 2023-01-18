Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Scaramucci Says 'Ninth Circle Of Hell' Reserved For SBF: 'Thought Sam Was Mark Zuckerberg Of Crypto'
SkyBridge Capital managing partner Anthony Scaramucci has spoken openly about the "betrayal" he experienced in the wake of the FTX debacle with Sam Bankman-Fried, someone he previously considered a friend. What Happened: At Casper Lab’s Blockchain Hub event in Davos, Switzerland on Monday, Scaramucci expressed his feelings of betrayal and...
Investopedia
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of January 16
It's been a great week for the cryptocurrency market, with investors experiencing a significant boost that many feel has been a long time coming. Bitcoin surpassed the $21,000 mark, and nearly all tokens have posted substantial double-digit gains. Crypto's overall market capitalization exceeded $1 trillion again. This week, we examine...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Amazon's Jeff Bezos Paid $3B With The Hope He'll Live Longer — Here's The Problem
Rejuvenation is no longer just for the human face but possibly the human race, according to a small biotech company that claims it has developed technology that extends the lifespan of mice by 7%. Although the breakthrough hasn’t been peer-reviewed, San Diego-based Rejuvenate Bio claims it has been successful in...
JPM CEO Jamie Dimon Has Bold Prediction for What Fed Will Do With Interest Rates
Head of largest U.S. bank sees challenges for the economy and financial regulators.
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Doubles Down on Bitcoin (BTC) Accumulation, Predicts Unregulated Crypto Exchanges ‘Go to Zero’
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is doubling down on crypto markets despite being involved with the collapse of FTX, which he was a paid sponsor of. In a new interview with Kitco, O’Leary reveals his current strategy for accumulating Bitcoin (BTC), and gives his outlook on the development of regulation in the crypto industry.
dailyhodl.com
Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report
Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto markets surged to regain the $1 trillion market capitalization mark over the weekend amid signs of bottoming and a record number of short liquidations contributing to the uptick. Nearly $500 million in shorts,...
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the latest rally is set to falter amid surprises from the Fed and weak corporate earnings, JPMorgan says
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the current market rally is set to fizzle, according to JPMorgan. The bank said stocks will face several curveballs this year thrown by the Fed and weak corporate earnings. "We... are reluctant to chase the past week's rally as recession and overtightening...
NEWSBTC
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Snowfall Protocol, Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu – European Wrap 11 January
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu are notable meme coins and one of the top cryptocurrencies by market cap. However, the bearish market outlook of cryptocurrencies in the past few weeks has caused the value of both coins to decline by a significant percentage. Snowfall Protocol, a newer project with innovative...
one37pm.com
Cryptocurrency Terms You Need to Know: Expand Your Blockchain-Related Vocabulary
There are some things you could know about cryptocurrency and some things you should know. Whether you’re new to cryptocurrencies or just want a refresher, here are 40 cryptocurrency terms you must have in your vocabulary if you want to survive web3. 1. Address. Cryptocurrency coins are identified on...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Becomes Top Altcoin Among Ethereum Whales As Crypto Markets Awaken: WhaleStats
The largest Ethereum (ETH) whales are heavily invested in the popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the crypto markets flash signs of life, according to on-chain data. Blockchain-tracking service WhaleStats reports that SHIB is the top altcoin holding among the 1,000 largest ETH whales, excluding ETH itself, the stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), and Lido Staked Ether (stETH).
CoinDesk
Can Barry Silbert Delay the Inevitable?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin, after months of laggard movements downward, has seen a notable rally. The largest cryptocurrency by market value is now trading above $20,000. This is significant not only because it's the first meaningful jump since the collapse of the FTX exchange, but also because bitcoin has appreciated by enough to put many crypto mining companies and token holders in profit, according to aGlassnode report.
astaga.com
If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum
Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
Bitcoin Falls Below $21K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide Amid Genesis Worries: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Needs 'To Trap Just A Few More Bears'
Major coins traded in red on Wednesday evening as reports suggested Genesis Global Capital, the institutional cryptocurrency brokerage whose lending unit recently suspended customer withdrawals in the aftermath of FTX's collapse, prepares to file for bankruptcy. Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price. Bitcoin -2.47% $20,706. Ethereum -3.79% $1,518. Dogecoin -5.74% $0.080. What...
NASDAQ
2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
It's no secret that the crypto market has been hit hard over the past year, and the recent FTX scandal has certainly not helped. However, there's still reason to be optimistic about the sector's future. Crypto as a whole is still relatively new, and downturns -- even severe ones -- are not necessarily uncommon. By riding out the storm and waiting until the recovery period, you could potentially see lucrative returns.
Cameron Winklevoss says legal action is being prepped 'imminently' against crypto titan DCG and boss Barry Silbert amid Genesis bankruptcy
Just before Cameron Winklevoss' series of tweets mulling a lawsuit, Genesis filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday.
coingeek.com
Isaac Morehouse: Transforming online gaming industry to safer space with micropayments
The Unbounded Capital Summit in New York City drew investors, key stakeholders, and enthusiasts from the Bitcoin industry, tackling recent blockchain developments and opening discussions on how entrepreneurs can change the way users interact on the world wide web. Isaac Morehouse, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of PartnerHacker, attended as...
