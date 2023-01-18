ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embroker Launches ONE by Embroker to Simplify Business Insurance for Startup Founders

Embroker leverages AI and machine learning for streamlined application and tailored bundles in real-time. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Embroker, the digital platform making it radically simple to get business insurance, today introduced ONE by Embroker — a universal application that utilizes AI and machine-learning technologies to generate business insurance products tailored to specific industry needs. The streamlined process focuses on critical business information and removes the need for unnecessary and redundant questions, enabling brokers and startup founders to get quotes for a comprehensive bundle of products instantly.
New Findings from Northwestern Polytechnic University in the Area of Finance Reported (Why Do Firms Purchase Directors and Officers Liability Insurance? – a Perspective From Short Selling Threats): Business – Finance

-- Current study results on Business - Finance have been published. According to news originating from Xi’an, People’s. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study examines the role of increased short selling threats in firms’ directors and officers liability insurance (D&O insurance) purchase decision against the backdrop of the Chinese deregulation of short sale. Using a difference-in-differences (DiD) research design, we demonstrate a positive effect of short selling threats on firms’ likelihood of purchasing D&O insurance policies after controlling for the known determinants of D&O insurance.”
The 3 Best Stocks to Buy for First-Time Investors

Despite recessionary concerns, cooling inflationary pressures have raised investor optimism. Against this backdrop, first-time investors might scoop up quality stocks Coca-Cola (KO), Extreme Networks (EXTR), and Myers Industries (MYE) now....
FTX reports $415 million in hacked crypto, Bankman-Fried says FTX US is solvent

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX said in a report to creditors on Tuesday that about $415 million in cryptocurrency had been stolen in hacks. FTX has said it had recovered over $5 billion in crypto, cash and liquid securities, but that significant shortfalls remained at both its international and U.S. crypto exchanges. FTX attributed some of the shortfall to hacks, saying that $323 million in crypto had been hacked from FTX's international exchange and $90 million had been hacked from its U.S. exchange since it filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11.
Keystone Agency Partners brings in Flexpoint Ford as investment partner

PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Agency Partners. ("KAP" or "the Company"), a rapidly growing insurance brokerage platform, today announced it has received a significant preferred equity investment from Flexpoint Ford Asset Opportunity Fund II ("Flexpoint"). The investment will further enable KAP to execute its growth strategy and fund the expansion of the Company's rapidly growing pipeline of platform partners.
Retirement readiness is impacted by low longevity literacy, data shows

Older people are often concerned about how economic factors like inflation and living costs will impact retirement. However, if someone doesn’t understand how long retirement can last, they could run out of resources too quickly, according to a new report by the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund (TIAA). “Longevity literacy,…
Aspen Capital Markets Appoints Chief Operating Officer

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (“Aspen”) is pleased to announce the appointment of. , Chris will be responsible for driving strategic investments in technology and change to support the continued growth of. Aspen Capital Markets. . Chris will work in close partnership with Aspen’s operations and technology...
WITH KIA AND HYUNDAI THEFTS SPIKING, INSURANCE INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS ENCOURAGE YOUTUBE TO REMOVE 'HOW TO' VIDEOS

INDUSTRY LEADERS SAY YOUTUBE IS NOT DOING ENOUGH TO STOP MISUSE OF PLATFORM. /PRNewswire/ -- Thefts of Kia and Hyundai automobiles increased dramatically across. in 2022, and insurance industry associations say misuse of social media platforms, like YouTube, by individuals and criminal organizations are contributing to the spike in illegal activity. The.
