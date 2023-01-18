ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UK Defense Ministry: Russia's potential deployment of new T-14 Armata tanks to Ukraine 'high-risk decision'

Russia may be planning to deploy a few of its latest T-14 Armata battle tanks to Ukraine, but it would be "a high-risk decision," the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Jan. 19 in its daily intelligence update. Due to production problems, logistical challenges, and lack of trust, these tanks' deployment "will likely primarily be for propaganda purposes," reads the report.
Interesting Engineering

US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach

Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
Interesting Engineering

A new Israeli military drone actually looks like a tiny X-Wing

A multi-million dollar, multi-year contract between the U.S. Department of Defense and Israel says that Israel will make and use new hand-launched and recoverable loitering munitions. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), owned by the government, will make "Point Blank," a drone that can take off and land vertically like a missile.
constructiontechnology.media

US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine

JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
The Jewish Press

Israel Aerospace Industries Unveils POINT BLANK Hand-Launched Guided Missile

Israel Aerospace Industries has unveiled its POINT BLANK electro-optically guided missile that can be carried in a soldier’s backpack. The system answers the battlefield requirement to provide tactical units ranging in size from small tactical teams to battalion level, with an independent and organic capability to increase their lethality.
navalnews.com

Opinion: Should Turkiye buy Type 23 frigates?

A local Turkish defense media outlet was the first to report the claims, stating that the Turkish Ministry of Defense (MoD) had reached an agreement with the UK to procure the aging Type 23 frigates. The new came as a surprise to many naval observers and commentators. Mainly because the Turkish shipbuilding industry is in its golden age and follows an indigenous trend.
navalnews.com

Thales confirms interoperability of its MCM solutions with NATO navies

Dynamic Messenger is the first full NATO operational experimentation exercise that specifically focuses on integrating unmanned systems into the maritime domain, and more specifically NATO Task Groups at sea, with more than 18 ships, 48 unmanned assets and 1500 personnel from 16 NATO nations participating. The aim is twofold: to think about the naval combat of the future, and to test operationally the equipment, vehicles and systems that shape it today.
navalnews.com

STADT Inks Design and Delivery Contract with NATO Country

The electric propulsion solutions will fulfill the strictest requirements for low underwater radiated noise and stealth low signature... This contract is the biggest ever in STADT’s history. All further details are confidential due to strict non-disclosure-terms agreed with Customer. With its unique and patented technology – STADT Lean Propulsion...

