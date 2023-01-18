Read full article on original website
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
Shelby Reporter
Old name, new look: Helena church sees name change, renovations
HELENA – The second oldest church in Shelby County, previously known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church, recently changed its name, and it didn’t have to look far for its new namesake. Before the church was known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian in the early ‘70s, it was previously named...
5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner
Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
Michael Davis not ‘the bad guy’ in death of Jamea Jonea Harris, attorney says
Michael Lynn Davis, charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting on the Strip, is not the ‘bad guy’ in what happened early Sunday morning, his attorney said Thursday. Davis, 20, and former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 21, are charged in the slaying of 23-year-old...
Donations to Blount County Animal Adoption Center in Country Boy Eddie’s memory
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – Gordon “Country Boy Eddie” Burns’ passing on Friday, Jan. 13, at age 92 left many reminiscing about early mornings spent getting ready for school while he sang to us from the television set. Despite his celebrity, Burns remained down to earth, spending his years at home in Warrior. As a young man, Burns served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Married for 61 years until her passing to Edwina Acton Burns, he is survived by his son, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His early morning television show, “The Country Boy Eddie Show,” aired for 37 years....
Birmingham-Southern President Says He’ll Do Everything Possible to Keep the College Open
Late last year, officials at Birmingham-Southern College revealed the private liberal arts college could close as early as this spring due to old accounting errors, a drained endowment, declining enrollment and years of financial stress. The college is now asking the state for a $30 million dollar bailout as part of a $200 million dollar campaign to save BSC.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama coaches continue busy week on the recruiting trail
Alabama football’s coaches were spotted in multiple states Wednesday. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*. Justin Smith is a Scouting/Recruiting analyst for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter, via...
Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die
There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
wbrc.com
Darius Miles’ new attorneys release statement
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New attorneys retained by former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles have released a statement on his behalf. Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now represent him. Miles and Michael Lynn Davis were arrested and charged with capital murder after...
Birmingham store manager sentenced for bilking $4.6 million in SNAP funds
A Birmingham man was sentenced Tuesday to more than three years in prison for redeeming $4.6 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits illegally. U.S. District Judge Karon Bowdre sentenced Omar Motley, 42, to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $847,001 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, and $4.75 million to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
wvtm13.com
Plans to build Birmingham amphitheater moving forward
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Plans to build a $50 million music amphitheater just blocks north of Protective Stadium are moving forward. Wednesday, Birmingham City Council heard the plan for it to help fund the 8,500-seat venue. The city would pitch in $5 million along with similar commitments from Jefferson County,...
Desserts-Only Peach Cobbler Factory Nears Opening on Tuscaloosa Strip
A University of Alabama alumnus is stepping into the restaurant business as he prepares to open the desserts-only Peach Cobbler Factory on the Tuscaloosa Strip next month. Wade Johnson, a 1988 UA graduate, joined the Steve and DC Show on 95.3 the Bear Tuesday morning to talk about the new-to-market concept and what patrons can expect when they try it out.
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Trussville development plans for 2023
Trussville will look to make hay while the sun shines in 2023. That idiomatic saying, defined as taking advantage of a favorable situation while the chance is there, is connected to farming, and a farm might be a large focus for the city of Trussville in 2023. The Trussville City...
wbrc.com
West Alabama prosecutor sounds off on violent start to New Year in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -A rough start for Tuscaloosa County in the new year; five homicides less than a month into 2023. We’ll talk about the numbers first. Of those five homicides for 2023, three of them took place within the Tuscaloosa city limits. The most recent one we...
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star QB Julian Sayin updates commitment to Alabama
Julian Sayin remains locked in with Alabama with Ohio State entering his recruitment with an offer earlier this week. Sayin attends Carlsbad High School in California, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He is one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2024 commits. The Alabama commit currently holds more than 20 Division 1 offers.
hooversun.com
Hoover High baseball coach Adam Moseley to miss spring season
Hoover head coach Adam Moseley holds the Class 7A state championship runner-up trophy after the Bucs fell 7-6 against Auburn at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Auburn defeated the Bucs 7-6. Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover High School baseball coach Adam Moseley is set to miss...
altoday.com
Krystal unveils new smaller prototype in Center Point
Krystal opened its new smaller prototype in Center Point on Tuesday, January 10. The new 1,700-square-foot drive-through location is the first new Krystal to open in six years. It features a new, sleek design and a much smaller footprint with no dining room. An old-style traditional Krystal is 2,700 square...
wbrc.com
Pinson Elementary School resource officer dies
PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Pinson Elementary School Resource Deputy Patrick Leblanc has died, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Leblanc’s passing was sudden and unexpected. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on its Facebook page Wednesday. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
Bham Now
Head to the Electronics Recyling Day at the Birmingham Zoo Jan. 28—what you need to know
Get ready, because Jefferson County’s next Electronics Recycling Day is almost here. If you’re eager to get your old electronics and other unwanted items out of your house, you need to know about three programs Jefferson County has for you. Their free electronics recycling day is Saturday, January 28, from 9-11:30AM at the Birmingham Zoo. Keep reading for all the details.
Human remains found in Talladega County creek identified
The human remains that were located in a creek in Lincoln Monday morning have been identified, per the Lincoln Police Department on Wednesday.
hooversun.com
Hoover to hold first Community Mental Health Day event this Sunday
The city of Hoover is having its first Community Mental Health Day this weekend at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. The event is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. at the Finley Center on Sunday, Jan. 22. The first two hours will involve discussions about the relationship between mental health and public safety, and the final two hours are slated for more general discussion about mental health.
