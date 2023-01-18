ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Squaw Valley’s new name chosen by federal officials

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Department of the Interior today announced Thursday that the Board on Geographic Names (BGN) has voted to rename Fresno County’s Squaw Valley. Federal officials say the location will now be known as Yokuts Valley. The vote came after a year-long process to remove a term from federal use that […]
Shepard concedes to Hurtado after Senate recount ends

With all four counties in the 16th Senate District completing their preliminary recounts, Porterville Republican David Shepard has conceded the race to Sen. Melissa Hurtado (D–Bakersfield). Shepard’s announcement Wednesday comes one day after the recount was finalized, wrapping up the process that started last month after the results were...
