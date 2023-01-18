Read full article on original website
PARAMOUNT HOTEL DUBAI ANNOUNCE RETURN OF ANNUAL FILMMAKER COMPETITION
Calling all amateur and professional filmmakers, Paramount Hotel Dubai has announced Season 2 of their annual filmmaking competition, ‘We Create Drama’. Offering a platform for local creatives and filmmakers, the winning team will receive Paramount’s prestigious ‘Film of the Year’ award, as well as the equivalent of AED30,000 in hotel facilities within Paramount Hotels Dubai. Applications close on Tuesday, 28.
FOUR SEASONS AND ATLANTIC COAST HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCE PLANS FOR LUXURY HOTEL IN MOROCCO’S CAPITAL CITY
Tuesday, January 18, 2023 – Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Atlantic Coast Hospitality, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based real estate development firm Q Holding, announce plans for the upcoming Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr, anticipated to open in 2023. Kasr Al...
ERGO OFFICIALLY IMPLEMENTS 22% REDUCTION ON BAR MENU
Jimmy Barrat’s bartender-led cocktail bar and restaurant, Ergo Dubai has announced that the prices of all alcoholic beverages are reduced by 22%. This comes just 2 weeks after Dubai announced the suspension of the 30% tax on alcohol. The new price reduction includes the core cocktail menu with favorites such as Mr. Pink, Jim & Tonic, Ring My Bell, and Vice City all now sold at AED 60.
HAIYATEA AND TABŪ COME TOGETHER FOR A NIGHT OF EXQUISITE JAPANESE CUISINE, TEAS AND COCKTAILS FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY
Renowned tea sommelier and founder of HAIYATEA, Haiya Tarik, and much loved Dubai chef Roberto Segura of TABŪ, have joined forces to create a unique evening of paired Japanese tastes. For one night only, diners will enjoy a six-course menu of TABŪ signatures, including Hamachi nigiri with aji sauce...
RESIDENTIAL HOSPITALITY PROPTECH START-UP STELLA STAYS LANDS IN LONDON
Stella Stays, the award-winning, leading proptech start-up disrupting the global residential real estate sector with its innovative business model and key offering, officially announces its expansion into the United Kingdom. The luxury branded residences located in Baker Street, at the heart of London, will mark the company’s seventh geographical market, on its continued mission to reinvent rental globally.
ACCOR INTRODUCES HANDWRITTEN COLLECTION – A GLOBAL PORTFOLIO OF HOTELS CURATED WITH PASSION
Accor , a world leading hospitality group, today announced an exciting new addition to the Group’s unparalleled network of brands: Handwritten Collection, a global portfolio of charming bespoke hotels that offer an intimate and stylish hospitality experience. Accor already has over 110 Handwritten leads globally totalling more than 11,500 rooms, including 12 secured signings, with five properties expected to debut throughout the first trimester of 2023.
FULL CIRCLE PRESENTS AFROWORLD 2023 WITH REMA & OMAH LAY
Full Circle is excited to bring you the second edition of Afroworld with Nigerian rising star, Rema and special guest Omah Lay live on February 10th at Dubai’s home of live entertainment. Get ready to experience the vibrant sounds of Afrobeats at Afroworld 2023, bringing together some of the...
WALDORF ASTORIA LUSAIL, DOHA IS NOW OPEN
Waldorf Astoria Lusail, Doha opened its doors in Lusail’s highly anticipated Entertainment City, welcoming guests to a world of timeless luxury and world-class hospitality. The new luxury destination is conveniently located just a 20-minute drive from the airport and 10 minutes from Doha’s bustling central business district, Waldorf Astoria Lusail, Doha offers a blissful getaway for those looking for both short and long-term stays along the Arabian Gulf.
CELEBRATE THE MONTH OF LOVE AT WALDORF ASTORIA DUBAI PALM JUMEIRAH
Memorable moments await at the luxury haven, situated on the eastern crescent of the iconic Palm Jumeirah, with a bounty of exclusive offerings designed to help you say ‘I love you’ in a way they will never forget. Those looking for an all-day celebration can spend the day...
ONE&ONLY ROYAL MIRAGE LEGENDARY FLAVOURS AND BOLD CULINARY CREATIVITY
One&Only Royal Mirage’s eight restaurants, located across The Palace, Arabian Court and Residence & Spa, offer an array of diverse and delectable culinary experiences to suit all moods and palates. Guests can savour menus by three-Michelin star chef Mauro Colagreco, experience the traditional taste of Morocco or the rich flavours of India, and unwind with feet-in-the-sand dining overlooking the Arabian Gulf. Each dining destination presents authentic dishes, served in a distinctive, remarkable environment.
MISSONI CLOAKS ONE&ONLY REETHI RAH IN AZURE HUES
A lush tropical island paradise, One&Only Reethi Rah, the ultra-luxury all-villa resort, has added to their oasis of turquoise tones with the artistic energy and prints of the iconic Missoni-style for the duration of 2023. Missoni floats into the ocean odyssey of the resort with a pop-up store and customisations...
LOOPED IN: THE ULTIMATE DINING EXPERIENCE IS BACK AT W ABU DHABI – YAS ISLAND
Following last year’s successful evening, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is bringing back the culinary celebration to keep Abu Dhabi’s residents Looped In the conversation. The collaboration of W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island with BOCA Restaurant in 2022, brought to life the first edition of this unique event: featuring a waste-less menu with an imaginative take on regional ingredients, and kicking off an open and honest conversation about responsible cooking.
THALIS FROM BOMBAY BUNGALOW ARE HERE TO TANTALISE YOUR TASTEBUDS
Bombay Bungalow, the Indian restaurant with a twist, is making waves for its irresistibly piquant thalis and taking Dubai’s food scene by storm. Its incredible thali options, perfect for both vegetarians and meat lovers alike, offer an eclectic variety of choices and savory flavours for all palettes. Available from...
EXPERIENCE THE JAW DROPPING LAUNCH OF ‘DINO MANIA’
Calling all Dinosaur enthusiasts! Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park is unleashing the dinosaurs. ‘Dino Mania’ is a brand-new dinosaur parade launching on Friday, 20th January for the winter season. This free interactive experience brings the prehistoric world to life with a series of life-like animatronic dinosaurs including the mighty T-Rex, triceratops, playful raptors and many more. This exciting, action-packed event will feature special effects including music, roars and fog with plenty of audience participation for all ages.
RING IN THE NEW LUNAR NEW YEAR AT KARMA KAFÉ BY BUDDHA-BAR AT HAMPTON BY HILTON MARJAN ISLAND
Savour authentic Karma Kafé by Buddha-Bar atmosphere whilst welcoming the new Lunar New Year at Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island. Ring in the year of positivity and hope represented by the water rabbit with a splendid Chinese New Year Evening Brunch on 21st January 2023. The evening is set to be filled with live Chinese dance performances and Karma Kafe’s DJ filling the night with celebratory atmosphere.
