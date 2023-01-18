ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Philadelphia 129, Sacramento 127

PHILADELPHIA (129) Harris 7-13 1-1 17, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Harrell 7-8 3-5 17, Maxey 12-29 6-6 32, Melton 4-8 4-4 14, Niang 7-12 0-0 17, Reed 4-6 1-2 9, Milton 5-12 4-5 15, Thybulle 1-1 0-0 2, House Jr. 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 49-93 19-23 129. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Orlando 123, New Orleans 110

Percentages: FG .451, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Alvarado 3-11, Murphy III 2-4, McCollum 2-11, Jones 1-1, Valanciunas 1-1, Graham 1-3, Daniels 0-2, Hayes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Daniels, Jones, Murphy III, Nance Jr., Valanciunas). Turnovers: 10 (Daniels 3, McCollum 3, Murphy III...
Bakersfield Californian

SAMFORD 74, WESTERN CAROLINA 65

Percentages: FG .396, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Jackson 3-6, Ru.Jones 2-5, Pelote 2-6, Harris 1-4, Woolbright 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Woolbright 2, Claude, Harris, Pelote). Turnovers: 10 (Woolbright 4, Claude 3, Jackson 2, Pelote). Steals: 6 (Woolbright 3, Claude, Jackson, Ru.Jones). Technical...
CULLOWHEE, NC
Bakersfield Californian

UC DAVIS 65, CAL POLY 63

Percentages: FG .500, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Koroma 2-2, Franklin 1-1, Stevenson 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Sanders 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Koroma 3, Stevenson 2, Franklin, Penn-Johnson). Turnovers: 17 (Sanders 5, Franklin 3, Hunter 2, Koroma 2, Penn-Johnson 2, Fleming, Stevenson, Taylor). Steals:...
DAVIS, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CAMPBELL 78, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 76, OT

Percentages: FG .397, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Dunn 4-7, Lusane 2-5, Pal 1-1, Sinani 1-1, Vaistaras 1-5, Dell'Orso 1-6, Clemons 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Pal 2). Turnovers: 10 (Lusane 3, Vaistaras 2, Clemons, Dell'Orso, Dunn, Grant, Pal). Steals: 4 (Clemons 2, Pal...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Bakersfield Californian

Milwaukee 88, Youngstown St. 75

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (15-6) Green 7-15 3-8 17, Nelson 4-12 4-5 13, Cohill 3-9 10-10 16, McBride 1-3 0-0 2, Rush 7-16 2-2 19, Lovelace 4-6 0-0 8, Covington 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 19-25 75. MILWAUKEE (14-6) Rand 5-8 2-3 12, Browning 4-8 1-2 11, Jamison...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bakersfield Californian

VALPARAISO 71, ILLINOIS STATE 51

Percentages: FG .574, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (Green 6-8, Barrett 2-4, Krikke 1-1, Edwards 0-1, King 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Green 2, Krikke 2, Bayu). Turnovers: 10 (Edwards 2, Green 2, King 2, Krikke 2, Bayu, DeAveiro). Steals: 8 (Bayu 3, Edwards...
NORMAL, IL
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 4 ALABAMA 85, MISSOURI 64

Percentages: FG .368, FT .781. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Griffen 3-6, Jah.Quinerly 3-7, Miller 3-8, Sears 1-7, Burnett 0-1, Clowney 0-1, Gurley 0-1, Welch 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Miller). Turnovers: 10 (Bradley 4, Jah.Quinerly 3, Bediako, Gurley, Sears). Steals: 5 (Sears 3, Clowney, Jah.Quinerly).
MONTGOMERY, AL
Bakersfield Californian

LEHIGH 61, LAFAYETTE 49

Percentages: FG .305, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Berger 4-11, Fulton 2-5, O'Boyle 2-8, Pettit 0-1, Rivera 0-1, Sondberg 0-1, Jenkins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Rivera 2, Jenkins, Vander Baan). Turnovers: 7 (Fulton 2, Rivera 2, Jenkins, Pettit, Vander Baan). Steals: 9 (Fulton...
LAFAYETTE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

STONEHILL 73, LIU 66

Percentages: FG .528, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Burnett 3-6, Sims 1-1, Bergan 0-2, Mack 0-2, S.Johnson 0-3, Zegarowski 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 10 (Burnett 4, Sims 4, S.Johnson 2). Steals: 5 (Burnett 2, Sims 2, Zegarowski). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. LIUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Delancy264-61-43-5039. Greene90-01-20-1331. J.Johnson293-60-01-6126.
EASTON, MA
Bakersfield Californian

VILLANOVA 57, ST. JOHN'S 49

Percentages: FG .365, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Daniels 4-7, Arcidiacono 3-6, Whitmore 1-5, Patterson 0-1, Slater 0-1, Armstrong 0-2, Dixon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Dixon 4, Whitmore 4, Arcidiacono 2, Armstrong 2, Daniels, Slater). Steals: 13 (Armstrong 4, Whitmore 3,...
VILLANOVA, PA
Bakersfield Californian

VCU 74, RICHMOND 62

Percentages: FG .473, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Shriver 2-5, Watkins 2-5, Baldwin 2-6, Jackson 1-1, Nunn 1-2, Banks 0-1, Johns 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Watkins 2, Banks, DeLoach). Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 5, Baldwin 2, Johns 2, Lawal 2, Nunn 2, Watkins 2,...
RICHMOND, VA
Bakersfield Californian

KENT STATE 86, BALL STATE 65

Percentages: FG .365, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Jihad 2-3, Bumbalough 2-5, Coleman 1-3, Pearson 1-3, D.Jacobs 1-4, Sellers 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (D.Jacobs). Turnovers: 15 (Sparks 5, D.Jacobs 3, Coleman 2, Sellers 2, Bumbalough, Jihad, Pearson). Steals: 3 (Bumbalough, Coleman, Sellers). Technical...
KENT, OH
Bakersfield Californian

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m. Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m. Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
Bakersfield Californian

No. 18 Iowa St. 64, Kansas 50

IOWA ST. (13-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 34.328, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Joens 5-11, Donarski 3-5, Diew 3-8, Fritz 1-3, Ryan 0-3, Zingaro 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Fritz 3, Ryan 2, Zingaro 1) Turnovers: 9 (Kane 3, Team 2, Donarski 1, Fritz 1, Joens 1, Zingaro 1) Steals: 6 (Ryan...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy