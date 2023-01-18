ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

How the Philadelphia Flyers sabotaged their own Pride Night

What do the Philadelphia Flyers think about hosting Pride Night?. We’ll start with the canned answer, submitted to Daily Faceoff Tuesday evening in a statement reacting to the news that defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to wear a Pride jersey during the pre-game warmup on the grounds of his Russian Orthodox religious beliefs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Arizona in action against Washington following shootout win

Washington Capitals (24-17-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Arizona Coyotes after the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in a shootout. Arizona has a 13-25-5 record overall and an 8-6-2 record on its...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing

Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
FOX Sports

Dallas takes on Arizona after Seguin's 2-goal performance

Arizona Coyotes (14-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (26-13-7, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Arizona Coyotes after Tyler Seguin's two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Stars' 4-0 win. Dallas has a 26-13-7 record overall and an 8-2-3...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Flyers giving nonbinary youth 'once-in-a-lifetime chance' on Pride Night

PHILADELPHIA -- Trin Stephens got some extra motivation before their first hockey practice. It was a personal message from Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton. "It just popped up," the 13-year-old nonbinary player said. "It was amazing because I didn't even think something like that would happen to me ever in my life."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Brady Tkachuk scores in OT as Senators beat Penguins 5-4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (20-21-3), which went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Blackhawks take on the Blues in Central Division play

Chicago Blackhawks (13-26-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (22-20-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head to the St. Louis Blues in Central Division play on Saturday. St. Louis has a 22-20-3 record overall and a 6-5-1 record in Central Division play....
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Philadelphia for Flyers Matchup

Chicago will begin their first of two away games this weekend. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) After winning four of their last five home games, the Blackhawks go on the road to face the Philadelphia Flyers. RECAP. An overtime game-winning...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup against Golden State

Golden State Warriors (22-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (28-18, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors. Mitchell is eighth in the league scoring 28.4 points per game. The Cavaliers are 19-4 in home games. Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Blue Jackets bring losing streak into game against the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (14-23-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-30-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets look to end a three-game slide when they play the San Jose Sharks. Columbus is 10-15-1 in home games and 13-30-2 overall. The Blue Jackets...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Los Angeles faces Utah on 4-game road skid

Los Angeles Clippers (23-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Utah looking to stop its four-game road losing streak. The Jazz have gone 17-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.0%...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Charlotte PG Ball sprains ankle again against Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball left Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets after spraining his left ankle again. Ball was injured when teammate P.J. Washington landed on him after jumping to try for a rebound with about nine minutes left in the third quarter. Ball appeared to be in a lot of pain and didn’t put any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NHL

Sorokin Selected to 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend

Ilya Sorokin is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote. The National Hockey League announced today that New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin will join Islanders forward Brock Nelson at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, Florida on February 3 and 4. The Islanders goaltender is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote.
ELMONT, NY
FOX Sports

Hawks sign former UNLV guard Williams to 2-way contract

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks signed former UNLV and Texas guard Donovan Williams to a two-way contract on Tuesday. Williams, 21, averaged 15.5 points in 26 games, including 19 starts, for the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League this season. Williams was undrafted after averaging 12.7 points for UNLV in the 2021-22 season. He played two years at Texas before his transfer to UNLV.
ATLANTA, GA

