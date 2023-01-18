ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Ukraine says 16 killed in helicopter crash, including interior minister

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
KYIV, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sixteen people including Ukraine's interior minister and other senior ministry officials were killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed outside Kyiv in the town of Brovary, the national police chief said.

The governor of the Kyiv region said earlier on Wednesday that a helicopter crashed near a nursery and a residential building earlier on Wednesday.

Two children were among the dead and 10 of them were in hospital, officials said

Reuters

Reuters

