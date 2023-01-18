Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
President Biden expresses no remorse for not informing the public sooner about classified information.A. U. IGNATIUSWilmington, DE
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
Popular TV Shows Set in Philadelphia: Your City on ScreenTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Philadelphia 129, Sacramento 127
PHILADELPHIA (129) Harris 7-13 1-1 17, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Harrell 7-8 3-5 17, Maxey 12-29 6-6 32, Melton 4-8 4-4 14, Niang 7-12 0-0 17, Reed 4-6 1-2 9, Milton 5-12 4-5 15, Thybulle 1-1 0-0 2, House Jr. 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 49-93 19-23 129. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes...
Bakersfield Californian
Orlando 123, New Orleans 110
NEW ORLEANS (110) Jones 4-5 1-4 10, Murphy III 7-9 2-2 18, Valanciunas 9-19 1-2 20, Daniels 0-6 0-0 0, McCollum 6-21 9-10 23, Hayes 6-8 2-3 14, Nance Jr. 2-4 1-1 5, Alvarado 6-15 2-2 17, Graham 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 41-91 18-24 110. ORLANDO (123) Banchero 2-7 7-8...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Slumping Pelicans Try To Beat The Heat In Sunday Showdown
The New Orleans Pelicans are playing to avoid a season sweep by Miami and a fourth consecutive loss.
Bakersfield Californian
MILWAUKEE 88, YOUNGSTOWN STATE 75
Percentages: FG .413, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Rush 3-8, Nelson 1-2, Covington 0-1, Cohill 0-2, Lovelace 0-2, McBride 0-2, Green 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nelson 2). Turnovers: 8 (Rush 5, Green, Lovelace, McBride). Steals: 8 (Rush 3, Cohill 2, Lovelace 2, Green).
Bakersfield Californian
RIDER 65, NIAGARA 62
Percentages: FG .455, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 13-22, .591 (Gray 4-4, Iorio 4-5, Thomasson 3-6, Erving 1-2, Moore 1-4, Kasperzyk 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Thomasson 2, Gray, Iorio). Turnovers: 12 (Thomasson 3, Bayless 2, Erving 2, Gray 2, Kasperzyk, Moore, Obioha). Steals: 6 (Obioha...
Bakersfield Californian
VCU 74, RICHMOND 62
Percentages: FG .473, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Shriver 2-5, Watkins 2-5, Baldwin 2-6, Jackson 1-1, Nunn 1-2, Banks 0-1, Johns 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Watkins 2, Banks, DeLoach). Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 5, Baldwin 2, Johns 2, Lawal 2, Nunn 2, Watkins 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
STANFORD 71, OREGON 64
Percentages: FG .379, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Soares 3-5, Barthelemy 2-7, Couisnard 2-9, Bittle 1-2, Guerrier 1-3, Richardson 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dante 2). Turnovers: 12 (Dante 3, Guerrier 2, Richardson 2, Barthelemy, Bittle, Couisnard, Ware, Wur). Steals: 8 (Barthelemy 2, Richardson...
Bakersfield Californian
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m. Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m. Colorado...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 4 ALABAMA 85, MISSOURI 64
Percentages: FG .368, FT .781. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Griffen 3-6, Jah.Quinerly 3-7, Miller 3-8, Sears 1-7, Burnett 0-1, Clowney 0-1, Gurley 0-1, Welch 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Miller). Turnovers: 10 (Bradley 4, Jah.Quinerly 3, Bediako, Gurley, Sears). Steals: 5 (Sears 3, Clowney, Jah.Quinerly).
Bakersfield Californian
CAMPBELL 78, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 76, OT
Percentages: FG .397, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Dunn 4-7, Lusane 2-5, Pal 1-1, Sinani 1-1, Vaistaras 1-5, Dell'Orso 1-6, Clemons 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Pal 2). Turnovers: 10 (Lusane 3, Vaistaras 2, Clemons, Dell'Orso, Dunn, Grant, Pal). Steals: 4 (Clemons 2, Pal...
Bakersfield Californian
LEHIGH 61, LAFAYETTE 49
Percentages: FG .305, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Berger 4-11, Fulton 2-5, O'Boyle 2-8, Pettit 0-1, Rivera 0-1, Sondberg 0-1, Jenkins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Rivera 2, Jenkins, Vander Baan). Turnovers: 7 (Fulton 2, Rivera 2, Jenkins, Pettit, Vander Baan). Steals: 9 (Fulton...
Bakersfield Californian
VILLANOVA 57, ST. JOHN'S 49
Percentages: FG .365, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Daniels 4-7, Arcidiacono 3-6, Whitmore 1-5, Patterson 0-1, Slater 0-1, Armstrong 0-2, Dixon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Dixon 4, Whitmore 4, Arcidiacono 2, Armstrong 2, Daniels, Slater). Steals: 13 (Armstrong 4, Whitmore 3,...
Comments / 0