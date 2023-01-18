Read full article on original website
Wendy's customer caught employee eating fries directly from the fryer without gloves
Hygiene in the food industry is extremely important to prevent food poisoning and the spreading of diseases via cross-contamination or food poisoning. Also, good sanitary practices in food preparation can ensure customers’ well-being.
The world's No. 1 restaurant Noma is closing. It was never going to last, chefs say.
Noma is closing its doors in 2024. Insider spoke to seven chefs about their thoughts on the news and the future of fine dining.
Man Brings Wendy’s Chili with Tabasco Sauce to Chili Contest as a Joke and Something Unexpected Happened
According to a Reddit post that received over 45,000 upvotes and nearly 1600 comments, a user had a unique approach to a local chili cook-off. The cook-off was held at a BMX event with a couple hundred people in attendance and the user, who had been a vegetarian for roughly twelve years, decided to enter the competition with a creative twist.
How Many Restaurants Does Buddy Valastro Actually Own?
Long before popular baking shows made the term "celebrity baker" mainstream, TLC's own Buddy Valastro was the king of the kitchen that the silver screen couldn't get enough of. Debuting in April 2009, Valastro's cake-themed reality show followed the baker and his large Italian family as they managed Carlo's Bakery, the family's well-known Hoboken, New Jersey-based cake shop.
Eater
From All-Day Cafe To Italian American Restaurant: Cafe Louie is Now Louie’s
By all accounts, Cafe Louie in the East End was a bona fide hit — an all-day cafe by brother-and-sister chef duo Angelo and Lucianna “Louie” Emiliani, the cafe’s namesake. Visitors loved it. The reviews—both in the mainstream press and on social media—were enthusiastic and laudatory.
Restauranteur and podcaster David Chang roasts Costco rotisserie chicken
While Costco’s Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken is considered a classic, one Michelin-starred chef said the dish left a bad taste in his mouth.
We Tried Gordon Ramsay's New Times Square Restaurant. It's A One And Done
Gordon Ramsay is a cooking legend. That's why when we heard he was opening a fish and chips restaurant in Times Square, we were instantly curious. Fish and chips are not necessarily a common find in the United States, especially from a world-renowned British chef like Ramsay. The "Hell's Kitchen" host and judge doesn't necessarily hold back when it comes to reviewing dishes, so we won't either.
We Made the Burger from 'The Menu' with Tips from the Movie's Chef — and It's to Die for
Consulting chef on the film John Benhase shared pointers with PEOPLE for making the buzzy cheeseburger After finishing The Menu, I wasn't dreaming of fancy hors d'oeuvres or carefully-crafted main courses. Instead, I was craving a good old-fashioned cheeseburger. The film, now streaming on HBO Max, centers around Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) who is a mysterious cook at an elite island restaurant putting together an avant-garde lineup of dishes for his guests. One of his more hesitant diners, Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy), soon becomes privy to the deadly twists...
hotelnewsme.com
SLS DUBAI ANNOUNCES NEW APPOINTMENTS AT THE HOTEL AND CIEL SPA
Dubai’s foremost lifestyle destination, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, is proud to announce the appointment of respective world class professionals at top positions in Ciel Spa and within the hotel. SLS Dubai is delighted to announce that Chef Francisco Paco Morales will be joining the team as an Executive...
hotelnewsme.com
JUMEIRAH AT SAADIYAT ISLAND RESORT ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF CHEF DE CUISINE AT MARE MARE
Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Jumeirah Group’s first eco-conscious resort, has announced the appointment of Italian chef Gaetano Luciano, Chef De Cuisine at its traditional Italian restaurant, Mare Mare. In his new role as Chef de Cuisine, Chef Gaetano will be responsible for creating mouth-watering courses for the property’s...
Man sets world record for eating most Michelin-starred meals in a day
A New York food fan has set a world record for the most Michelin-starred meals eaten in one 24-hour period. Manhattan-based Eric Finkelstein, 34, dined at 18 different restaurants awarded the prestigious chef’s award in 11 hours, in a mission that was 14 months in the planning.Mr Finkelstein went on the swanky-restaurant trail on 26 October 2022, with the feat recognised by Guinness World Records last month .He ate a dish at each of the lauded restaurants, amounting to a bill of $494 (£407) before tax and tips, he told CNN. The restaurants ticked off included Japanese omakase restaurant Noda,...
Traditional Italian Wedding Soup, Classic Neapolitan Comfort Food
This traditional, ancient Neapolitan soup called minestra maritata, which translates to “married soup” instead of the americanized wedding soup which refers to the 'marriage' of bits of inexpensive meat and leafy greens which make up the main ingredients.
hotelnewsme.com
BECOME A SUSHI PRO AT KATSUYA HYDE DUBAI’S SUSHI MAKING MASTERCLASS
Are you a foodie looking to take your culinary skills to the next level? Explore the world of sushi flavourswith Chef Pavel at Katsuya Hyde Dubai’s Sushi Making Masterclass, launching January 24th. Learn from the best and get hands on experience from the expert, Katsuya’s Head Chef Pavel, a renowned sushi chef with years of experience in creating delicious and beautifully presented sushi dishes.
French Kiss Cocktail
New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and it’s followed quickly by Valentine’s Day. Of course, you’ll need a delicious cocktail to celebrate these momentous occasions. A French Kiss cocktail is the perfect drink to celebrate.
hotelnewsme.com
ONE&ONLY ROYAL MIRAGE LEGENDARY FLAVOURS AND BOLD CULINARY CREATIVITY
One&Only Royal Mirage’s eight restaurants, located across The Palace, Arabian Court and Residence & Spa, offer an array of diverse and delectable culinary experiences to suit all moods and palates. Guests can savour menus by three-Michelin star chef Mauro Colagreco, experience the traditional taste of Morocco or the rich flavours of India, and unwind with feet-in-the-sand dining overlooking the Arabian Gulf. Each dining destination presents authentic dishes, served in a distinctive, remarkable environment.
hotelnewsme.com
HOTELIER NIGHT AT RADISSON RESORT RAS AL KHAIMAH, MARJAN ISLAND!
We are calling all the Hoteliers to come and join us every Sunday for our Hotelier Night at RBG Bar! Enjoy 50% discount off our Ala Carte Menu whilst listening to our live DJ playing your favourite tunes throughout the night. For those who wish to challenge their friends, we...
hotelnewsme.com
COCOTTE LAUNCHES A BRUNCH MENU OF DREAMS
There is nothing that nourishes the soul more than a relaxed weekend brunch full of delicious flavours enjoyed with friends. The famous UK export, Cocotte located on The Beach, JBR has created a stunning new brunch menu that boasts an array of dishes to satiate all cravings, available from Friday until Sunday, from 9 AM until 4 PM, which means those of us who love a lie-in and lazy morning can still enjoy brunch!
hotelnewsme.com
BB SOCIAL APPOINTED TO CREATE AND OPERATE MENU FOR THE SOON TO LAUNCH “HELIPAD” BY FROZEN CHERRY
Al-Futtaim Malls’, Unipod Hospitality and Limestone Lab appoint BB Social as the food partner for its latest venture, Helipad by Frozen Cherry set to launch this January. Co-founded by Spero Panagakis and Alex Stumpf, BB Social revolves around its community and its luxurious palette of varieties of Modern Eastern Cuisine.
hotelnewsme.com
THE RITZ-CARLTON RAS AL KHAIMAH, AL HAMRA BEACH APPOINTS JOHN HALLIDAY AS DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS
The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach, is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran John Halliday as Director of Operations. With more than 28 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Halliday will bring a focused, proactive and committed approach to the role, along with a wealth of expertise in working across a host of luxury hotel groups.
hotelnewsme.com
HAIYATEA AND TABŪ COME TOGETHER FOR A NIGHT OF EXQUISITE JAPANESE CUISINE, TEAS AND COCKTAILS FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY
Renowned tea sommelier and founder of HAIYATEA, Haiya Tarik, and much loved Dubai chef Roberto Segura of TABŪ, have joined forces to create a unique evening of paired Japanese tastes. For one night only, diners will enjoy a six-course menu of TABŪ signatures, including Hamachi nigiri with aji sauce...
