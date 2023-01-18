Read full article on original website
hotelnewsme.com
ONE&ONLY ROYAL MIRAGE LEGENDARY FLAVOURS AND BOLD CULINARY CREATIVITY
One&Only Royal Mirage’s eight restaurants, located across The Palace, Arabian Court and Residence & Spa, offer an array of diverse and delectable culinary experiences to suit all moods and palates. Guests can savour menus by three-Michelin star chef Mauro Colagreco, experience the traditional taste of Morocco or the rich flavours of India, and unwind with feet-in-the-sand dining overlooking the Arabian Gulf. Each dining destination presents authentic dishes, served in a distinctive, remarkable environment.
iheart.com
Florida City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
There's a classic saying that goes "beauty is within the eye of the beholder." It's certainly true when it comes to the United States, which is full of stunning natural landscapes, visually-stunning cities, and artistic creations. Some people visit certain places just so they could marvel at wondrous landmarks and snap pictures.
This New Luxe Treehouse Resort in South Africa Will Actually Make Its Own Drinking Water
Mask Architects wants to help you live out your treehouse fantasies and do something good for the environment at the same time. The Italian design firm has unveiled renderings of the forthcoming Baobab Luxury Safari Resort, which it plans to build in South Africa. The resort’s conceit centers on airy, design-savvy treehouse lodges set amid the verdant South African forest. But that’s not all: These treehouses are designed to autonomously produce their own green energy and water for your stay, making the property a first of its kind. They will also distribute water to communities nearby, as part of the firm’s...
mansionglobal.com
A $18.2 Million Beachfront Villa on Thailand’s Phuket Island That’s Truly Enormous
A mega-sized villa, designed by architect Jean-Michel Gathy of Aman Resorts fame, on Thailand’s Phuket Island has hit the market for $18.2 million. Sitting on 2.71 acres of land, the villa has more than 41,300 square feet of interior living space across three levels, according to the listing with Felix Desjardins of List Sotheby’s International Realty Thailand.
This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million
Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
hotelnewsme.com
JUMEIRAH AT SAADIYAT ISLAND RESORT ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF CHEF DE CUISINE AT MARE MARE
Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Jumeirah Group’s first eco-conscious resort, has announced the appointment of Italian chef Gaetano Luciano, Chef De Cuisine at its traditional Italian restaurant, Mare Mare. In his new role as Chef de Cuisine, Chef Gaetano will be responsible for creating mouth-watering courses for the property’s...
hotelnewsme.com
BECOME A SUSHI PRO AT KATSUYA HYDE DUBAI’S SUSHI MAKING MASTERCLASS
Are you a foodie looking to take your culinary skills to the next level? Explore the world of sushi flavourswith Chef Pavel at Katsuya Hyde Dubai’s Sushi Making Masterclass, launching January 24th. Learn from the best and get hands on experience from the expert, Katsuya’s Head Chef Pavel, a renowned sushi chef with years of experience in creating delicious and beautifully presented sushi dishes.
hotelnewsme.com
CONRAD ABU DHABI ETIHAD TOWERS CELEBRATES ITS ROLE AS HOST OF THE UPCOMING MENA’S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS AWARDS 2023
Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, the luxurious hotel in the heart of the UAE capital, is starting 2023 by introducing a vast selection of new and reimagined dining experiences. Further cementing its position as one of Abu Dhabi’s leading culinary destinations, guests are invited to sample beautifully refined dishes at MICHELIN-selected Li Beirut and VaKaVa, explore the world’s finest meats at Ray’s Bar, learn how to make authentic sushi rolls at contemporary Japanese restaurant Tori No Su, and start the year on a healthy note with the wholesome ‘Veganuary’ menu at Lillet.
yankodesign.com
This sustainable + green home in Costa Rica is the ultimate jungle sanctuary
Located in the northwestern province of Guanacaste, Costa Rica is a stunning modern sanctuary that functions as the ultimate getaway from our hectic city lives. Called, the Raintree House, the zen retreat boasts spectacular views of the ocean, as well as exotic jungle surroundings. The home was designed to ensure that it “felt like it had always been there”.
hotelnewsme.com
ALOFT PALM JUMEIRAH CELEBRATES 5TH ANNIVERSARY
Aloft Palm Jumeirah, a Marriott International hotel is celebrating its 5th Anniversary. Set on the East Crescent of the world-renowned landmark, Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, Aloft Palm Jumeirah Hotel is the perfect spot to relax, sip in style or dine by the pool & at the beach, or enjoy any of its many amenities and attractions.
hotelnewsme.com
THE RITZ-CARLTON RAS AL KHAIMAH, AL HAMRA BEACH APPOINTS JOHN HALLIDAY AS DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS
The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach, is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran John Halliday as Director of Operations. With more than 28 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Halliday will bring a focused, proactive and committed approach to the role, along with a wealth of expertise in working across a host of luxury hotel groups.
hotelnewsme.com
BUNGALO34 OPENS ON PEARL JUMEIRA ISLAND
A calm, intimate Mediterranean experience, Bungalo34 is a place where effortless style meets glamour, nostalgia and sophistication. Bungalo34 encapsulates the core philosophy of Tashas Group – Beautiful Food, Stunning Environments and Engaging Personal Service. A blissful escape from the bright city lights of Dubai, Bungalo34 is a secluded beachside haven located on Pearl Jumeira Island.
hotelnewsme.com
HOP INTO THE YEAR OF THE RABBIT WITH A TASTE OF JUMEIRAH
Marking the beginning of the lunar calendar, Chinese New Year is the most anticipated festival in Chinese culture as friends and family reconnect and share precious moments together. For the celebratory occasion, Jumeirah’s collection of award-winning dining venues invites guests to dive into a flavour-filled month of culinary celebrations and indulgent delights.
hotelnewsme.com
STAY LONGER FOR LESS EVERY WEEKEND AT COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT RIYADH NORTHERN RING ROAD
Experience luxury and relaxation at Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road with a special staycation offer on stays from Wednesday to Sunday starting this month, the ultimate offer for those looking to get away for the weekend to their home away from home. Guests who book their stay from...
hotelnewsme.com
MAREA DUBAI ANNOUNCES BRAND NEW TASTING MENU FROM EXECUTIVE CHEF YUNUS EMRE AYDIN
Marea Dubai is excited to announce the launch of its newest tasting menu, a progressive 10-course culinary journey of Italian ingredients viewed through the creative perspective of Chef Yunus Emre Aydin. Diners will begin their meal with a take on the classic Margherita before enjoying a unique ‘Burnt marrow tartare’...
hotelnewsme.com
HOTELIER NIGHT AT RADISSON RESORT RAS AL KHAIMAH, MARJAN ISLAND!
We are calling all the Hoteliers to come and join us every Sunday for our Hotelier Night at RBG Bar! Enjoy 50% discount off our Ala Carte Menu whilst listening to our live DJ playing your favourite tunes throughout the night. For those who wish to challenge their friends, we...
hotelnewsme.com
WALDORF ASTORIA LUSAIL, DOHA IS NOW OPEN
Waldorf Astoria Lusail, Doha opened its doors in Lusail’s highly anticipated Entertainment City, welcoming guests to a world of timeless luxury and world-class hospitality. The new luxury destination is conveniently located just a 20-minute drive from the airport and 10 minutes from Doha’s bustling central business district, Waldorf Astoria Lusail, Doha offers a blissful getaway for those looking for both short and long-term stays along the Arabian Gulf.
hotelnewsme.com
GRAND PLAZA MOVENPICK MEDIA CITY POSTS STRONG BUSINESS GROWTH, EYES “BLEISURE” SEGMENT FOR 2023
Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City ended the year 2022 with record breaking business performance, strengthening its position as the leading and only 5-star hotel for business travellers in Dubai’s regional media and technology hub, Dubai Media City. Looking ahead into 2023, the 235-room business hotel will focus on tapping...
hotelnewsme.com
HAIYATEA AND TABŪ COME TOGETHER FOR A NIGHT OF EXQUISITE JAPANESE CUISINE, TEAS AND COCKTAILS FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY
Renowned tea sommelier and founder of HAIYATEA, Haiya Tarik, and much loved Dubai chef Roberto Segura of TABŪ, have joined forces to create a unique evening of paired Japanese tastes. For one night only, diners will enjoy a six-course menu of TABŪ signatures, including Hamachi nigiri with aji sauce...
hotelnewsme.com
SLS DUBAI ANNOUNCES NEW APPOINTMENTS AT THE HOTEL AND CIEL SPA
Dubai’s foremost lifestyle destination, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, is proud to announce the appointment of respective world class professionals at top positions in Ciel Spa and within the hotel. SLS Dubai is delighted to announce that Chef Francisco Paco Morales will be joining the team as an Executive...
