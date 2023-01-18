Read full article on original website
Where Texas' 2023 recruiting class lands in On3's updated consensus rankings
On3 Sports released their final On300 ranking on Tuesday. There were quite a few notable shakeups in the updated ranking, including five-star quarterback Arch Manning falling two spots to the No. 3 overall prospect in the class. The ranking also impacted the On3 consensus 2023 team rankings. Texas still owns...
TCU Reportedly Close To Poaching Top SEC Offensive Coordinator
TCU could soon be landing a top offensive coordinator at Arkansas' expense. In what's been an extremely challenging offseason for the Hogs after losing DC Barry Odom to UNLV, Razorbacks OC Kendal Briles is reportedly close to a homecoming of sorts. According to FootballScoop.com, Briles, a Texas ...
Former Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders commits to Ole Miss for final season
Another high-profile quarterback transfer is heading to Ole Miss. After four seasons as the starting quarterback at Oklahoma State, Spencer Sanders told ESPN on Thursday that he has committed to Ole Miss for the 2023 season. Sanders' commitment to Ole Miss comes a day after Walker Howard also pledged to...
UConn star Azzi Fudd reinjures knee, out indefinitely
UConn star Azzi Fudd is sidelined indefinitely after reinjuring her right knee in Sunday’s win against Georgetown. The program said
Notre Dame’s Brey says ‘we lost momentum,’ time is right
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Mike Brey said he began thinking it was time to step down as Notre Dame coach on the plane ride home in March following the Irish’s NCAA Tournament run. “From 2000 to 2017, we went to 12 NCAA Tournaments,” Brey said at a...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 16 AUBURN 67, LSU 49
Percentages: FG .441, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Flanigan 2-3, Johnson 2-4, Berman 1-2, Jasper 1-2, Ja.Williams 1-4, Green 1-6, Cardwell 0-1, Donaldson 0-1, Traore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Ja.Williams 3, Broome 2, Cardwell 2). Turnovers: 8 (Broome 3, Ja.Williams 2, Flanigan, Jasper,...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 5 UCLA 74, ARIZONA STATE 62
Percentages: FG .500, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Singleton 4-6, Andrews 1-1, Jaquez 1-3, Campbell 0-1, McClendon 0-1, Clark 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bona 2, Clark 2). Turnovers: 11 (Bona 5, Campbell 2, Clark 2, Andrews, Jaquez). Steals: 8 (Clark 3, Jaquez 2,...
TCU Commit Warren Roberson Visiting USC Again
A big factor luring Roberson to TCU was Bryan Carrington. Since Roberson's October commitment, Carrington was hired by Kenny Dillingham at ASU to coach defensive backs. So, Roberson didn't sign his letter of intent in December like the vast majority of committed prospects did.
Bakersfield Californian
STANFORD 67, OREGON STATE 46
Percentages: FG .341, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Bilodeau 2-2, Taylor 2-4, Pope 2-5, Krass 1-3, Akanno 0-1, Rataj 0-1, Rochelin 0-1, Stevens 0-1, Wright 0-1, Ryuny 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ibekwe). Turnovers: 15 (Ryuny 3, Andela 2, Bilodeau 2, Rataj 2, Stevens...
Bakersfield Californian
SANTA CLARA 83, BYU 76
Percentages: FG .424, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Johnson 4-5, Hall 2-4, Robinson 1-3, R.Williams 1-4, Waterman 1-4, Saunders 0-2, George 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson, Traore). Turnovers: 18 (Johnson 5, Ally Atiki 3, Hall 3, R.Williams 2, Robinson 2, George, Saunders, T.Stewart).
Bakersfield Californian
Middle Tennessee 62, Charlotte 58
CHARLOTTE (12-7) Milicic 1-2 1-2 3, Khalifa 3-9 0-0 6, Gipson 5-9 5-5 17, Patterson 4-6 3-5 13, Threadgill 2-3 2-2 8, Williams 3-7 0-0 6, Folkes 2-3 1-1 5, Aldrich 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-40 12-15 58. MIDDLE TENNESSEE (12-7) Dishman 3-9 3-3 9, Bufford...
Bakersfield Californian
NEBRASKA 63, OHIO STATE 60
Percentages: FG .357, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Sensabaugh 3-7, McNeil 2-7, Holden 0-1, Thornton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Key 3, Brown 2). Turnovers: 11 (Sueing 4, McNeil 2, Gayle, Holden, Likekele, Sensabaugh, Thornton). Steals: 6 (Holden 2, Key, Likekele, Sensabaugh, Thornton). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
SAN DIEGO STATE 82, COLORADO STATE 76, OT
Percentages: FG .453, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Parrish 3-3, Butler 2-4, Seiko 1-3, Bradley 1-4, Trammell 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Mensah 3, K.Johnson). Turnovers: 10 (Trammell 5, Parrish 2, Arop, Bradley, Butler). Steals: 10 (Parrish 3, Trammell 3, Butler 2, LeDee, Mensah).
Bakersfield Californian
No. 20 NC State 71, Miami 61
MIAMI (12-7) Harden 3-10 0-0 6, Pendande 8-11 5-8 21, Haley Cavinder 7-16 0-0 15, Roberts 2-4 1-1 6, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Oldacre 0-1 0-0 0, Spearman 2-3 0-0 4, Hanna Cavinder 1-5 2-2 5, Erjavec 0-1 0-0 0, Dwyer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-56 8-11 61. NC STATE...
Bakersfield Californian
BRADLEY 78, INDIANA STATE 67
Percentages: FG .467, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Montgomery 2-2, Leons 1-1, Tahvanainen 1-3, Deen 1-4, Hickman 0-1, Mast 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Montgomery 2, Hannah, Mast). Turnovers: 12 (Deen 3, Hannah 2, Hickman 2, Leons 2, Mast 2, J.Henry). Steals: 4 (Hickman,...
Bakersfield Californian
Saint Louis 76, Loyola Chicago 59
SAINT LOUIS (13-6) Hargrove 1-3 2-2 5, Okoro 3-6 2-3 8, Collins 4-7 0-2 9, Jimerson 5-12 2-2 13, Perkins 7-9 0-1 18, Forrester 3-5 0-0 6, Pickett 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 5-7 1-2 13, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-52 7-12 76. LOYOLA CHICAGO (6-12) Alston 4-13 6-12 14,...
Bakersfield Californian
MICHIGAN STATE 70, NO. 23 RUTGERS 57
Percentages: FG .344, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (McConnell 1-4, Spencer 1-8, Omoruyi 0-1, Simpson 0-1, Hyatt 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 11 (McConnell 4, Mulcahy 4, Mag, Simpson, Spencer). Steals: 8 (McConnell 4, Spencer 3, Mulcahy). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MICHIGAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Hauser325-80-00-64413. Sissoko161-30-01-4022. Akins314-120-02-54111.
Bakersfield Californian
MARYLAND 64, MICHIGAN 58
Percentages: FG .418, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Dickinson 3-5, Je.Howard 3-12, Baker 1-2, Williams 1-3, Bufkin 0-2, McDaniel 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Dickinson 3, Bufkin, Reed). Turnovers: 12 (Je.Howard 4, McDaniel 3, Bufkin 2, Dickinson 2, Baker). Steals: 2 (McDaniel 2). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 10 VIRGINIA 78, VIRGINIA TECH 68
Percentages: FG .491, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Maddox 3-4, Cattoor 3-6, Collins 2-3, Basile 2-6, Pedulla 2-6, Mutts 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Basile, Camden, Maddox, Pedulla). Turnovers: 7 (Basile 2, Pedulla 2, Cattoor, Kidd, Mutts). Steals: 3 (Pedulla 2, Basile). Technical Fouls:...
Bakersfield Californian
MORGAN STATE 92, HARTFORD 84
Percentages: FG .467, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Dunne 4-12, Jones 2-2, McClain 2-4, Henderson 1-4, M.Hobbs 0-1, Pavlidis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Pavlidis, Webley). Turnovers: 13 (Dunne 3, McClain 3, Pavlidis 3, Webley 2, Henderson, M.Hobbs). Steals: 6 (Dunne 2, Henderson, McClain,...
