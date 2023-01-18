Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
JUMEIRAH AT SAADIYAT ISLAND RESORT ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF CHEF DE CUISINE AT MARE MARE
Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Jumeirah Group’s first eco-conscious resort, has announced the appointment of Italian chef Gaetano Luciano, Chef De Cuisine at its traditional Italian restaurant, Mare Mare. In his new role as Chef de Cuisine, Chef Gaetano will be responsible for creating mouth-watering courses for the property’s...
TravelPulse
The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
cruisefever.net
Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Top 5 Cruise Lines
Once you go all-inclusive it’s hard to go back. The world of all-inclusive cruises could be just what you need if you’re tired of those pesky incidental charges adding up. We’re going to look at the very best options for cruises that offer almost everything at one up-front cost.
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
This Abandoned Boeing 737 Is Being Transformed Into a Luxe Private Vacation Villa in Bali
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, apparently, it’s the world’s first luxury hotel inside a commercial jet. An abandoned Boeing 737 that was once part of the now-defunct Mandala Airlines is being converted into a private vacation villa in Indonesia—and you don’t even need a boarding pass to enter. The retired aircraft, which is currently under construction, sits on the edge of a cliff roughly 500 feet above Bali’s Nyang Nyang beach. When it’s finished, hopefully within the next few months, the refit jet will be available to rent for roughly $7,300 a night. Entrepreneur and travel enthusiast Felix Demin...
mansionglobal.com
A $18.2 Million Beachfront Villa on Thailand’s Phuket Island That’s Truly Enormous
A mega-sized villa, designed by architect Jean-Michel Gathy of Aman Resorts fame, on Thailand’s Phuket Island has hit the market for $18.2 million. Sitting on 2.71 acres of land, the villa has more than 41,300 square feet of interior living space across three levels, according to the listing with Felix Desjardins of List Sotheby’s International Realty Thailand.
This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million
Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
‘It’s the Apocalypse’: Thousands Flee As This Holy Himalayan Town Sinks Into the Ground
“Earthquakes and cracks on walls are normal in the mountains. We’re used to it,” said Santosh, as dark clouds rumbled in the sky above. Behind him, a small temple is broken to pieces. “But I’ve never seen anything like this before. This isn’t normal. It’s the apocalypse.”
The Orient Express Will Hit the High Seas on a Luxurious 722-Foot Cruise Ship in 2026
After 140 years on land, the Orient Express is hitting the high seas. Accor has just announced a new Orient Express cruise liner will debut in spring 2026. The extravagant 722-footer, known as Silenseas, will become the world’s largest sailing yacht upon launch. She will be able to accommodate up to 120 passengers on voyages throughout the Mediterranean and Caribbean. The French hospitality group partnered with Chantiers de l’Atlantique for the new endeavor. The noted French builder developed the first Silenseas model in 2018, but has further refined the design for Accor. Fellow Gallic firm Stirling Design International is responsible for the...
TravelPulse
New Caribbean Resorts To Experience in 2023
The Caribbean tourism industry is preparing to launch new resorts to welcome travelers worldwide in 2023. The offer includes world-class chain hotels with top-notch amenities and services. Here's a closer look at some of these highly anticipated resorts that are either newly opened or to be opened in 2023. St....
TravelPulse
Explore the Greek Islands on a Fam Trip With Exodus Travels
WHY IT RATES: Join Exodus Travels on a spring fam trip that visits Santorini, Paros and Naxos. --Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Managing Editor. Join Exodus Travels this spring and walk your way through Santorini, Paros and Naxos on an exciting Walking the Greek Islands agent fam trip. The Greek islands have...
I renovated an old van & now make thousands renting it out to holidaymakers
A WOMAN has revealed how she transformed an old van into a moneymaking holiday home. Leah Whitfield, 34, bought a 2013 Vauxhall Movano in 2022 after she fell in love with life on the open road one year earlier. The PR and Communications manager for adventure travel company G adventures...
hotelnewsme.com
HOP INTO THE YEAR OF THE RABBIT WITH A TASTE OF JUMEIRAH
Marking the beginning of the lunar calendar, Chinese New Year is the most anticipated festival in Chinese culture as friends and family reconnect and share precious moments together. For the celebratory occasion, Jumeirah’s collection of award-winning dining venues invites guests to dive into a flavour-filled month of culinary celebrations and indulgent delights.
A First-timer’s Guide to Mexico’s Islands of Loreto
Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto by Danzante Bay Resort is a mouthful, no doubt. But its location might also be a head-scratcher. Few know that 330 miles north of the luxury resorts and Americanized bars and restaurants of Cabo San Lucas you'll find the historic town of Loreto and its surrounding islands. […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Pic: Gold, treasures discovered in Bahamas shipwreck
A cache of gold treasures and jewels has been discovered in the shipwreck of the 17th-century Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas (Our Lady of Wonders) in the Bahamas. According to Business Insider, the discovered cache of treasures includes a gold and emerald pendant, a gold and emerald pendant, in-tact pottery, a pearl ring, a 5-foot, 9-inch long gold chain, solid silver bars, and a silver sword hilt of the soldier Don Martin de Aranda y Gusmán.
hotelnewsme.com
A DAY IN THE LIFE OF GUILLAUME FERAZ MANAGING DIRECTOR, DAY LIFE DIVISIONS – SUNSET HOSPITALITY GROUP
What does a day in the life of the Managing Director, Day Life Divisions look like?. Well, it’s never dull. No two days are the same. My days always start early, I like to begin with a few hours before work exercising as well as spending quality time with my family. I then head to my office which is located within DRIFT Beach Dubai and visit Sunset’s headquarters regularly, whilst also attending site visits for upcoming projects. Once at work, my day is focused on leading a very talented team of managers and overlooking all aspects of operations.
hotelnewsme.com
BECOME A SUSHI PRO AT KATSUYA HYDE DUBAI’S SUSHI MAKING MASTERCLASS
Are you a foodie looking to take your culinary skills to the next level? Explore the world of sushi flavourswith Chef Pavel at Katsuya Hyde Dubai’s Sushi Making Masterclass, launching January 24th. Learn from the best and get hands on experience from the expert, Katsuya’s Head Chef Pavel, a renowned sushi chef with years of experience in creating delicious and beautifully presented sushi dishes.
This Weeklong Expedition Takes You Around Costa Rica and Panama on a 208-Foot Superyacht
While EYOS Expeditions is best known for its exhilarating polar voyages, one of its luxury superyachts is headed for a warm-weather adventure in Central America later this year. SuRi, the travel company’s 208-foot expedition vessel, will be heading to the remote waters of Costa Rica in July and August for a nature-themed private charter. The new seven-night itinerary includes stops in Corcovado National Park and Isla Coiba in Panama—one of the largest marine parks in the world. With dense jungles, volcanoes, gushing waterfalls and various wildlife species, there’s certainly no shortage of natural beauty to explore during the adventure. Your home for the week,...
hotelnewsme.com
AN ALLURING CULINARY AFFAIR AT JUMEIRAH GOLF ESTATES
Couples are invited to celebrate the most romantic day of the year in style at the Jumeirah Golf Estates with irresistible Valentine’s Day themed menus. Indulge in authentic Italian favourites at Bussola or experience an Indian flair at Kasturi as you dine against the backdrop of the golf course’s lush greenery.
hotelnewsme.com
MAKE WAY FOR A NEW F&B PRODUCER AT PARAMOUNT HOTEL MIDTOWN!
Where Hollywood-chic go to ‘see and be seen’, the movie inspired Paramount Hotel Midtown has appointed a talented new Food and Beverage Producer, Iryna Simanko, to oversee all five venues at the hotel, as well as being responsible for the recruitment, training, and development of her team. In...
Comments / 0