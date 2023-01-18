Read full article on original website
Wendy's customer caught employee eating fries directly from the fryer without gloves
Hygiene in the food industry is extremely important to prevent food poisoning and the spreading of diseases via cross-contamination or food poisoning. Also, good sanitary practices in food preparation can ensure customers’ well-being.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Man Brings Wendy’s Chili with Tabasco Sauce to Chili Contest as a Joke and Something Unexpected Happened
According to a Reddit post that received over 45,000 upvotes and nearly 1600 comments, a user had a unique approach to a local chili cook-off. The cook-off was held at a BMX event with a couple hundred people in attendance and the user, who had been a vegetarian for roughly twelve years, decided to enter the competition with a creative twist.
A $18.2 Million Beachfront Villa on Thailand’s Phuket Island That’s Truly Enormous
A mega-sized villa, designed by architect Jean-Michel Gathy of Aman Resorts fame, on Thailand’s Phuket Island has hit the market for $18.2 million. Sitting on 2.71 acres of land, the villa has more than 41,300 square feet of interior living space across three levels, according to the listing with Felix Desjardins of List Sotheby’s International Realty Thailand.
Staff Breakfast on the 'World's Biggest' Cruise Ship Is Pretty Impressive
Cruise vacations are a lot of fun, but none of that fun — or the yummy meals we get to eat — would be possible without the crew members on the ship. Working on a cruise is unlike any other job in that they all live in the ship, too, albeit in different quarters from those who are there as guests. And in many cases, they aren't dining alongside you; they have their own area to eat.
Passions on the Beach ~ Aruba
Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort’s Passions on the Beach, a romantic dining experience on Eagle Beach, is a fan favorite across the island. Passions is a perfect location to enjoy dining while barefoot, listening to the calming sounds of the ocean and the sounds of live instrumentals, basking in the soft light from neighboring tiki torches and sipping a glass of wine as the sun sets and the moon rises. This toes-in-the-sand oasis will make you never want to leave the One happy island.
Advice for First-Time Cruisers, From a Crew Member Who's Spent 20 Years at Sea
For many travelers, cruising is an art form to be perfected over years of extensive sailing. Everything from finding the type of cruise lines that best suit your travel style, to the most strategic ways to pack, and the best places to hang out on board are all insights that are honed over numerous voyages.
ONE&ONLY ROYAL MIRAGE LEGENDARY FLAVOURS AND BOLD CULINARY CREATIVITY
One&Only Royal Mirage’s eight restaurants, located across The Palace, Arabian Court and Residence & Spa, offer an array of diverse and delectable culinary experiences to suit all moods and palates. Guests can savour menus by three-Michelin star chef Mauro Colagreco, experience the traditional taste of Morocco or the rich flavours of India, and unwind with feet-in-the-sand dining overlooking the Arabian Gulf. Each dining destination presents authentic dishes, served in a distinctive, remarkable environment.
CELEBRATE VEGANUARY AT DOWNTOWN DUBAI’S FINEST VENUE, JUN’S
Situated right in the centre of Downtown Dubai’s boulevard, Jun’s has solidified their status in the city as an essential spot of North American Asian dining, always ready to welcome guests with an array of unique palates. Showcasing a new look and taste to classic Asian dishes, with...
Orient Express Cruises To Set Sail On World’s Largest Superyacht
(Bloomberg) –If riding on the original, redesigned Orient Express train in 2025 and staying at an Orient Express hotel top your bucket list, make room: The Orient Express Silenseas, an opulent 722-foot-long (220-meter-long) ship with three masts towering at over 300 feet high, is set to be the world’s largest sailing yacht—and superyacht, period—and will ply Mediterranean and Caribbean routes starting in spring 2026. It will offer 54 suites, accommodating 120 passengers. Reservations will begin as early as 2024.
HOTELIER NIGHT AT RADISSON RESORT RAS AL KHAIMAH, MARJAN ISLAND!
We are calling all the Hoteliers to come and join us every Sunday for our Hotelier Night at RBG Bar! Enjoy 50% discount off our Ala Carte Menu whilst listening to our live DJ playing your favourite tunes throughout the night. For those who wish to challenge their friends, we...
CONRAD ABU DHABI ETIHAD TOWERS CELEBRATES ITS ROLE AS HOST OF THE UPCOMING MENA’S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS AWARDS 2023
Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, the luxurious hotel in the heart of the UAE capital, is starting 2023 by introducing a vast selection of new and reimagined dining experiences. Further cementing its position as one of Abu Dhabi’s leading culinary destinations, guests are invited to sample beautifully refined dishes at MICHELIN-selected Li Beirut and VaKaVa, explore the world’s finest meats at Ray’s Bar, learn how to make authentic sushi rolls at contemporary Japanese restaurant Tori No Su, and start the year on a healthy note with the wholesome ‘Veganuary’ menu at Lillet.
SLS DUBAI ANNOUNCES NEW APPOINTMENTS AT THE HOTEL AND CIEL SPA
Dubai’s foremost lifestyle destination, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, is proud to announce the appointment of respective world class professionals at top positions in Ciel Spa and within the hotel. SLS Dubai is delighted to announce that Chef Francisco Paco Morales will be joining the team as an Executive...
STAY LONGER FOR LESS EVERY WEEKEND AT COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT RIYADH NORTHERN RING ROAD
Experience luxury and relaxation at Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road with a special staycation offer on stays from Wednesday to Sunday starting this month, the ultimate offer for those looking to get away for the weekend to their home away from home. Guests who book their stay from...
THE RITZ-CARLTON RAS AL KHAIMAH, AL HAMRA BEACH APPOINTS JOHN HALLIDAY AS DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS
The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach, is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran John Halliday as Director of Operations. With more than 28 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Halliday will bring a focused, proactive and committed approach to the role, along with a wealth of expertise in working across a host of luxury hotel groups.
RING IN THE NEW LUNAR NEW YEAR AT KARMA KAFÉ BY BUDDHA-BAR AT HAMPTON BY HILTON MARJAN ISLAND
Savour authentic Karma Kafé by Buddha-Bar atmosphere whilst welcoming the new Lunar New Year at Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island. Ring in the year of positivity and hope represented by the water rabbit with a splendid Chinese New Year Evening Brunch on 21st January 2023. The evening is set to be filled with live Chinese dance performances and Karma Kafe’s DJ filling the night with celebratory atmosphere.
A DAY IN THE LIFE OF GUILLAUME FERAZ MANAGING DIRECTOR, DAY LIFE DIVISIONS – SUNSET HOSPITALITY GROUP
What does a day in the life of the Managing Director, Day Life Divisions look like?. Well, it’s never dull. No two days are the same. My days always start early, I like to begin with a few hours before work exercising as well as spending quality time with my family. I then head to my office which is located within DRIFT Beach Dubai and visit Sunset’s headquarters regularly, whilst also attending site visits for upcoming projects. Once at work, my day is focused on leading a very talented team of managers and overlooking all aspects of operations.
BB SOCIAL APPOINTED TO CREATE AND OPERATE MENU FOR THE SOON TO LAUNCH “HELIPAD” BY FROZEN CHERRY
Al-Futtaim Malls’, Unipod Hospitality and Limestone Lab appoint BB Social as the food partner for its latest venture, Helipad by Frozen Cherry set to launch this January. Co-founded by Spero Panagakis and Alex Stumpf, BB Social revolves around its community and its luxurious palette of varieties of Modern Eastern Cuisine.
LEBANESE POP SENSATION MAYA DIAB TO HEADLINE RIXOS PREMIUM DUBAI’S INTIMATE VALENTINE’S DAY
Rixos Premium Dubai will welcome pop sensation Maya Diab this Valentine’s Day and take this universally celebrated day of love to the next level. The luxury lifestyle resort, located in the heart of Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Residence, is set to host one of the most mesmerising nights as guests can look forward to this quarter with a mesmerizing live performance from the beloved Lebanese superstar.
HOP INTO THE YEAR OF THE RABBIT WITH A TASTE OF JUMEIRAH
Marking the beginning of the lunar calendar, Chinese New Year is the most anticipated festival in Chinese culture as friends and family reconnect and share precious moments together. For the celebratory occasion, Jumeirah’s collection of award-winning dining venues invites guests to dive into a flavour-filled month of culinary celebrations and indulgent delights.
