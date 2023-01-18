ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

247Sports

GAME DAY: Penn State at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, Wisconsin (11-6, 3-3) hosts Penn State (12-5, 3-3) on Tuesday. The Badgers are hoping to get senior forward Tyler Wahl back in the lineup. During his absence, UW has dropped games to Illinois, Michigan State, and Indiana following a 3-0 start to Big Ten play.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Grading the biggest transfer portal gains and losses for each B1G team

The transfer portal is closed for business. For now, anyway. Wednesday marked the end of a 45-day window for players to enter their name into the portal. Those who are in the portal still have the ability to transfer at any time outside of the window — they just have to have the paperwork filed.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections with big trades, and a new No. 1

The first week of NFL playoff action is officially in the books, which means we’re one week closer to the predraft process hitting full speed for all 32 teams. Five more teams locked in their first-round draft slots last weekend with postseason losses, but with this year’s promising class of top quarterback prospects, plenty of those early spots are anything but set in stone this early in the process.
Yardbarker

Rutgers vs. Michigan State Same-Game Parlay for 1/19

Rutgers has officially cracked the top 25 — No. 23 officially — and to be honest, it's about time. The Scarlet Knights upset No. 1 Purdue the day after New Year's, have won seven of eight and are 13-5 on the season. We'd say that's pretty good. And...
FanSided

Rutgers vs. Michigan State prediction and odds for Thursday, January 19 (Back Scarlet Knights)

Steve Pikiell has built a very impressive program at Rutgers and the No. 23 Scarlet Knights are a very real Big 10 contender. At 13-5 and 5-2 in conference play, they’re second behind Purdue and coming off back-to-back wins over Northwestern and Ohio State. It took Pikiell’s team overtime to dispatch of the Buckeyes, 68-64 on Sunday and now they’re up in East Lansing to take on Michigan State.
EAST LANSING, MI
Yardbarker

Nebraska hands Ohio State another close loss, 63-60

Sam Griesel scored 15 points as Nebraska sent Ohio State to its fifth straight loss with a 63-60 victory in Lincoln, Neb., on Wednesday. Sean McNeil missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Buckeyes (10-8, 2-5 Big Ten) as they continue to lose close games. During the skid they have been within one possession in the final two minutes in each contest.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Iowa WBB Tip Time Preview - at Michigan State

#10 IOWA HAWKEYES (14-4) (6-1) at MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS (10-8) (2-5) TV: BTN+ – Zach Surdenik, Alexis Ayala and Veronica Bolanos. SERIES: 72nd Meeting – Iowa leads the series 41-30 (Lost 10 of last 12 in East Lansing) THE NUMBERS. OFFENSE: IOWA: 88.1 PPG, 50.0% FG, 37.5% 3PT,...
IOWA CITY, IA

