msn.com
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force's Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
DARPA’s New X-Plane Aims To Maneuver With Nothing But Bursts Of Air
DARPABeing able to eliminate traditional moving control surfaces could fundamentally change how planes, especially stealthy ones, are designed.
msn.com
UK Defense Ministry: Russia's potential deployment of new T-14 Armata tanks to Ukraine 'high-risk decision'
Russia may be planning to deploy a few of its latest T-14 Armata battle tanks to Ukraine, but it would be "a high-risk decision," the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Jan. 19 in its daily intelligence update. Due to production problems, logistical challenges, and lack of trust, these tanks' deployment "will likely primarily be for propaganda purposes," reads the report.
Tailless Warplane Concept May Provide Clues To China’s Future Fighter Ambitions
via TwitterNot for the first time, an apparent concept showing a stealthy tailless future fighter has emerged in China.
U.S. Air Force's new F-15EX breaks key record as threats against America grow
After two years of experimental testing the U.S. Air Force has found that it's new F-15EX fighter jet exceeded expectations in weapons carried.
US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.
US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach
Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
A new Israeli military drone actually looks like a tiny X-Wing
A multi-million dollar, multi-year contract between the U.S. Department of Defense and Israel says that Israel will make and use new hand-launched and recoverable loitering munitions. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), owned by the government, will make "Point Blank," a drone that can take off and land vertically like a missile.
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
theaviationgeekclub.com
The story of the Canadian CF-18 Hornet that fired an AIM-7 Sparrow Air-to-Air Missile at an Iraqi patrol boat during Operation Desert Storm
During Operation Desert Storm Canadian CF-18 aircraft took the fight to the enemy in an unconventional way on the night of Jan. 30, 1991, when a formation of Hornet fighter jets attacked an Iraqi patrol boat. The CF-188 Hornet, commonly called the CF-18, is a multi-role fighter aircraft. It is...
The Jewish Press
Israel Aerospace Industries Unveils POINT BLANK Hand-Launched Guided Missile
Israel Aerospace Industries has unveiled its POINT BLANK electro-optically guided missile that can be carried in a soldier’s backpack. The system answers the battlefield requirement to provide tactical units ranging in size from small tactical teams to battalion level, with an independent and organic capability to increase their lethality.
F-15EX First Operational Units Will Not Get Conformal Fuel Tanks
USAFA Pentagon report reveals that much-touted range-extending conformal fuel tanks will not be found on the first F-15EXs that enter service.
navalnews.com
Opinion: Should Turkiye buy Type 23 frigates?
A local Turkish defense media outlet was the first to report the claims, stating that the Turkish Ministry of Defense (MoD) had reached an agreement with the UK to procure the aging Type 23 frigates. The new came as a surprise to many naval observers and commentators. Mainly because the Turkish shipbuilding industry is in its golden age and follows an indigenous trend.
navalnews.com
Thales confirms interoperability of its MCM solutions with NATO navies
Dynamic Messenger is the first full NATO operational experimentation exercise that specifically focuses on integrating unmanned systems into the maritime domain, and more specifically NATO Task Groups at sea, with more than 18 ships, 48 unmanned assets and 1500 personnel from 16 NATO nations participating. The aim is twofold: to think about the naval combat of the future, and to test operationally the equipment, vehicles and systems that shape it today.
navalnews.com
STADT Inks Design and Delivery Contract with NATO Country
The electric propulsion solutions will fulfill the strictest requirements for low underwater radiated noise and stealth low signature... This contract is the biggest ever in STADT’s history. All further details are confidential due to strict non-disclosure-terms agreed with Customer. With its unique and patented technology – STADT Lean Propulsion...
