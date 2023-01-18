Jimmy Barrat’s bartender-led cocktail bar and restaurant, Ergo Dubai has announced that the prices of all alcoholic beverages are reduced by 22%. This comes just 2 weeks after Dubai announced the suspension of the 30% tax on alcohol. The new price reduction includes the core cocktail menu with favorites such as Mr. Pink, Jim & Tonic, Ring My Bell, and Vice City all now sold at AED 60.

2 DAYS AGO