Chronicle
Boys Hoops AP Poll: Little Change in Latest Poll
*Note: The AP Poll is released weekly by eligible Washington high school reporters across the state, voting on the top-10 basketball programs in each classification. The poll is released every Wednesday afternoon until the end of the regular season. Division 4A. School Record Points Last Week. 1. Federal Way (6)...
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: West Albany defeats Silverton in boys swimming
Conner Dickerson, Jace Huskey and Kyle Milburn all won two individual events and competed on two winning relays to lead the West Albany boys swimming team to a 110-60 Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet win against Silverton. Dickerson was first in the 50-yard freestyle (22.71) and 100 freestyle (50.13), Huskey won...
KTVB
Idaho girls basketball rankings: Two local squads earn No. 1 spots
BOISE, Idaho — After a pair of wins over Weiser and Fruitland in the past week, Parma moved into the No. 1 spot in the 3A classification in Tuesday's Idaho high school girls basketball state media poll. The Panthers join Melba, who sits atop the 2A rankings, as Treasure...
Chronicle
Riverhawks Slip Past Loggers on the Road
Toledo: Holter 2, Lairson-Young 1, Arceo-Hanson 6, Hill 4, Marcil 6, Stanley 9. Onalaska: Lipsey 6, Haight 2, Talley 4, K. Sandridge 1, B. Sandridge 11, Berg 2. Offense was hard to come by when the Toledo girls basketball team traveled to take on Onalaska on Thursday, but the Riverhawks found just enough in a 28-26 win in Central 2B League play.
Chronicle
Cardinals Keep Loggers Quiet in Win
Onalaska: B. Sandridge 4, Zurinkas 3, Lipsey 2, Ikola 2, Haight 2, Berg 1, K. Sandridge 1. The Winlock girls basketball team found its first league win of the season in its middle school gymnasium Tuesday, as the Cardinals grit out a 33-15 win over Onalaska in a battle of winless-in-league sides.
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: University wrestling knocks off Mt. Spokane; Mead stays undefeated at top of league
Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. University 39, Mt. Spokane 32: The visiting Titans (7-1) won six of the last seven matches, including wins by Czar Quintanilla (113), Taylor Daines (126) and David Osborn (145), to edge the Wildcats (7-1). Brendan Hughes (182) Jerom Liljenquist (195) and Daren Airey (220) had pins for Mt. Spokane.
McKay High School wrestler Sarahi Chavez wins Statesman Journal's Athlete of the Week
McKay wrestler Sarahi Chavez is the Statesman Journal's Athlete of the Week. Chavez won the newspaper's poll for top area athletes, which is voted on by readers. She placed second in the Kelso Invite, pinning her way to the finals. She is 15-1 this season. Here is another look at...
