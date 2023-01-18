Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
Orient Express Cruises To Set Sail On World’s Largest Superyacht
(Bloomberg) –If riding on the original, redesigned Orient Express train in 2025 and staying at an Orient Express hotel top your bucket list, make room: The Orient Express Silenseas, an opulent 722-foot-long (220-meter-long) ship with three masts towering at over 300 feet high, is set to be the world’s largest sailing yacht—and superyacht, period—and will ply Mediterranean and Caribbean routes starting in spring 2026. It will offer 54 suites, accommodating 120 passengers. Reservations will begin as early as 2024.
hotelnewsme.com
AN ALLURING CULINARY AFFAIR AT JUMEIRAH GOLF ESTATES
Couples are invited to celebrate the most romantic day of the year in style at the Jumeirah Golf Estates with irresistible Valentine’s Day themed menus. Indulge in authentic Italian favourites at Bussola or experience an Indian flair at Kasturi as you dine against the backdrop of the golf course’s lush greenery.
This New Luxe Treehouse Resort in South Africa Will Actually Make Its Own Drinking Water
Mask Architects wants to help you live out your treehouse fantasies and do something good for the environment at the same time. The Italian design firm has unveiled renderings of the forthcoming Baobab Luxury Safari Resort, which it plans to build in South Africa. The resort’s conceit centers on airy, design-savvy treehouse lodges set amid the verdant South African forest. But that’s not all: These treehouses are designed to autonomously produce their own green energy and water for your stay, making the property a first of its kind. They will also distribute water to communities nearby, as part of the firm’s...
Time Out Global
The most stunning new hotels coming to Singapore in 2023
Travel's back with a vengeance, and Singapore's tourism industry is – as they say – 'healing'. The city already has its fairs share of beautiful luxury hotels and charming boutique and shophouse hotels, but it sure can't hurt to have more. In 2023, you can expect to book a luxury getaway at Raffles's second property after 135 years or a laidback waterfront staycation at a new HomeTeamNS clubhouse. Whatever floats your boat – here are the most stunning new hotels coming to Singapore in 2023.
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE VEGANUARY AT DOWNTOWN DUBAI’S FINEST VENUE, JUN’S
Situated right in the centre of Downtown Dubai’s boulevard, Jun’s has solidified their status in the city as an essential spot of North American Asian dining, always ready to welcome guests with an array of unique palates. Showcasing a new look and taste to classic Asian dishes, with...
cntraveler.com
On a Scouting Trip With Travel Company Black Tomato, I Got to See How a New Itinerary Takes Shape
I turn, confused, to our guide Claudio and ask whether that aggressive drilling is coming from a jackhammer. He realizes that I’m serious and cracks up before telling our hiking party of three that there’s a tiny endemic woodpecker in a tree nearby. I’m not such a city slicker that I don’t know a bird from a power tool, but the percussive pecking is just so loud. Apparently, when you’re somewhere truly remote and all of those barely perceptible vestiges of human existence—the muffled backbeat of highway traffic, the puffy parallel lines of fading contrail, that sun-bleached candy wrapper—disappear, nature comes into sharp relief.
hotelnewsme.com
ALOFT PALM JUMEIRAH CELEBRATES 5TH ANNIVERSARY
Aloft Palm Jumeirah, a Marriott International hotel is celebrating its 5th Anniversary. Set on the East Crescent of the world-renowned landmark, Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, Aloft Palm Jumeirah Hotel is the perfect spot to relax, sip in style or dine by the pool & at the beach, or enjoy any of its many amenities and attractions.
hotelnewsme.com
BUNGALO34 OPENS ON PEARL JUMEIRA ISLAND
A calm, intimate Mediterranean experience, Bungalo34 is a place where effortless style meets glamour, nostalgia and sophistication. Bungalo34 encapsulates the core philosophy of Tashas Group – Beautiful Food, Stunning Environments and Engaging Personal Service. A blissful escape from the bright city lights of Dubai, Bungalo34 is a secluded beachside haven located on Pearl Jumeira Island.
hotelnewsme.com
SPEND A VALENTINE’S DAY TO REMEMBER AT THE STUNNING LEVEL 43 SKY LOUNGE
Love is in the air and at Level 43 Sky Lounge, located at the magnificent Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road, Valentine’s Day is about to get even more magical. Get ready to enjoy breath-taking views, first-class entertainment, and sophisticated signature drinks at an unrivalled vantage point with panoramic vistas in all directions at this venue like no other. Date nights don’t get much better than this and now is the perfect time to take your nightlife experience to the next level alongside unmatched 360-degree views of Dubai’s iconic skyline.
hotelnewsme.com
A DAY IN THE LIFE OF GUILLAUME FERAZ MANAGING DIRECTOR, DAY LIFE DIVISIONS – SUNSET HOSPITALITY GROUP
What does a day in the life of the Managing Director, Day Life Divisions look like?. Well, it’s never dull. No two days are the same. My days always start early, I like to begin with a few hours before work exercising as well as spending quality time with my family. I then head to my office which is located within DRIFT Beach Dubai and visit Sunset’s headquarters regularly, whilst also attending site visits for upcoming projects. Once at work, my day is focused on leading a very talented team of managers and overlooking all aspects of operations.
hotelnewsme.com
DUBAI CROWNED NO.1 GLOBAL DESTINATION FOR 2ND SUCCESSIVE YEAR IN TRIPADVISOR TRAVELLERS’ CHOICE AWARDS 2023
Dubai has been crowned the No.1 global destination in the TripadvisorⓇ Travellers’ Choice Awards for a second successive year, consolidating its position as the world’s favourite tourist destination. The recognition supports the goal of the recently launched Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to consolidate Dubai’s status as one of the world’s top three destinations for tourism and business.
hotelnewsme.com
HAIYATEA AND TABŪ COME TOGETHER FOR A NIGHT OF EXQUISITE JAPANESE CUISINE, TEAS AND COCKTAILS FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY
Renowned tea sommelier and founder of HAIYATEA, Haiya Tarik, and much loved Dubai chef Roberto Segura of TABŪ, have joined forces to create a unique evening of paired Japanese tastes. For one night only, diners will enjoy a six-course menu of TABŪ signatures, including Hamachi nigiri with aji sauce...
hotelnewsme.com
WALDORF ASTORIA LUSAIL, DOHA IS NOW OPEN
Waldorf Astoria Lusail, Doha opened its doors in Lusail’s highly anticipated Entertainment City, welcoming guests to a world of timeless luxury and world-class hospitality. The new luxury destination is conveniently located just a 20-minute drive from the airport and 10 minutes from Doha’s bustling central business district, Waldorf Astoria Lusail, Doha offers a blissful getaway for those looking for both short and long-term stays along the Arabian Gulf.
hotelnewsme.com
MAREA DUBAI ANNOUNCES BRAND NEW TASTING MENU FROM EXECUTIVE CHEF YUNUS EMRE AYDIN
Marea Dubai is excited to announce the launch of its newest tasting menu, a progressive 10-course culinary journey of Italian ingredients viewed through the creative perspective of Chef Yunus Emre Aydin. Diners will begin their meal with a take on the classic Margherita before enjoying a unique ‘Burnt marrow tartare’...
hotelnewsme.com
NEW YEAR, NEW YOU
Start the New Year by rejuvenating your mind and body as Hyde Hotel Dubai’s spa, Cinq Mondes Dubai, launches its new wellness packages for 2023. Cinq Mondes Spa at Hyde’ s new refreshing and refuelling spa menu was designed to cater to the always-on-the go residents of Dubai. It’s important to take time away from one’s routine to pause and allow yourself to relax. The menu was curated in partnership with Comfort Zone, a made-in-Italy complete line of regenerative, effective, and sustainable face and body products and an international leader in the spa and wellness industry. Packages were also crafted so that guests can easily include it in their routine, from quick 30-minute treatments to complete 90-minute rituals.
hotelnewsme.com
LOOPED IN: THE ULTIMATE DINING EXPERIENCE IS BACK AT W ABU DHABI – YAS ISLAND
Following last year’s successful evening, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is bringing back the culinary celebration to keep Abu Dhabi’s residents Looped In the conversation. The collaboration of W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island with BOCA Restaurant in 2022, brought to life the first edition of this unique event: featuring a waste-less menu with an imaginative take on regional ingredients, and kicking off an open and honest conversation about responsible cooking.
hotelnewsme.com
MAKE WAY FOR A NEW F&B PRODUCER AT PARAMOUNT HOTEL MIDTOWN!
Where Hollywood-chic go to ‘see and be seen’, the movie inspired Paramount Hotel Midtown has appointed a talented new Food and Beverage Producer, Iryna Simanko, to oversee all five venues at the hotel, as well as being responsible for the recruitment, training, and development of her team. In...
hotelnewsme.com
MISSONI CLOAKS ONE&ONLY REETHI RAH IN AZURE HUES
A lush tropical island paradise, One&Only Reethi Rah, the ultra-luxury all-villa resort, has added to their oasis of turquoise tones with the artistic energy and prints of the iconic Missoni-style for the duration of 2023. Missoni floats into the ocean odyssey of the resort with a pop-up store and customisations...
hotelnewsme.com
FOUR SEASONS AND ATLANTIC COAST HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCE PLANS FOR LUXURY HOTEL IN MOROCCO’S CAPITAL CITY
Tuesday, January 18, 2023 – Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Atlantic Coast Hospitality, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based real estate development firm Q Holding, announce plans for the upcoming Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr, anticipated to open in 2023. Kasr Al...
