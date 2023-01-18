JACKSONVILLE — In the words of Jacksonville coach Tres Buzan, “Once the iron got hot, we took off from there.”. The top-seeded Golden Eagles took off like a rocket ship in the second half, leaving fifth-seeded Piedmont in the dust in an 81-59 victory Thursday night in the semifinals of the Calhoun County tournament. Jacksonville will face second-seeded Oxford in Friday’s 8 p.m. championship game.

