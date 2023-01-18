NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m. Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m. Colorado...

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO