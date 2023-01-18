Read full article on original website
Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball
NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Grading the biggest transfer portal gains and losses for each B1G team
The transfer portal is closed for business. For now, anyway. Wednesday marked the end of a 45-day window for players to enter their name into the portal. Those who are in the portal still have the ability to transfer at any time outside of the window — they just have to have the paperwork filed.
Louisville Adds Georgia Tech Transfer Eylia Love
The guard is a former regular starter for the Yellow Jackets.
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Back On The Road To Face Clemson
The Fighting Irish will play on the road for the fourth time in the last six games Thursday night
Football World Is Saddened By Kevin Warren's Admission
Former Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been named the new team president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. At the very least, Warren will be very dedicated to his new job. The 59-year-old executive told reporters at his introductory press conference Tuesday that he is a "boring" person with zero ...
2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections with big trades, and a new No. 1
The first week of NFL playoff action is officially in the books, which means we’re one week closer to the predraft process hitting full speed for all 32 teams. Five more teams locked in their first-round draft slots last weekend with postseason losses, but with this year’s promising class of top quarterback prospects, plenty of those early spots are anything but set in stone this early in the process.
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Van Lith, Carr Guide Louisville Past Boston College
The duo for the Cardinals combined for 42 points and 13 of their 24 made field goals.
How to Watch Syracuse at Georgia Tech
Matchup: Syracuse (13-5, 4-3) at Georgia Tech (9-9, 0-7) Location: McCamish Pavilion (Atlanta, GA) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Thursday, January 19th. Television: ACC Network Xtra Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Broadcast Team: Jay Alter, Malcolm ...
Game Preview: Virginia Tech at #10 Virginia
The first battle of the Commonwealth between the two ACC schools occurs on Wednesday night as the Virginia Tech Hokies (11-6, 1-5) travel to Charlottesville to take on the #10 Virginia Cavaliers (13-3, 5-2) at 7 PM. The Hokies are on a 5-game losing streak and enter another game with injury questions while the Cavaliers enter winning 5 of their last 6 games and appear to be hitting a groove on offense. The Cavaliers are 6.5-point favorites for the game on ESPNU.
