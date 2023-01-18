Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Bruins Prospects Report: Poitras, Harrison, Bussi & More
In this edition of the latest Bruins Prospects report for The Hockey Writers, two members of the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) earn a trip to the upcoming All-Star Game, and two prospects are continuing their strong seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Matthew Poitras Stays...
Hurricanes defense key to 5-2 win over Wild, but Canes’ Max Pacioretty injured again
What was otherwise a triumphant night for Carolina turned sour late when Pacioretty crumbled to the ice with a non-contact injury and had to be helped off the ice.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Krejci, Maple Leafs, Trade Assets & More
Three games on home ice offered mixed results for the Boston Bruins in the last week. After sweeping a three-game road trip in California, they returned home and won two of the three games on TD Garden ice before packing their luggage to hit the road again. In the latest...
Red-hot Bruins beat Islanders 4-1 as Ullmark gets 100th win
NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie McAvoy and fellow defenseman Derek Forbort scored in the second period, and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Wednesday night. Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic also scored for Boston, and Charlie Coyle had two assists. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves in his 100th career win, improving to 24-2-1 on the season.
FOX Sports
Dallas takes on Arizona after Seguin's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (14-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (26-13-7, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Arizona Coyotes after Tyler Seguin's two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Stars' 4-0 win. Dallas has a 26-13-7 record overall and an 8-2-3...
FOX Sports
NHL fines Panthers' Maurice $25K for criticizing officials
Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice was fined $25,000 by the NHL on Thursday for criticizing the officiating in his team’s game at the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier this week. Maurice said he didn't know what referees Francois St-Laurent and Pierre Lambert were doing other than it was not friendly toward his team. He called out St-Laurent in particular in his postgame comments following Florida’s 5-4 overtime loss Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Ilya Samsonov has the chance to cement himself as the Toronto Maple Leafs’ starter
It wasn’t that long ago that Ilya Samsonov was putting up Vezina Trophy-caliber numbers. It was a small sample size, for sure, but few goalies had the numbers that the 25-year-old Russian had in the first half of the season. By mid-December, Samsonov’s .953 5-on-5 save percentage was top in the league, and he was near the top in every other category. But in his next five games from Dec. 15 – Jan. 7, Samsonov had a .867 save percentage and minus-4.73 goals saved above average at 5-on-5, placing him 64th out 68 goalies and last out of the 33 goalies to play five games in that span. Matt Murray wasn’t much better, but Samsonov was at the absolute bottom.
Yardbarker
Panthers’ Maurice Blasts Officiating After Loss to Leafs
Florida Panthers head coach, Paul Maurice, didn’t hold back when asked about the officiating last night. Maurice Heated After Panthers Lose in Lop-sided Officiated Game. After Maurice’s Panthers gave up a two-goal lead in the third and lost in overtime, the veteran bench boss didn’t mince words over the “favoritism” he felt the refs showed the Toronto Maple Leafs.
FOX Sports
Predators face the Blues in Central Division play
Nashville Predators (20-17-6, fourth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (22-20-3, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators take on the St. Louis Blues for a matchup within the Central Division Thursday. St. Louis has gone 22-20-3 overall with a 5-5-1 record in Central Division...
NHL
Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck selected by fans for 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Hellebuyck joins Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend. WINNIPEG, January 19, 2023 - The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been selected by the fans to participate in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. Hellebuyck joins Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend, which is being hosted by the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Feb. 3-4, 2023.
FOX Sports
Sabres bring home losing streak into matchup with the Islanders
New York Islanders (23-18-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (21-19-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -120, Islanders -101; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to end their four-game home skid with a win over the New York Islanders. Buffalo...
NHL
Sorokin Selected to 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Ilya Sorokin is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote. The National Hockey League announced today that New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin will join Islanders forward Brock Nelson at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, Florida on February 3 and 4. The Islanders goaltender is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote.
Yardbarker
Talking Points: Boston Bruins ‘D’ Powers Them To Isles Victory
ELMONT, NY – Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 4-1 win over the New York Islanders at USB Arena on Wednesday night. GOLD STAR: Derek Forbort isn’t a guy that gets a ton of the limelight, but he was a big-time factor in Wednesday night’s win at both ends of the ice. Forbort scored the game-winner as the weak side defenseman playing down low in Jim Montgomery’s system, so he was able to jump to the net for the loose puck rebound after Pavel Zacha smoked a shot off the crossbar that gave Semyon Varlamov all kinds of trouble. It ended up being the game-winning goal midway through the second period. At the other end, Forbort blocked six shots and threw four hits and was playing the physical role to a ‘T’ once the B’s had a lead midway through the game.
FOX Sports
Former Boston Celtics player, coach Chris Ford dies at 74
Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, a longtime NBA coach and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket, has died, his family announced in a statement. He was 74. The family revealed the death through the Celtics on Wednesday. No official...
