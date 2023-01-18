Failed GOP candidate visited officials' homes falsely claiming election fraud before allegedly targeting them in shootings, police say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Why Santa Fe district attorney decided to charge Alec Baldwin over 'Rust' shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie "Rust," as will the armorer who oversaw all weapons used in the production. Baldwin, who has maintained he was not aware the...
Hawai'i Tax Fairness Coalition protest at State Capitol in favor of new tax on ultra-wealthy
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Tax Fairness Coalition is calling on lawmakers to pass wealth taxes, and they came out in a peaceful protest Thursday at the Hawaii State Capitol to call for tax justice. "We know what our working families are struggling to put food on the table, to...
Hospital that serves as a lifeline for West Hawaii is requesting $20 million from state lawmakers
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Health Systems Corporation (HHSC) went before the Senate Ways and Means Committee on Thursday to talk funding. HHSC is a "safety net" for neighbor island care, which means its hospitals care for patients even if they don't have health insurance or can't afford to pay.
Pomp, pageantry, and even protests: Hawaii State Legislature opens
Hawaii's state legislature has opened. First the first time in nearly three years, members of the public were allowed to be a part of it.
Hawaii lawmakers open 2023 Legislative Session; community invited to attend
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii House of Representatives and Senate are meeting for the opening day of the 2023 Legislative Session. The community is invited to attend the opening floor session on Wednesday, but seating and parking will both be limited. Topics of the 32nd State Legislature include affordable housing,...
Gov. Josh Green promises progress this legislative session
Calling state lawmakers his friends -- and brothers -- Gov. Josh Green says they're all fighting for the same things to make Hawaii a better place to live. "It may be easy for people to suggest that we would be at odds -- we're not," he said. "We will argue from time to time as family, but argue to make things better."
5 new COVID-related deaths, 1,068 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,068 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,775. COVID-19 killed fewer people in the US in 2022, but early data suggests it...
Hundreds gather for Legislative Session "Opening Day" at the capitol
For the first time since the pandemic, doors to the Capitol once again opened to the public. Alongside politicians Wednesday, hundreds of students, families, and Hawaii residents flocked to the rotunda, sharing their hopes and ideas heading into the 2023 session.
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
Longtime Hawaii politician Ron Menor has passed away
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longtime Hawaii politician Ron Menor has died, Governor Josh Green's office confirmed Tuesday evening. 67-year-old Menor was a member of the Honolulu City Council Chair, and a former state Senator. In the latest Hawaii election in 2022, Menor ran again for council, but lost to Val Okimoto in the district 8 race, which covers Aiea and Pearl City out to Mililani.
Hawaii leaders unveil 'Ready Keiki initiative', an ambitious early education program
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke unveils the state's "Ready Keiki initiative", a program to greatly expand early childhood education. It will take ten years and hundreds of millions of dollars, but the program will eventually provide access to pre-K learning for every Hawaii family that wants it.
Hawaii #1 state in U.S. for life expectancy
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A recent study listed Hawaii as the top state in America for the longest average life expectancy. Those living in Hawaii can expect to live to an average of 80.7 years. The Aloha state was the only state to crack the 80-year milestone.
Hawaii woman wins nearly $16,000 progressive jackpot in Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- A Hawaii woman took down nearly $16,000 on a slot machine at The California Hotel & Casino over the weekend. Liezel T. was playing a Duo Fu Duo Cai slot machine and playing $3 per spin when she won a $15,946.67 progressive jackpot.
Aging Well: Native Hawaiian leader says the next generation inspires him to stay healthy
MOLOKAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A well-known Molokai activist says his drive for social justice keeps him Aging Well. Walter Ritte wants to stay healthy so he can keep fighting for a better future for the next generation of Hawaiians.
Hawaii Marks 130 Years since the Kingdom's overthrow
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The annual Onipa'a peace march drew in hundreds of students from at least 15 schools on Oahu this year. The annual Onipa'a peace parade commemorated 130 years since the overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawaii. Though commemoration began at Iolani Palace, it continued into the evening at...
Hawaii locals score coveted spots in Cirque Du Soleil Michael Jackson show in Vegas
Two local dancers landed their dream job performing in Cirque Du Soleil's "Michael Jackson ONE" show in Las Vegas. Hawaii dancers land dream job performing in 'Michael Jackson ONE' in Las Vegas. Two Honolulu dancers landed their dream job performing in Cirque Du Soleil's "Michael Jackson ONE" show in Las...
University of Hawai'i campuses offer unique learning opportunities
HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - The University of Hawai‘i offers a variety of academic programs to give students unique and diverse learning opportunities across all campuses. David Lassner (President, University of Hawai‘i) shared, “The University of Hawai‘i (UH) has ten accredited campuses across the islands, along with more research and education centers. We’re all of public post-secondary higher education in the state, with a presence on every island, and a place for everyone.” UH has many opportunities for public higher education. “We have opportunities for everybody on every island, and they can enter at a community college or an education center --and then they can move on to really achieve their life dreams."
