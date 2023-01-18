Read full article on original website
Arizona in action against Washington following shootout win
Washington Capitals (24-17-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Arizona Coyotes after the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in a shootout. Arizona has a 13-25-5 record overall and an 8-6-2 record on its...
Hurricanes defense key to 5-2 win over Wild, but Canes’ Max Pacioretty injured again
What was otherwise a triumphant night for Carolina turned sour late when Pacioretty crumbled to the ice with a non-contact injury and had to be helped off the ice.
Benched: Wild make Matt Dumba a healthy scratch against Carolina
The Wild open a four game road trip Thursday night at Carolina.
Avalanche's Rantanen, MacKinnon make NHL All-Star game on fan vote
DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forwards Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon have been selected to play in the NHL All-Star game after a fan vote. Rantanen and MacKinnon were voted as two of the remaining three players for the Central Division and will join teammate Cale Makar at the NHL All-Star Weekend next month at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Florida Panthers.
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Kirk Cousins Announcement
With the Minnesota Vikings' wild-card defeat to the New York Giants last week came questions surrounding Kirk Cousins' future. Following the quarterback's arrival from Washington in 2018, Cousins has been entrenched as the team's starter. But having made it to the playoffs only twice ...
Los Angeles faces Utah on 4-game road skid
Los Angeles Clippers (23-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Utah looking to stop its four-game road losing streak. The Jazz have gone 17-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.0%...
Brady Tkachuk scores in OT as Senators beat Penguins 5-4
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (20-21-3), which went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.
Blue Jackets bring losing streak into game against the Sharks
San Jose Sharks (14-23-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-30-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets look to end a three-game slide when they play the San Jose Sharks. Columbus is 10-15-1 in home games and 13-30-2 overall. The Blue Jackets...
Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup against Golden State
Golden State Warriors (22-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (28-18, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors. Mitchell is eighth in the league scoring 28.4 points per game. The Cavaliers are 19-4 in home games. Cleveland...
Avalanche play the Canucks after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Colorado Avalanche (22-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-22-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Vancouver Canucks after Mikko Rantanen scored two goals in the Avalanche's 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames. Vancouver has an 8-11-1 record at home and an...
Penguins v Senators, Game 44: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
OTTAWA, Ontario — The Pittsburgh Penguins (22-15-6) averted one disaster on Monday night but are far from safe with just four wins in their last 12 games. The Penguins lead the rebuilding Ottawa Senators (19-21-3) by nine points for a wild-card spot. The teams will square up at the Canadian Tire Centre Wednesday night.
Panthers' Paul Maurice fined $25K for officiating barbs
The NHL fined Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice $25,000 on Thursday for his comments about the officiating in his team's overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Maurice took issue with the officials after his team was short-handed seven times during a 5-4 loss on Tuesday. He then insinuated the aggressive whistle blowing served as some sort of payback for an incident in 2016 involving Francois St. Laurent, who served as the referee for Tuesday's game.
Game Preview: Islanders at Sabres
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (23-19-4) VS SABRES (21-19-3) 7:30 PM ET | KEYBANK CENTER. The New York Islanders travel to Buffalo to take on the Sabres on Thursday night at 7:30, in the second half of a back-to-back set. It's the first of three meetings this year. The Islanders are coming...
PREVIEW: Panthers close out trip with matchup in Montreal
The Florida Panthers will look to continue their push to get back into a playoff spot when they close out their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday. "It's going to be a grind, that wild-card race," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice...
No. 5 UCLA vs. Arizona State Highlights | CBB on FOX
Arizona State and UCLA battled to an exciting finish in Tempe as Pac-12 conference play continued! DJ Horne and Tyger Campbell helped both their teams to fast starts as Campbell finished the first half with 13 points and Horne finished with 14 points. The Bruins used David Singleton's hot shooting and Tyger Campbell's leadership in the second half to pull away from the Sun Devils. Singleton scored 21 points in the victory and shot 4-for-6 from the 3-point line while Campbell scored a season-high 22 points. The Sun Devils gave the Bruins a tough fight throughout both halves of the game, evident from Desmond Cambridge Jr.'s 15 points. Ultimately, the Bruins used a 17-2 run to finish the game.
Predators face the Blues in Central Division play
Nashville Predators (20-17-6, fourth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (22-20-3, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators take on the St. Louis Blues for a matchup within the Central Division Thursday. St. Louis has gone 22-20-3 overall with a 5-5-1 record in Central Division...
Rantanen, Lehkonen lead Avalanche past Flames 4-1
Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen each scored two goals, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night.Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher and Devon Toews had two assists apiece as Colorado (23-17-3) earned its third consecutive win. MacKinnon has four goals and nine assists during a six-game point streak.Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 34 stops to improve to 17-11-3."It feels really good," said Georgiev, who made his first start in four games. "I got a little break from playing time, a little refresh for the mind. I would say the guys did such a good job."Tyler Toffoli scored...
Charlotte PG Ball sprains ankle again against Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball left Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets after spraining his left ankle again. Ball was injured when teammate P.J. Washington landed on him after jumping to try for a rebound with about nine minutes left in the third quarter. Ball appeared to be in a lot of pain and didn’t put any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room.
Miller Ranks Behind Only Hasek Among Sabres Goaltending Greats
The Buffalo Sabres honored goalie Ryan Miller in a pre-game ceremony on Thursday, inducting him into the club’s Hall of Fame and retiring his #30 jersey number alongside members of the French Connection (Gilbert Perreault (#11), Richard Martin (#7), Rene Robert(#14)), defenseman Tim Horton (#2), center Pat LaFontaine (#16), winger Danny Gare (#18), and goalie Dominik Hasek (#39).
