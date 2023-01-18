Read full article on original website
Thursday's Scores
Crofton 49, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 37. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
High School Basketball Highlights & Scores Jan. 17
SAVANNAH, Ga. — High School basketball highlights and final scores for Tuesday, January 17.
Calhoun County tournament: Second-half explosion sends Jacksonville boys to title game
JACKSONVILLE — In the words of Jacksonville coach Tres Buzan, “Once the iron got hot, we took off from there.”. The top-seeded Golden Eagles took off like a rocket ship in the second half, leaving fifth-seeded Piedmont in the dust in an 81-59 victory Thursday night in the semifinals of the Calhoun County tournament. Jacksonville will face second-seeded Oxford in Friday’s 8 p.m. championship game.
Battle of Bulldogs 2.0
Jacksonville, AL – Piedmont gets fast start, leads wire to wire in rematch with Anniston to reach Calhoun County semifinals; Jacksonville up next By Joe Medley Piedmont is on the board in this school year’s high-profile sports Battles of the Bulldogs, and Piedmont’s brand did it on Calhoun County’s biggest stage for basketball Wednesday. Early hot shooting […]
