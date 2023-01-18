Read full article on original website
This week’s high school basketball standings
These are the regular-season standings through Jan. 15 for area teams. Each team’s overall record and area record are listed.
Anniston’s Perry Buries 3s
Anniston, AL – Daughter of Anniston hoops royalty finds aggression, shoots Lady Dawgs past Pleasant Valley and into Calhoun County tournament semifinals By Joe Medley Eddie Bullock recalls former Anniston standout Marcus Perry well, and the veteran Anniston girls’ coach knows Perry’s daughter has her dad’s aggression tucked inside her gentle soul. Bullock is pulling that aggression […]
On the Record for Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook
Jacksonville, AL – Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook sets another Calhoun County Tournament scoring record, goes for 49 points and 20 rebounds as Lady Indians beat Jacksonville CALHOUN COUNTY TOURNAMENT (At Jacksonville State) Wednesday’s Girls Games Ohatchee 64, Jacksonville 53 Alexandria 48, Piedmont 41 Thursday’s Girls Games Ohatchee vs. Anniston, 3 p.m. Alexandria vs. Oxford, 6 p.m. Friday’s […]
Battle of Bulldogs 2.0
Jacksonville, AL – Piedmont gets fast start, leads wire to wire in rematch with Anniston to reach Calhoun County semifinals; Jacksonville up next By Joe Medley Piedmont is on the board in this school year’s high-profile sports Battles of the Bulldogs, and Piedmont’s brand did it on Calhoun County’s biggest stage for basketball Wednesday. Early hot shooting […]
