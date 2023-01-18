Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Thursday's Scores
Crofton 49, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 37. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
KTVB
Idaho girls basketball rankings: Two local squads earn No. 1 spots
BOISE, Idaho — After a pair of wins over Weiser and Fruitland in the past week, Parma moved into the No. 1 spot in the 3A classification in Tuesday's Idaho high school girls basketball state media poll. The Panthers join Melba, who sits atop the 2A rankings, as Treasure...
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor goes big in nonleague win over Lake Stevens
Three local high school basketball teams played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, which has turned into a hoop holiday across the Northwest. The Gig Harbor boys (14-1, 7-1 South Sound Conference) ran their winning streak to nine on Saturday, Jan. 14, with a 71-56 nonconference win over Class 4A Lake Stevens (8-4).
