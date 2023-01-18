ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Calhoun Journal

Anniston’s Perry Buries 3s

Anniston, AL – Daughter of Anniston hoops royalty finds aggression, shoots Lady Dawgs past Pleasant Valley and into Calhoun County tournament semifinals By Joe Medley Eddie Bullock recalls former Anniston standout Marcus Perry well, and the veteran Anniston girls’ coach knows Perry’s daughter has her dad’s aggression tucked inside her gentle soul. Bullock is pulling that aggression […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

On the Record for Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook

Jacksonville, AL – Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook sets another Calhoun County Tournament scoring record, goes for 49 points and 20 rebounds as Lady Indians beat Jacksonville CALHOUN COUNTY TOURNAMENT (At Jacksonville State) Wednesday’s Girls Games Ohatchee 64, Jacksonville 53 Alexandria 48, Piedmont 41 Thursday’s Girls Games Ohatchee vs. Anniston, 3 p.m. Alexandria vs. Oxford, 6 p.m. Friday’s […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Battle of Bulldogs 2.0

Jacksonville, AL – Piedmont gets fast start, leads wire to wire in rematch with Anniston to reach Calhoun County semifinals; Jacksonville up next By Joe Medley Piedmont is on the board in this school year’s high-profile sports Battles of the Bulldogs, and Piedmont’s brand did it on Calhoun County’s biggest stage for basketball Wednesday. Early hot shooting […]
ANNISTON, AL

