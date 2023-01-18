ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB's Villeroy reaffirms determination to get inflation down to around 2% -Bloomberg TV

 2 days ago
PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - European Central Bank (ECB) member Francois Villeroy de Galhau reaffirmed on Wednesday his determination to bring inflation in the euro zone down to around 2% by 2024 or 2025.

He also repeated that Europe should avoid a recession this year and that inflation was likely to peak in the first half of this year and then decline.

"We will have good news on headline inflation because energy prices are going down," he told Bloomberg TV in the ski resort of Davos, Switzerland.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

