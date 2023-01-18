Read full article on original website
Related
WTW Outlines “New Trilemma” of Challenges for Renewables-Sector Risk Managers
LONDON , Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewables will remain the darling of the global energy transition, yet risk managers will face multiple challenges arising from a ‘new trilemma’. It comprises the convergence of:. The need for net-zero energy security,. unsettled global macroeconomics, and. rising demand for...
Embroker Launches ONE by Embroker to Simplify Business Insurance for Startup Founders
Embroker leverages AI and machine learning for streamlined application and tailored bundles in real-time. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Embroker, the digital platform making it radically simple to get business insurance, today introduced ONE by Embroker — a universal application that utilizes AI and machine-learning technologies to generate business insurance products tailored to specific industry needs. The streamlined process focuses on critical business information and removes the need for unnecessary and redundant questions, enabling brokers and startup founders to get quotes for a comprehensive bundle of products instantly.
New Findings from Northwestern Polytechnic University in the Area of Finance Reported (Why Do Firms Purchase Directors and Officers Liability Insurance? – a Perspective From Short Selling Threats): Business – Finance
-- Current study results on Business - Finance have been published. According to news originating from Xi’an, People’s. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study examines the role of increased short selling threats in firms’ directors and officers liability insurance (D&O insurance) purchase decision against the backdrop of the Chinese deregulation of short sale. Using a difference-in-differences (DiD) research design, we demonstrate a positive effect of short selling threats on firms’ likelihood of purchasing D&O insurance policies after controlling for the known determinants of D&O insurance.”
Simplicity Successfully Completes the Acquisition of IMS Associates and Welcomes Sean Giroux as the Group's Newest Partner
SUMMIT, N.J. , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of. that offers annuity, long-term care, disability, and all types of life insurance. With this transaction – Simplicity's 50th – the Company welcomes IMS' leader. as the Group's newest Partner. "Sean and the...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
Media startup Semafor plans buyout of Sam Bankman-Fried's investment - NYT
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Semafor is planning to buy out FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's roughly $10 million investment in the news startup, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing the company's chief executive officer.
msn.com
U.S. corporate greed has gone too far, says Norway fund manager who voted against Apple CEO’s pay
‘We think in particular in the U.S. the corporate greed has just gone too far.’. That’s the head of Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, speaking Wednesday in the ritzy Swiss ski community of Davos about how extravagant executive pay packages have gone too far. In his comments...
Invested Too Heavily in Stocks? Move Money to Safe Options
What are your options among guaranteed-principal products? Our expert offers some suggestions.
The 3 Best Stocks to Buy for First-Time Investors
Despite recessionary concerns, cooling inflationary pressures have raised investor optimism. Against this backdrop, first-time investors might scoop up quality stocks Coca-Cola (KO), Extreme Networks (EXTR), and Myers Industries (MYE) now....
FTX reports $415 million in hacked crypto, Bankman-Fried says FTX US is solvent
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX said in a report to creditors on Tuesday that about $415 million in cryptocurrency had been stolen in hacks. FTX has said it had recovered over $5 billion in crypto, cash and liquid securities, but that significant shortfalls remained at both its international and U.S. crypto exchanges. FTX attributed some of the shortfall to hacks, saying that $323 million in crypto had been hacked from FTX's international exchange and $90 million had been hacked from its U.S. exchange since it filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11.
Goldman Sachs Has 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Soft 2023 Economic Landing
These six top Goldman Sachs stock picks offer dependable dividends and should outperform if the economy sees a soft landing (avoids a deep recession). Financial stocks dominate the list, as they tend to benefit when interest rates are higher.
FTX money trails leading to politicians, media, and other crypto exchanges point to the deep influence of Sam Bankman-Fried
Insider's Phil Rosen explains the strangest and latest developments surrounding the now-defunct crypto firm and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.
Keystone Agency Partners brings in Flexpoint Ford as investment partner
PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Agency Partners. ("KAP" or "the Company"), a rapidly growing insurance brokerage platform, today announced it has received a significant preferred equity investment from Flexpoint Ford Asset Opportunity Fund II ("Flexpoint"). The investment will further enable KAP to execute its growth strategy and fund the expansion of the Company's rapidly growing pipeline of platform partners.
Retirement readiness is impacted by low longevity literacy, data shows
Older people are often concerned about how economic factors like inflation and living costs will impact retirement. However, if someone doesn’t understand how long retirement can last, they could run out of resources too quickly, according to a new report by the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund (TIAA). “Longevity literacy,…
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for the Members of American European Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from positive and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) for. Rutgers Casualty Insurance Company. and. American European Insurance Company. , which operate an intercompany reinsurance pooling agreement, and...
Aspen Capital Markets Appoints Chief Operating Officer
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (“Aspen”) is pleased to announce the appointment of. , Chris will be responsible for driving strategic investments in technology and change to support the continued growth of. Aspen Capital Markets. . Chris will work in close partnership with Aspen’s operations and technology...
WITH KIA AND HYUNDAI THEFTS SPIKING, INSURANCE INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS ENCOURAGE YOUTUBE TO REMOVE 'HOW TO' VIDEOS
INDUSTRY LEADERS SAY YOUTUBE IS NOT DOING ENOUGH TO STOP MISUSE OF PLATFORM. /PRNewswire/ -- Thefts of Kia and Hyundai automobiles increased dramatically across. in 2022, and insurance industry associations say misuse of social media platforms, like YouTube, by individuals and criminal organizations are contributing to the spike in illegal activity. The.
‘Pockets of Opportunity’: 3 Industries Stock Market Experts Are Watching in 2023
Despite the stock market’s grim performance of late, experts say some industries could be poised for a good 2023. Swings in the stock market as a whole often make headlines. The S&P 500 Index plummeted about 20% in 2022, for example. But that data doesn’t tell the full story.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0