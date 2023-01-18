Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Red Wings acquire Jasper Weatherby from Sharks in swap of AHL centers
The Detroit Red Wings acquired Jasper Weatherby Wednesday from the San Jose Sharks in a swap of AHL centers. Weatherby, 24, has spent the entire season with the AHL San Jose Barracuda (three goals and three assists in 39 games). The move helps alleviate the logjam of veterans with the...
markerzone.com
TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL
It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
FOX Sports
Dallas takes on Arizona after Seguin's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (14-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (26-13-7, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Arizona Coyotes after Tyler Seguin's two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Stars' 4-0 win. Dallas has a 26-13-7 record overall and an 8-2-3...
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
FOX Sports
Detroit brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas
Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings come into the matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three games in a row. Vegas is 28-15-2 overall and 13-12-0 in home games....
FOX Sports
Burakovsky scores in OT to give Kraken 4-3 win over Devils
SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato had two goals and an assist for Seattle, and Andre Burakovsky scored 1:10 into overtime to give the Kraken a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Donato powered Seattle to an early 2-0 lead, but New Jersey rallied. Erik Haula’s...
FOX Sports
Mavericks take on the Heat on 3-game slide
Miami Heat (25-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (24-22, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas comes into the matchup with Miami as losers of three in a row. The Mavericks are 16-7 in home games. Dallas is fourth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent...
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets bring losing streak into game against the Sharks
San Jose Sharks (14-23-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-30-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets look to end a three-game slide when they play the San Jose Sharks. Columbus is 10-15-1 in home games and 13-30-2 overall. The Blue Jackets...
Devils vs. Kraken prediction: Why Seattle is the pick as home underdog
The New Jersey Devils have quieted the doubters. After struggling to a 3-8-2 stretch through the middle of December and January, the Devils have won five games on the spin and are on the verge of sweeping a five-game road trip. Standing in the way of the sweep is the Seattle Kraken, who have lost two in a row after an eight-game winning streak. Ohio sports betting is live – Check out the best Ohio betting sites & apps Devils vs. Kraken prediction (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+) As impressive as this run from the Devils has been, there are some reasons to be slightly concerned with...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Have a Great Option for Next Captain in Seth Jones
Of the Chicago Blackhawks‘ veterans, Seth Jones is the likeliest to stay around past the March 3 trade deadline. It’s not that he isn’t an attractive chip, however. While attempting to retool, former general manager (GM) Stan Bowman acquired Jones from the Columbus Blue Jackets in July 2021 and later signed him to a massive eight-year, $76 million deal, which began this season.
FOX Sports
Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup against Golden State
Golden State Warriors (22-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (28-18, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors. Mitchell is eighth in the league scoring 28.4 points per game. The Cavaliers are 19-4 in home games. Cleveland...
NBC Sports
Records for most saves in an NHL game, shutout, postseason tilt
No goalie can truly become a “brick wall,” but when one makes save … after save … after save … that’s what it truly feels like for the opposition. Throughout NHL history, certain netminders have put together all-time performances through the sheer quantity of shots they stopped in a game. Those outings have resulted in a wide range of outcomes, with some winning on hockey’s biggest stage and others skating off the ice in defeat.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Heading in Right Direction in Year 8 of Connor McDavid
Many would say that the Edmonton Oilers took a step back from last season. I would argue that because the team is in a better position than they were at this point last season. They haven’t had any long and strenuous losing streaks, they’re healthy, and some of their players are having career years.
FOX Sports
Charlotte PG Ball sprains ankle again against Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball left Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets after spraining his left ankle again. Ball was injured when teammate P.J. Washington landed on him after jumping to try for a rebound with about nine minutes left in the third quarter. Ball appeared to be in a lot of pain and didn’t put any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room.
FOX Sports
Motivated Brewers determined to start new playoff streak
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers shortstop Willy Adames attended the World Series as a spectator last season but couldn’t help but wonder what might have been. Milwaukee went 86-76 last year, ending a string of four straight playoff appearances. In the race for the National League’s final wild-card berth, the Brewers finished one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies, who ended up winning the pennant before losing the World Series to the Houston Astros.
NHL
Sabres overcome Sorokin's 42 saves, defeat Islanders in OT
BUFFALO -- Dylan Cozens scored 12 seconds into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win against the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center on Thursday. Cozens scored on a breakaway after Rasmus Dahlin lofted a stretch pass to him. "That was a crazy pass," Cozens said. "We just...
How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings vs. Vegas Golden Knights - NHL (1/19/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The road trip the Detroit Red Wings currently find themselves on has not gone according to plan. Following a trio of losses, they will look to end the swing on a high note against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. The Red Wings went into the second half of...
FOX Sports
Durant, Nets set for matchup against the Jazz
Brooklyn Nets (27-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (24-24, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -6; over/under is 227.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup with Utah. He's seventh in the league scoring 29.7 points per game. The Jazz are...
FOX Sports
Sounders ink Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan to 5-year deals
TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Sounders have signed forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan to five-year contracts that will likely keep the pair with the club for the remainder of their MLS careers. Both players talked about the process for the deals following training on Thursday ahead...
