ELMONT, NY – Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 4-1 win over the New York Islanders at USB Arena on Wednesday night. GOLD STAR: Derek Forbort isn’t a guy that gets a ton of the limelight, but he was a big-time factor in Wednesday night’s win at both ends of the ice. Forbort scored the game-winner as the weak side defenseman playing down low in Jim Montgomery’s system, so he was able to jump to the net for the loose puck rebound after Pavel Zacha smoked a shot off the crossbar that gave Semyon Varlamov all kinds of trouble. It ended up being the game-winning goal midway through the second period. At the other end, Forbort blocked six shots and threw four hits and was playing the physical role to a ‘T’ once the B’s had a lead midway through the game.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO