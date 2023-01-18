ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

NO. 16 AUBURN 67, LSU 49

Percentages: FG .441, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Flanigan 2-3, Johnson 2-4, Berman 1-2, Jasper 1-2, Ja.Williams 1-4, Green 1-6, Cardwell 0-1, Donaldson 0-1, Traore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Ja.Williams 3, Broome 2, Cardwell 2). Turnovers: 8 (Broome 3, Ja.Williams 2, Flanigan, Jasper,...
AUBURN, CA
NO. 5 UCLA 74, ARIZONA STATE 62

Percentages: FG .500, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Singleton 4-6, Andrews 1-1, Jaquez 1-3, Campbell 0-1, McClendon 0-1, Clark 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bona 2, Clark 2). Turnovers: 11 (Bona 5, Campbell 2, Clark 2, Andrews, Jaquez). Steals: 8 (Clark 3, Jaquez 2,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TCU Commit Warren Roberson Visiting USC Again

A big factor luring Roberson to TCU was Bryan Carrington. Since Roberson's October commitment, Carrington was hired by Kenny Dillingham at ASU to coach defensive backs. So, Roberson didn't sign his letter of intent in December like the vast majority of committed prospects did.
FORT WORTH, TX
STANFORD 67, OREGON STATE 46

Percentages: FG .341, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Bilodeau 2-2, Taylor 2-4, Pope 2-5, Krass 1-3, Akanno 0-1, Rataj 0-1, Rochelin 0-1, Stevens 0-1, Wright 0-1, Ryuny 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ibekwe). Turnovers: 15 (Ryuny 3, Andela 2, Bilodeau 2, Rataj 2, Stevens...
CORVALLIS, OR
SANTA CLARA 83, BYU 76

Percentages: FG .424, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Johnson 4-5, Hall 2-4, Robinson 1-3, R.Williams 1-4, Waterman 1-4, Saunders 0-2, George 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson, Traore). Turnovers: 18 (Johnson 5, Ally Atiki 3, Hall 3, R.Williams 2, Robinson 2, George, Saunders, T.Stewart).
SANTA CLARA, CA
Middle Tennessee 62, Charlotte 58

CHARLOTTE (12-7) Milicic 1-2 1-2 3, Khalifa 3-9 0-0 6, Gipson 5-9 5-5 17, Patterson 4-6 3-5 13, Threadgill 2-3 2-2 8, Williams 3-7 0-0 6, Folkes 2-3 1-1 5, Aldrich 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-40 12-15 58. MIDDLE TENNESSEE (12-7) Dishman 3-9 3-3 9, Bufford...
MURFREESBORO, TN
NEBRASKA 63, OHIO STATE 60

Percentages: FG .357, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Sensabaugh 3-7, McNeil 2-7, Holden 0-1, Thornton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Key 3, Brown 2). Turnovers: 11 (Sueing 4, McNeil 2, Gayle, Holden, Likekele, Sensabaugh, Thornton). Steals: 6 (Holden 2, Key, Likekele, Sensabaugh, Thornton). Technical...
COLUMBUS, OH
SAN DIEGO STATE 82, COLORADO STATE 76, OT

Percentages: FG .453, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Parrish 3-3, Butler 2-4, Seiko 1-3, Bradley 1-4, Trammell 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Mensah 3, K.Johnson). Turnovers: 10 (Trammell 5, Parrish 2, Arop, Bradley, Butler). Steals: 10 (Parrish 3, Trammell 3, Butler 2, LeDee, Mensah).
FORT COLLINS, CO
No. 20 NC State 71, Miami 61

MIAMI (12-7) Harden 3-10 0-0 6, Pendande 8-11 5-8 21, Haley Cavinder 7-16 0-0 15, Roberts 2-4 1-1 6, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Oldacre 0-1 0-0 0, Spearman 2-3 0-0 4, Hanna Cavinder 1-5 2-2 5, Erjavec 0-1 0-0 0, Dwyer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-56 8-11 61. NC STATE...
MIAMI, FL
BRADLEY 78, INDIANA STATE 67

Percentages: FG .467, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Montgomery 2-2, Leons 1-1, Tahvanainen 1-3, Deen 1-4, Hickman 0-1, Mast 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Montgomery 2, Hannah, Mast). Turnovers: 12 (Deen 3, Hannah 2, Hickman 2, Leons 2, Mast 2, J.Henry). Steals: 4 (Hickman,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Saint Louis 76, Loyola Chicago 59

SAINT LOUIS (13-6) Hargrove 1-3 2-2 5, Okoro 3-6 2-3 8, Collins 4-7 0-2 9, Jimerson 5-12 2-2 13, Perkins 7-9 0-1 18, Forrester 3-5 0-0 6, Pickett 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 5-7 1-2 13, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-52 7-12 76. LOYOLA CHICAGO (6-12) Alston 4-13 6-12 14,...
CHICAGO, IL
MICHIGAN STATE 70, NO. 23 RUTGERS 57

Percentages: FG .344, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (McConnell 1-4, Spencer 1-8, Omoruyi 0-1, Simpson 0-1, Hyatt 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 11 (McConnell 4, Mulcahy 4, Mag, Simpson, Spencer). Steals: 8 (McConnell 4, Spencer 3, Mulcahy). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MICHIGAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Hauser325-80-00-64413. Sissoko161-30-01-4022. Akins314-120-02-54111.
MICHIGAN STATE
MARYLAND 64, MICHIGAN 58

Percentages: FG .418, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Dickinson 3-5, Je.Howard 3-12, Baker 1-2, Williams 1-3, Bufkin 0-2, McDaniel 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Dickinson 3, Bufkin, Reed). Turnovers: 12 (Je.Howard 4, McDaniel 3, Bufkin 2, Dickinson 2, Baker). Steals: 2 (McDaniel 2). Technical...
MARYLAND STATE
NO. 10 VIRGINIA 78, VIRGINIA TECH 68

Percentages: FG .491, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Maddox 3-4, Cattoor 3-6, Collins 2-3, Basile 2-6, Pedulla 2-6, Mutts 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Basile, Camden, Maddox, Pedulla). Turnovers: 7 (Basile 2, Pedulla 2, Cattoor, Kidd, Mutts). Steals: 3 (Pedulla 2, Basile). Technical Fouls:...
BLACKSBURG, VA
MORGAN STATE 92, HARTFORD 84

Percentages: FG .467, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Dunne 4-12, Jones 2-2, McClain 2-4, Henderson 1-4, M.Hobbs 0-1, Pavlidis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Pavlidis, Webley). Turnovers: 13 (Dunne 3, McClain 3, Pavlidis 3, Webley 2, Henderson, M.Hobbs). Steals: 6 (Dunne 2, Henderson, McClain,...
BALTIMORE, MD

