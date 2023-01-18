I guarantee regardless of how much money you throw at mother nature how many electric cars you have along with other costly pipe dreams you have will not win the climate has been changing for millions of years one way or another why would anyone think they could change anything to do with the weather
The problem is that little Gavin is completely full of 💩. California deserves everything they keep voting for.
wow since when does a politricktion become a scientist and a climate expert ,it's called mother nature with four seasons , but he still fly around in a jet polluting plane ,and some of you voted for him ,I'll bet u his pockets are full and your are empty
