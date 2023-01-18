Start the New Year by rejuvenating your mind and body as Hyde Hotel Dubai’s spa, Cinq Mondes Dubai, launches its new wellness packages for 2023. Cinq Mondes Spa at Hyde’ s new refreshing and refuelling spa menu was designed to cater to the always-on-the go residents of Dubai. It’s important to take time away from one’s routine to pause and allow yourself to relax. The menu was curated in partnership with Comfort Zone, a made-in-Italy complete line of regenerative, effective, and sustainable face and body products and an international leader in the spa and wellness industry. Packages were also crafted so that guests can easily include it in their routine, from quick 30-minute treatments to complete 90-minute rituals.

2 DAYS AGO