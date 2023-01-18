Read full article on original website
cruisefever.net
Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Top 5 Cruise Lines
Once you go all-inclusive it’s hard to go back. The world of all-inclusive cruises could be just what you need if you’re tired of those pesky incidental charges adding up. We’re going to look at the very best options for cruises that offer almost everything at one up-front cost.
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by Tourists
Many people put a good deal of thought, planning, and money into their vacations, particularly if they have children. You're trying to make memories, have a wonderful time, and create a sense of wonder that will follow you home.
hotelnewsme.com
JUMEIRAH AT SAADIYAT ISLAND RESORT ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF CHEF DE CUISINE AT MARE MARE
Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Jumeirah Group’s first eco-conscious resort, has announced the appointment of Italian chef Gaetano Luciano, Chef De Cuisine at its traditional Italian restaurant, Mare Mare. In his new role as Chef de Cuisine, Chef Gaetano will be responsible for creating mouth-watering courses for the property’s...
hotelnewsme.com
DUBAI CROWNED NO.1 GLOBAL DESTINATION FOR 2ND SUCCESSIVE YEAR IN TRIPADVISOR TRAVELLERS’ CHOICE AWARDS 2023
Dubai has been crowned the No.1 global destination in the TripadvisorⓇ Travellers’ Choice Awards for a second successive year, consolidating its position as the world’s favourite tourist destination. The recognition supports the goal of the recently launched Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to consolidate Dubai’s status as one of the world’s top three destinations for tourism and business.
TravelPulse
New Caribbean Resorts To Experience in 2023
The Caribbean tourism industry is preparing to launch new resorts to welcome travelers worldwide in 2023. The offer includes world-class chain hotels with top-notch amenities and services. Here's a closer look at some of these highly anticipated resorts that are either newly opened or to be opened in 2023. St....
hotelnewsme.com
STAY LONGER FOR LESS EVERY WEEKEND AT COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT RIYADH NORTHERN RING ROAD
Experience luxury and relaxation at Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road with a special staycation offer on stays from Wednesday to Sunday starting this month, the ultimate offer for those looking to get away for the weekend to their home away from home. Guests who book their stay from...
Virgin Voyages Has a Big Offer for Royal Caribbean, Carnival Customers
The upstart cruise line offers a very different experience and it's making a major play for passengers loyal to its rivals.
cruisefever.net
37% of Brits Prefer Solo Travel Cruise Line’s Study Finds
More British are booking trips for one, a recent study by Norwegian Cruise Line has discovered. The solo-travel trend is on the rise in the UK as 3 out of 10 have already booked a “holiday” by themselves for 2023. A recent study commissioned by Norwegian Cruise Line...
hotelnewsme.com
BUNGALO34 OPENS ON PEARL JUMEIRA ISLAND
A calm, intimate Mediterranean experience, Bungalo34 is a place where effortless style meets glamour, nostalgia and sophistication. Bungalo34 encapsulates the core philosophy of Tashas Group – Beautiful Food, Stunning Environments and Engaging Personal Service. A blissful escape from the bright city lights of Dubai, Bungalo34 is a secluded beachside haven located on Pearl Jumeira Island.
hotelnewsme.com
BECOME A SUSHI PRO AT KATSUYA HYDE DUBAI’S SUSHI MAKING MASTERCLASS
Are you a foodie looking to take your culinary skills to the next level? Explore the world of sushi flavourswith Chef Pavel at Katsuya Hyde Dubai’s Sushi Making Masterclass, launching January 24th. Learn from the best and get hands on experience from the expert, Katsuya’s Head Chef Pavel, a renowned sushi chef with years of experience in creating delicious and beautifully presented sushi dishes.
gcaptain.com
Orient Express Cruises To Set Sail On World’s Largest Superyacht
(Bloomberg) –If riding on the original, redesigned Orient Express train in 2025 and staying at an Orient Express hotel top your bucket list, make room: The Orient Express Silenseas, an opulent 722-foot-long (220-meter-long) ship with three masts towering at over 300 feet high, is set to be the world’s largest sailing yacht—and superyacht, period—and will ply Mediterranean and Caribbean routes starting in spring 2026. It will offer 54 suites, accommodating 120 passengers. Reservations will begin as early as 2024.
Are resort fees ever worth it?
The Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, a Hyatt resort on 15 beachfront acres in Hawaii, is far from a place to sleep. There are multiple pools, including a lagoon and three infinity pools. As part of the resort fee, you can also take a stand-up paddleboarding course, use the resort’s snorkel equipment and GoPro action camera and maybe even learn ukulele, hula or mixology.It’s all marketed as complimentary — but it’s only sort of so. Andaz Maui is one of what the American Hotel and Lodging Association estimates is 6% of all hotels that charge a resort fee. These fees...
5 East Nusa Tenggara tourist destinations, perfect for vacations
East Nusa Tenggara is famous for the tourist destinations of Komodo Island. Komodo Island and East Nusa Tenggara Province also own other tourist destinations. Ranging from beach tours to the mountains.
hotelnewsme.com
AN ALLURING CULINARY AFFAIR AT JUMEIRAH GOLF ESTATES
Couples are invited to celebrate the most romantic day of the year in style at the Jumeirah Golf Estates with irresistible Valentine’s Day themed menus. Indulge in authentic Italian favourites at Bussola or experience an Indian flair at Kasturi as you dine against the backdrop of the golf course’s lush greenery.
hotelnewsme.com
HRH THE CROWN PRINCE LAUNCHES EVENTS INVESTMENT FUND
His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Events Investment Fund (EIF), has announced the launch of EIF, a fund that aims to develop a sustainable infrastructure for the culture, tourism, entertainment and sports sectors across the Kingdom. The fund also aims to create strategic partnerships to boost local industry, increase foreign investment and contribute to Vision 2030’s aim of a vibrant society.
hotelnewsme.com
ALOFT PALM JUMEIRAH CELEBRATES 5TH ANNIVERSARY
Aloft Palm Jumeirah, a Marriott International hotel is celebrating its 5th Anniversary. Set on the East Crescent of the world-renowned landmark, Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, Aloft Palm Jumeirah Hotel is the perfect spot to relax, sip in style or dine by the pool & at the beach, or enjoy any of its many amenities and attractions.
These are the 13 best amenities aboard Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship with a zip line, 3 water slides, and a park
Royal Caribbean's new 9,300-person cruise ship is packed with amenities that could entertain any family.
hotelnewsme.com
FOUR SEASONS ANNOUNCES KEY APPOINTMENTS TO OPERATIONS LEADERSHIP TEAM
the world’s leading luxury hospitality company, announces key appointments to its operations leadership team with the promotion of Rainer Stampfer to President, Global Operations, Hotels and Resorts, and Rami Sayess to President, Hotel Operations, Asia Pacific. Each brings widespread experience from longstanding careers with Four Seasons to their new roles, demonstrating the depth of talent that will help lead the organization into the future.
hotelnewsme.com
NOMADIC TUNE HAS LAUNCHED AT LAGUNA BEACH TAVERNA & LOUNGE
Enjoy a slice of the Greek party island of Mykonos at Sofitel Dubai The Palm, as the hottest beach party Nomadic Tune organised by the founders of the PURE festival, has launched at Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge. Every Sunday, partygoers can look forward to dancing in the sand and a line-up of local and international talent on the decks.
Windstar Cruises Just Unveiled Two New Lavish Suites for Its Luxury Liners
Windstar Cruises wants to make its ships even more luxurious. The cruise line unveiled two new specialty suites this week that will be rolled out to fleet members Star Breeze and Star Pride. The lavish new lodgings were reportedly inspired by Windstar’s sister companies: the Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs and the Sea Island resort in Georgia. The Broadmoor Suite echoes its namesake by pairing European elegance with western charm. The decor is characterized by classic furniture, floral motifs and elaborate crown moldings. Similarly, the Sea Island Suite emulates its southern muse with a bright palette of greens and blues that...
