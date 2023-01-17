Read full article on original website
Williamson County breaks ground on CR 245 expansion
Williamson County officials broke ground on the reconstruction of CR 245 on Jan. 20. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County broke ground on the reconstruction of CR 245 on Jan. 20, starting dirt work on the nearly $7 million construction project to turn the existing two-lane road into an interim three-lane roadway.
hellogeorgetown.com
Best of Georgetown 2022 Winners Announced
The winners of the 2022 Best of Georgetown have been announced!. “Drumroll, please,” Visit Georgetown, TX wrote on Facebook. “Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Best of Georgetown Contest!🎉 Thank you to everyone who participated!🙌”
Manor to welcome two new hotels thanks to Houston developer
MANOR, Texas — The city of Manor is gearing up to welcome two new hotels, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Citing filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the report states that Houston-based Ultra Hospitality LLC is in the planning phase for the pair of hotels on a 6.1-acre lot in western Manor.
Pflugerville ISD moves forward with 2022 bond items; Hutto ISD to begin major projects
Pflugerville ISD voters approved $366 million in bond propositions in November. (Community Impact file photo) Pflugerville ISD moves forward with 2022 bond items. Preliminary work is set to begin on some of the $366 million in bond propositions Pflugerville ISD voters approved in November. Victor Valdez, chief technology and operations...
The history of the Round Rock
How many rocks would a Round Rock rock if a Round Rock could round rocks?
inforney.com
School district acquires land for future use
The Liberty Hill Independent School District's Board of Trustees authorized negotiations Tuesday for finalizing the acquisition of a 13.27-acre parcel known as the Lariat land tract, located along County Road 214 in the Northgate Ranch area. Superintendent Steve Snell said the district has had its collective eye on the land...
Work on tallest Texas skyscraper to close part of Red River Street
The Austin Transportation Department says a portion of Red River Street will temporarily close for construction work on what will be the tallest skyscraper in Texas.
Pflugerville ISD community meeting on potential school closures sees heavy opposition to district’s plans
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Parents of students enrolled in the Pflugerville ISD gathered Tuesday night in the Pflugerville Elementary School’s cafeteria for a community meeting to discuss the district’s proposal to close several elementary schools. “We’re not here to convince you of any plan…what we’re here to do is share our thinking, we were asked […]
Demolition starts on Georgetown bridge, I-35 to close
Demolition has started on the Williams Drive bridge over Interstate 35. The major thoroughfare will close this weekend overnight as construction crews break down the bridge.
Woman-owned barbecue business opening in Lockhart
Charnichart, alongside Alexis Tovias, Haley Conlin and investor Joanne Irizarry, is set to open Barbs B Q LLC in Lockhart between late February and early March.
wilco.org
Williamson County, TxDOT and Samsung Break Ground on CR 404 and FM 973 Improvement Project
Williamson County Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles was joined by the Texas Department of Transportation, Samsung and City of Taylor officials for a groundbreaking ceremony for the CR 404 and FM 973 Improvement Project on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The project includes work at the intersection of CR 404 and FM 973 which will widen both roads.
Racial Profiling Report for Williamson County Sheriff’s Office calls some findings ‘interesting’
A comparative analysis of the 2022 Racial Profiling Report for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office showed that Black and Hispanic people came into contact with police at a higher rate than other demographics. When it comes to blacks and Hispanics, the report shared the opposite was true for the two demographics.
Design work on Leander's first full-service hospital to kick off in 2023
The hospital is estimated to be completed by mid- to late 2025. (Courtesy St. David's HealthCare) St. David’s HealthCare is planning to start the design and permitting process of its new hospital in Leander in 2023 with construction to follow. Though the organization has not selected an official name,...
hellogeorgetown.com
Journey’s Open in Georgetown, TX!
January 18, 2023 – Journey’s has opened a new retail store in Wolf Ranch in Georgetown, TX. The national shoe store sells footwear and accessories for youth and adults. Located at 1019 W. University Ave., the store is open Monday through Saturday 10 AM to 9 PM. https://www.journeys.com/store/journeys-wolf-ranch-town-center.
wilco.org
Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter Teams Up with Lampasas Animal Shelter and Best Friends Society to Save More Animals
The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is partnering with Lampasas Animal Shelter and Best Friends Animal Society as part of Best Friends’ Prince and Paws Shelter Collaborative Program with a goal of increasing the lifesaving rate for dogs and cats entering Lampasas Animal Shelter. Currently, the save rate at Lampasas Animal shelter is 74% for dogs and 34% for cats.
Austin-based dispensary offering eligible veterans free medical marijuana prescription
As military veterans across the country struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder and other chronic ailments, many are trying to find available treatment options.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 13-19, 2023
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 13-19, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
20 restaurants now open, coming soon to Round Rock
Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar opened in Round Rock on Sept. 13. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new dining and drink options opened in Round Rock in 2022 or are coming in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the city's newest businesses. 130 Sundance Parkway, Ste. 100,...
Which Austin roads will be closed for the 3M Half Marathon?
Thousands of runners will take to the streets on Sunday in the 3M Half Marathon, an annual 13.1-mile downhill race that begins in north Austin and finishes downtown near the Texas Capitol.
2 new children's hospitals coming to Northwest Austin
Dell Children’s Medical Center North, which broke ground in May 2021, will be a 187,000-square-foot pediatric hospital with 36 beds, trauma services, two operating rooms, endoscopy rooms, procedure rooms, sleep labs and additional space for growth. (Courtesy Ascension Texas) The first of two children’s hospitals coming to the Northwest...
