Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia 129, Sacramento 127

PHILADELPHIA (129) Harris 7-13 1-1 17, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Harrell 7-8 3-5 17, Maxey 12-29 6-6 32, Melton 4-8 4-4 14, Niang 7-12 0-0 17, Reed 4-6 1-2 9, Milton 5-12 4-5 15, Thybulle 1-1 0-0 2, House Jr. 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 49-93 19-23 129. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Orlando 123, New Orleans 110

NEW ORLEANS (110) Jones 4-5 1-4 10, Murphy III 7-9 2-2 18, Valanciunas 9-19 1-2 20, Daniels 0-6 0-0 0, McCollum 6-21 9-10 23, Hayes 6-8 2-3 14, Nance Jr. 2-4 1-1 5, Alvarado 6-15 2-2 17, Graham 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 41-91 18-24 110. ORLANDO (123) Banchero 2-7 7-8...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
MILWAUKEE 88, YOUNGSTOWN STATE 75

Percentages: FG .413, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Rush 3-8, Nelson 1-2, Covington 0-1, Cohill 0-2, Lovelace 0-2, McBride 0-2, Green 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nelson 2). Turnovers: 8 (Rush 5, Green, Lovelace, McBride). Steals: 8 (Rush 3, Cohill 2, Lovelace 2, Green).
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RIDER 65, NIAGARA 62

Percentages: FG .455, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 13-22, .591 (Gray 4-4, Iorio 4-5, Thomasson 3-6, Erving 1-2, Moore 1-4, Kasperzyk 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Thomasson 2, Gray, Iorio). Turnovers: 12 (Thomasson 3, Bayless 2, Erving 2, Gray 2, Kasperzyk, Moore, Obioha). Steals: 6 (Obioha...
VCU 74, RICHMOND 62

Percentages: FG .473, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Shriver 2-5, Watkins 2-5, Baldwin 2-6, Jackson 1-1, Nunn 1-2, Banks 0-1, Johns 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Watkins 2, Banks, DeLoach). Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 5, Baldwin 2, Johns 2, Lawal 2, Nunn 2, Watkins 2,...
RICHMOND, VA
STANFORD 71, OREGON 64

Percentages: FG .379, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Soares 3-5, Barthelemy 2-7, Couisnard 2-9, Bittle 1-2, Guerrier 1-3, Richardson 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dante 2). Turnovers: 12 (Dante 3, Guerrier 2, Richardson 2, Barthelemy, Bittle, Couisnard, Ware, Wur). Steals: 8 (Barthelemy 2, Richardson...
STANFORD, CA
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m. Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m. Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
NO. 4 ALABAMA 85, MISSOURI 64

Percentages: FG .368, FT .781. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Griffen 3-6, Jah.Quinerly 3-7, Miller 3-8, Sears 1-7, Burnett 0-1, Clowney 0-1, Gurley 0-1, Welch 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Miller). Turnovers: 10 (Bradley 4, Jah.Quinerly 3, Bediako, Gurley, Sears). Steals: 5 (Sears 3, Clowney, Jah.Quinerly).
MONTGOMERY, AL
CAMPBELL 78, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 76, OT

Percentages: FG .397, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Dunn 4-7, Lusane 2-5, Pal 1-1, Sinani 1-1, Vaistaras 1-5, Dell'Orso 1-6, Clemons 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Pal 2). Turnovers: 10 (Lusane 3, Vaistaras 2, Clemons, Dell'Orso, Dunn, Grant, Pal). Steals: 4 (Clemons 2, Pal...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
LEHIGH 61, LAFAYETTE 49

Percentages: FG .305, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Berger 4-11, Fulton 2-5, O'Boyle 2-8, Pettit 0-1, Rivera 0-1, Sondberg 0-1, Jenkins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Rivera 2, Jenkins, Vander Baan). Turnovers: 7 (Fulton 2, Rivera 2, Jenkins, Pettit, Vander Baan). Steals: 9 (Fulton...
LAFAYETTE, CA
VILLANOVA 57, ST. JOHN'S 49

Percentages: FG .365, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Daniels 4-7, Arcidiacono 3-6, Whitmore 1-5, Patterson 0-1, Slater 0-1, Armstrong 0-2, Dixon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Dixon 4, Whitmore 4, Arcidiacono 2, Armstrong 2, Daniels, Slater). Steals: 13 (Armstrong 4, Whitmore 3,...
VILLANOVA, PA

