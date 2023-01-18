people who live in condos need to check their insurance too see if you are paying for the outside....if you pay a maintenance fees, check your HOA ... about the outside.
they'll do anything to keep those insurance company campaign donations flooding in, no one wants to truly represent the average American anymore....elected people were never meant to do this as a job for life, its insane...
And doesn't part of this bill (it may be another of his "screw the people" bill) that says home owners have 90 days to make a claim and insurance has 90 days to approve or decline payment? With over 150,000 claims at once. this will just allow them to deny the most expensive payouts, etc. Didn't I read about that part of this bill originally?
Related
Just what improvements qualify for Florida’s $10,000 home-hardening grant?
Snuffing out tobacco Juul settlement boosts NC tobacco-prevention efforts in 2022-23, but what will happen going forward?
Nicolais: Colorado Public Option puts its stake in the ground
Georgia FY 2023-2024 Budget Report for Department of Labor
Gov. John Bel Edwards calls special session to address property insurance crisis [The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.]
Getting every New Jersey child health coverage is essential
Couples battling infertility plead for health insurance coverage in North Dakota
State Health Plan rejects appeals from Blue Cross NC and United Healthcare [The Charlotte Observer]
Gov DeSantis announces proposal to make permanent COVID-19 "freedoms" in Florida
DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”
Medicare won't cover long-term home care
OneCare Vermont improves quality of care and reduces costs
Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets
Gov. DeSantis announces over $58 million to help fund central Florida dune restoration
5 minutes: Offenders must present cases quickly to be considered for pardons that change lives
Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution?
DeSantis pushes to permanently ban Covid-19 mandates in Florida
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
‘Floridians get the first shot’: Jennifer Canady backs bill granting residents head start for park reservations
Ten Arrested In Florida At House Where Deputies Say 3 Fatal Overdoses Happened In 3 Years
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 14