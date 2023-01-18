Is Hawks' front office too young?

Earlier this week the Atlanta Hawks promoted Kyle Korver from director of player affairs and development to assistant general manager. The former Atlanta Hawk joins Landry Fields in the Hawks' front office.

With former president of basketball operations, Travis Schlenk, taking a step back earlier in the season and now in an advisory position with the Hawks, questions are starting to arise about whether or not this Atlanta front office is too young and inexperienced. Tuesday night Rob Tribble discussed the matter while filling in for Jon Chuckery on The Jon Chuckery Show.

Fields at 34 years old is the youngest general manager in the NBA. And while Korver is 41, this is his first first front office role with an NBA team. Now, last year the Grizzlies general manager, Zach Kleiman, won last season's NBA Executive of the Year Award at just 33 years old, becoming the youngest executive to win the award. That should provide some optimism for Hawks fans that young executives can have success, and it has happened as recently as last year.

However, with a 34-year-old general manager, a 41-year-old AGM, and 27 year-old Nick Ressler, son of Hawks owner Tony Ressler, having a big influence on decisions made by the franchise, you do wonder if the front office has the experience and maturity to get this team over the hump and consistently contending for NBA championships.

Time will only tell for the young front office. But since the changes have been made the team seems to be turning a corner as they are currently on a three-game winning streak, and they are the healthiest they have ever been all season. Maybe between good health and a change that might’ve caused a good spark, we may start to see more of the team that shocked the world and made it to the Eastern Conference Finals two seasons ago, and was knocking on the doorstep of the NBA Finals.