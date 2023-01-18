Read full article on original website
Related
Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere in 2023
From ballet flats and cargo pockets to metallics and blazers, fashion experts weighed in on what they think the next big trends are going to be.
Balmain Pre-Fall 2023
Perched on Frankenstein-calibre platform boots, Olivier Rousteing negotiated Balmain’s vast Paris showrooms, linked by a coiling stone staircase, with the same ease as if he was wearing sneakers. He didn’t have to give up on vertiginous footwear for pre-fall since the collection is rooted in the late ‘60s and...
Hypebae
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
At Saint Laurent, Enter Anthony Vaccarello’s Dark, Glamorous Menswear Fantasy
At Tuesday’s Saint Laurent men’s show in Paris, a handful of pieces on the runway had long been designed and finished. They were plucked directly from YSL creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s most recent womenswear collection, like an inky leather trench coat which closed that women’s outing in September. Last night, a model wore it with his own version of her draped hood. “I really want to put the man and woman at the same level,” Vaccarello said backstage, about ten minutes before showtime. “I don't want to make them different…there's an evolution [here] into a new collection, but I'd like to start with what he could have worn from the woman last season, and how he can reinterpret that in his own way.”
hypebeast.com
Here are the Biggest Street Style Footwear Trends at Men's Milan Fashion Week FW23
The men’s season has kicked off during Milan Fashion Week, marking the start of the Fall/Winter 2023 season. Hypebeast has hit the ground running, capturing some of the best footwear trends seen during the week. Shifting from previous seasons, many attendees appear to focus more on the high-fashion collaborations this year which saw last season introduce technical footwear with collaborate with great luxury houses.
Rosalia Takes Over Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show in Baggy Trousers, Leather Gloves & Lug-Sole Boots
Rosalía made a surprise performance during Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 menswear runway show on Paris Fashion Week today. The singer mounted a yellow car dressed in an all-Louis Vuitton look while performing one of her hits. The outfit was comprised of a gray hooded puffer jacket which she wore only on her head and discarded mid-performance. Rosalia sported ultra baggy gray drawstring trousers and a matching tank top along with dark leather gloves that traveled the length of her forearms. On her feet, the trained flamenco dancer stepped out in lug-sole boots with rounded-off toes and a glossy patent leather finish. The...
Essence
This Week In Black Fashion
In our weekly fashion catch up we like to update the girls on what's going on in all corners of the fashion world. This week is looking promising with lots of impending collaborations. Fashion week is looming, and we know that all the PR girlies are probably stressed over budgets...
fashionunited.com
With a world in flux, Milan Men's Fashion Week means business
2023 was supposed to be a year of promise, with analysts back in 2020 forecasting the post-pandemic recovery would be a thing of the past. Yet the start of this year feels anything but promising. While some parts of the world are battling a resurgent coronavirus, like China, in other regions, like the Ukraine, war rages onward, with no sign of peace after a year bombing. Globally we are walking a tightrope, with no easing of supply chain woes, a compounding cost of living crisis and no significant advancement on climate change.
Berluti Men’s Fall 2023
What is real luxury? The answer, according to Berluti, is “time, ease and essentiality.”. Since parting from its artistic director Kris Van Assche in 2021, the luxury brand has kept a relatively low profile, releasing its collections outside the Paris Fashion Week calendar even as the industry roared back from the coronavirus pandemic.
Paris Men's Fashion Week goes psychedelic and globe-trotting
PARIS — (AP) — Men’s Fashion Week in Paris was in top form Wednesday with a second day of runway shows touting a dynamic season and presentations showcasing brands such as Dior, Vuitton, Issey Miyake and Givenchy, which have roared back from the pandemic. Here are some...
Yara Shahidi Slips on Lemon Louboutins, Sequins & a Timeless Tank Top in NYC
Yara Shahidi was vibrant while in New York City this week. The “Grown-ish” actress was spotted out and about in Manhattan on Thursday, wearing a sweetly shimmering outfit styled by Jason Bolden. Shahidi’s attire featured a full Brandon Maxwell ensemble: a $595 Jane cotton tank top, a white sleeveless piece with a ’90s slip-on silhouette. The versatile top was chicly layered beneath the designer’s $2,995 Esme minidress, a confectionary strapless piece coated in allover black and gold sequins in rounded floral shapes, finished with a scalloped hem. The pairing created a distinctly casual-glam appearance, particularly when Shahidi briefly layered them with a light yellow Lapointe fall...
Elon Musk’s Supermodel Mother Maye Musk Blooms in Rose-Print Dress & Retro Platform Pumps at Berlin Fashion Week
Maye Musk, supermodel and mother to Elon Musk, kicked off the new season in Germany during Berlin Fashion Week. While hitting the red carpet at Tempelhof Airport for the Marc Cain fall 2023 fashion show, Musk wore a black knee-length dress. Covered in a red illustrated rose print, The piece included draped sleeves with a keyhole bodice and lightly smocked neckline topped with a thin black satin bow. The knee-length style was cinched with a thin black belt and layered over bright red tights. Musk completed her outfit with a black faux fur jacket. When it came to shoes, the CoverGirl muse slipped...
Prada charts course between useful and zany at Milan fashion week
Fashion label has taken items you might already own – a white vest, a backpack – to its menswear show
Pregnant Blake Lively Lounges in $5K Lion-Paw Louboutins & Velvet Pajamas for ‘Entrepreneur’
Blake Lively just mastered maternity style with an unexpected styling trick. The pregnant “Gossip Girl” star, who’s currently expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, posed on the Jan/Feb. 2023 cover of “Entrepreneur” to discuss all things related to her clean, non-alcoholic mixer brand, Betty Buzz. For the occasion, as seen on Instagram, Lively lounged in a set of deep blue silk velvet pajamas by Olivia Von Halle. Her $650 Coco set featured long sleeves and pants with thin silky trim and sparkly Swarovski crystal buttons. Spotted by watchdog Instagram account XOXO, Poship Girl, Lively’s outfit was finished with a stack of bracelets —...
hypebeast.com
For Saint Laurent FW23, Timeless Glamour Is the Name of the Game
For Saint Laurent, black is not just a color but a two-sided symbol of sophistication and brand identity. But when you primarily use only one color to voice each passing collection, innovation remains rather tricky because you cannot hide behind drama or fanciful fabrications. Simply, there just has to be great clothes and this is a feat that Anthony Vaccarello’s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear collection for Saint Laurent tastefully accomplishes.
Jenna Ortega Serves ’80s Edge in Backless Hooded Dress & Platforms at Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week Show
Jenna Ortega brought ’80s edge to Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 menswear fashion show at Paris Fashion Week today. The actress led the fluidity-inspired show’s star-studded front row, which included her “Wednesday” co-stars Percy Hynes White and Georgie Farmer, as well as Chloe Cherry, Coi Leray and Shalom Harlow. The star arrived in dynamic fashion, wearing a draped black jersey Satin Laurent dress designed by creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Her ensemble featured a hooded bodice — similar to styles worn during the decade by stars like Grace Jones, and more recently by Bella Hadid and Lori Harvey — with a floor-length hem....
Coi Leray Elevates Sweatsuit With Leopard Print Coat & Chunky Sneakers at Paris Fashion Week
Coi Leray gave her casual style a slick boost during her latest outing. The “Players” rapper was spotted taking a stroll during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 17. For the occasion, Leray wore a brown leopard print duster coat. The outerwear had thick cuffs on the sleeves, oversized square pockets and a slit a the back. The chart-topping rapper paired the overcoat with a grey zip-up hoodie and matching sweatpants. Adding a pop of color to her look, the “No More Parties” hitmaker covered her straight blunt-cut cob with a red beret hat that included leather lining near the end. Sticking to...
Resale value of Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton handbags is falling
Consumers, spooked by accelerating job cuts, looming recession fears and continuing high prices for goods and services in 2023, are trading down when they're shopping, and that includes in secondhand stores.
Rent the Runway is now selling secondhand designer clothes on Amazon from 35 brands including Tory Burch and Kate Spade
"We believe strategic relationships like this can ignite a new engine of growth for our business," RTR founder and CEO Jenn Hyman said.
Karlie Kloss Pops in White Minidress & Black Boots at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Show
Karlie Kloss sat front row at Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 menswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week today. The supermodel wore a white minidress with three gold buttons across each shoulder and paired the minimalistic ensemble with a black leather Louis Vuitton Capucines bag. For accessories and glam, the Victoria’s Secret alum kept things on the simple side. Kloss wore a pair of thin silver-gold hoop earrings with a dainty, diamond choker necklace and a thin silver-hold chain bracelet. For makeup, she sported a blushed-up natural glam look and wore her long, dark brown locks with a mid-part and in soft waves. The...
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0