CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State vaults to No. 6 in Top 25 And 1 after upsetting rival Kansas
Kansas at Kansas State was billed as Tuesday night's biggest game -- a top-15 showdown between two in-state rivals, one of which has a coach (Bill Self) already in possession of two national titles and a spot in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the other led by a first-year coach (Jerome Tang) who entered with just 17 results under his belt.
GAME DAY: Penn State at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, Wisconsin (11-6, 3-3) hosts Penn State (12-5, 3-3) on Tuesday. The Badgers are hoping to get senior forward Tyler Wahl back in the lineup. During his absence, UW has dropped games to Illinois, Michigan State, and Indiana following a 3-0 start to Big Ten play.
College Football's Biggest Winners in Transfer Portal as of January Deadline
A complete breakdown of the college football transfer portal winners and losers for the 2023 season.
saturdaytradition.com
Grading the biggest transfer portal gains and losses for each B1G team
The transfer portal is closed for business. For now, anyway. Wednesday marked the end of a 45-day window for players to enter their name into the portal. Those who are in the portal still have the ability to transfer at any time outside of the window — they just have to have the paperwork filed.
2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections with big trades, and a new No. 1
The first week of NFL playoff action is officially in the books, which means we’re one week closer to the predraft process hitting full speed for all 32 teams. Five more teams locked in their first-round draft slots last weekend with postseason losses, but with this year’s promising class of top quarterback prospects, plenty of those early spots are anything but set in stone this early in the process.
How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball at Minnesota on Thursday
No. 3 Purdue basketball (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) goes on the road against Minnesota (7-9, 1-5) at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Williams Arena. Here's how to watch the game, with all your TV information, top scorers, coaching bios and more
Yardbarker
Rutgers vs. Michigan State Same-Game Parlay for 1/19
Rutgers has officially cracked the top 25 — No. 23 officially — and to be honest, it's about time. The Scarlet Knights upset No. 1 Purdue the day after New Year's, have won seven of eight and are 13-5 on the season. We'd say that's pretty good. And...
Michigan St beats No. 23 Rutgers 70-57 with balanced scoring
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A.J. Hoggard had 16 points and seven assists to help four teammates reach double figures, lifting Michigan State to a 70-57 win over No. 23 Rutgers on Thursday night. The Spartans (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten) overcame an awful start, trailing by nine in the...
Rutgers vs. Michigan State prediction and odds for Thursday, January 19 (Back Scarlet Knights)
Steve Pikiell has built a very impressive program at Rutgers and the No. 23 Scarlet Knights are a very real Big 10 contender. At 13-5 and 5-2 in conference play, they’re second behind Purdue and coming off back-to-back wins over Northwestern and Ohio State. It took Pikiell’s team overtime to dispatch of the Buckeyes, 68-64 on Sunday and now they’re up in East Lansing to take on Michigan State.
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at Wisconsin
No. 7 Ohio State men’s hockey (15-8-1) travels to Wisconsin (9-13-0) for Friday and Saturday matchups with the Badgers. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 7 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team travels to Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, to meet the Badgers for a two-game series Friday and Saturday.
Yardbarker
Nebraska hands Ohio State another close loss, 63-60
Sam Griesel scored 15 points as Nebraska sent Ohio State to its fifth straight loss with a 63-60 victory in Lincoln, Neb., on Wednesday. Sean McNeil missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Buckeyes (10-8, 2-5 Big Ten) as they continue to lose close games. During the skid they have been within one possession in the final two minutes in each contest.
Iowa WBB Tip Time Preview - at Michigan State
#10 IOWA HAWKEYES (14-4) (6-1) at MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS (10-8) (2-5) TV: BTN+ – Zach Surdenik, Alexis Ayala and Veronica Bolanos. SERIES: 72nd Meeting – Iowa leads the series 41-30 (Lost 10 of last 12 in East Lansing) THE NUMBERS. OFFENSE: IOWA: 88.1 PPG, 50.0% FG, 37.5% 3PT,...
