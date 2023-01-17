ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

hellogeorgetown.com

Best of Georgetown 2022 Winners Announced

The winners of the 2022 Best of Georgetown have been announced!. “Drumroll, please,” Visit Georgetown, TX wrote on Facebook. “Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Best of Georgetown Contest!🎉 Thank you to everyone who participated!🙌”
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

Manor to welcome two new hotels thanks to Houston developer

MANOR, Texas — The city of Manor is gearing up to welcome two new hotels, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Citing filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the report states that Houston-based Ultra Hospitality LLC is in the planning phase for the pair of hotels on a 6.1-acre lot in western Manor.
MANOR, TX
inforney.com

School district acquires land for future use

The Liberty Hill Independent School District's Board of Trustees authorized negotiations Tuesday for finalizing the acquisition of a 13.27-acre parcel known as the Lariat land tract, located along County Road 214 in the Northgate Ranch area. Superintendent Steve Snell said the district has had its collective eye on the land...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KXAN

Pflugerville ISD community meeting on potential school closures sees heavy opposition to district’s plans

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Parents of students enrolled in the Pflugerville ISD gathered Tuesday night in the Pflugerville Elementary School’s cafeteria for a community meeting to discuss the district’s proposal to close several elementary schools. “We’re not here to convince you of any plan…what we’re here to do is share our thinking, we were asked […]
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Journey’s Open in Georgetown, TX!

January 18, 2023 – Journey’s has opened a new retail store in Wolf Ranch in Georgetown, TX. The national shoe store sells footwear and accessories for youth and adults. Located at 1019 W. University Ave., the store is open Monday through Saturday 10 AM to 9 PM. https://www.journeys.com/store/journeys-wolf-ranch-town-center.
GEORGETOWN, TX
wilco.org

Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter Teams Up with Lampasas Animal Shelter and Best Friends Society to Save More Animals

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is partnering with Lampasas Animal Shelter and Best Friends Animal Society as part of Best Friends’ Prince and Paws Shelter Collaborative Program with a goal of increasing the lifesaving rate for dogs and cats entering Lampasas Animal Shelter. Currently, the save rate at Lampasas Animal shelter is 74% for dogs and 34% for cats.
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 13-19, 2023

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 13-19, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

2 new children's hospitals coming to Northwest Austin

Dell Children’s Medical Center North, which broke ground in May 2021, will be a 187,000-square-foot pediatric hospital with 36 beds, trauma services, two operating rooms, endoscopy rooms, procedure rooms, sleep labs and additional space for growth. (Courtesy Ascension Texas) The first of two children’s hospitals coming to the Northwest...
AUSTIN, TX

