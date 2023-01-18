Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Straddles A Motorcycle In Cheeky Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans is one of the most powerful and athletically gifted WWE superstars in the women’s division. Moreover, she displayed her strength and beauty in a jaw-dropping photo riding a motorcycle. The 32-year-old superstar was a U.S. Marine before joining WWE in 2016. Lacey Evans’ impressive strength and persona...
Ring of Honor Star Jay Briscoe Dies in Car Accident at 38
The collision resulted in two deaths and left two people in critical condition Tuesday evening.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
iheart.com
Heartbreaking New Details In Death Of Wrestler Jay Briscoe
New details have been released in relation to the death of Jamin Pugh, better known to professional wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe. Pugh's wife, Ashley, confirmed that their daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were both in the vehicle with their father at the time of a fatal crash Tuesday (January 17) afternoon and sustained injuries.
ringsidenews.com
Wrestling World Reacts To Jay Briscoe’s Passing
The wrestling world is shocked and saddened to learn of Jay Briscoe’s passing. The one-half of the iconic Briscoe Brothers passed away in a fatal car accident on Tuesday. He was only 38 years of age at the time of his death. Tony Khan made the news official on...
bodyslam.net
The Rock Says Whoever Purchases WWE Needs To Have Vince McMahon’s Passion For The Business
The Rock lets his belief on the WWE sale be known. While speaking on CNBC, The Rock was asked about WWE potentially selling. The Great One made it clear that he believes WWE’s new owners would need to be as passionate as Vince McMahon. I could tell you this,...
stillrealtous.com
Brie Bella Called Out Former WWE Star For Flirting With Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson spent many years working in WWE as Daniel Bryan and for a period of time he was paired with The Bella Twins on screen. It’s no big secret that Bryan went on to marry Brie Bella, but it sounds like there’s another former WWE star who had taken an interest in Bryan.
wrestlinginc.com
Next Steps In Jeff Hardy Case Following Yesterday's Hearing
Jeff Hardy arrived in AEW in March 2022, but his run with the company hasn't gone according to plan. In June, the former WWE star was arrested on a DUI and other charges, resulting in AEW President Tony Khan suspending him indefinitely and without pay. Khan also ordered Hardy to complete treatment if he ever wants to return to the promotion.
VIDEO | Slap fighter Sorin Comsa left disfigured after ten rounds of open-handed carnage at RXF Slap Fighting Championships
Sorin Comsa was left with an extremely swollen and disfigured face after participating in the RXF Slap Fighting Championships in Las Vegas. A video clip of his contest went viral after his opponent struck him full force to the face, resulting in Comsa being unidentifiable compared to earlier on in the day.
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
PennLive.com
ROH wrestling star Jay Briscoe has died. Here’s what we know
Professional wrestling superstar Jay Briscoe died Tuesday. AEW and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan announced his passing on Twitter. “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away,” Khan wrote. “Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest in Peace Jamin.”
bodyslam.net
Kevin Nash Struggling Heavily With Suicidal Thoughts Following His Son’s Passing
Kevin Nash recently experienced a personal tragedy as his son, Tristen tragically passed away. This was a terrible loss for Nash’s family, and a very unexpected one. During a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash made a comment about how his son passed away 12 weeks ago. Then he made a very unsettling statement as a follow-up.
sportszion.com
Jay Briscoe: Wrestling World pay tribute to AEW, WWE late Ring of Honor Champion’s tragic demise following fatal car crash in Delaware
The shocking news that Ring of Honor Superstar Jay Briscoe had died unexpectedly in a car accident sent shockwaves through the wrestling community. Tony Khan, president of AEW and ROH, made the announcement in a tweet about the passing of the legendary wrestler. In Laurel, Delaware, on Tuesday, a fatal car accident caused the death of a 39-year-old wrestler, according to the report filed by the local police.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson breaks silence on Vince McMahon’s sale of WWE amid Saudi Arabia takeover talks
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON admits he is "excited" about a potential WWE sale. The Rock became one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time while working for Vince McMahon's promotion during the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But it seems like the wrestling giants are...
Jay Briscoe, Ring of Honor Wrestling Champion, Dies in Car Crash at Age 38: 5 Things to Know
A shocking loss. Jay Briscoe, Ring of Honor wrestling champion, died in a car accident on Tuesday, January 17. He was 38. Tony Khan, the president of Ring of Honor, announced the news via Twitter on Tuesday evening. "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," Khan, 40, wrote, using Briscoe's real name. "Known to fans as […]
wrestlingrumors.net
A Long Run: WWE Name Departs Company After 25 Years
That’s a long, long time. We are in a time of change in WWE and there are all kinds of pieces moving at once. That can make it difficult to keep track of what is going on, but it is clear that this is not the same WWE that we have known for a long time. This includes names leaving, and now another not so familiar name is leaving the company after a quarter century.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Debuts On AEW Dynamite
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a title match in the main event as Darby Allin defended his TNT Championship against Kushida in his All Elite Wrestling debut. Darby and Kushida wasted no time tying up and the crowd showed support for both wrestlers by chanting their names as soon as the match kicked off. The action quickly spilled to the outside as Kushida and Darby Allin battled around the ringside area. Darby sat Kushida up on a chair at ringside, and then he went to the top rope. Allin jumped toward Kushida, but Kushida grabbed the TNT Champion and put him in an armbar.
Sting: Great Muta Is The Only Japanese Wrestler That Ever Transcended Wrestling In America
Sting comments on Great Muta's upcoming retirement. The Great Muta is set to have his last match on January 22 for Pro Wrestling NOAH. He will team with Sting & Darby Allin to take on Hakushi, AKIRA, & Naomichi Marufuji. Muta and Sting have a long history as rivals and...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Changes Name Of ‘Judgment Day’ Faction
WWE has made a change to the name of the Judgment Day faction made up of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The group is continuing to grow in notoriety, largely thanks to the recent antics of ‘ex-con Dom’, Dominik Mysterio who, in storyline, was arrested for one whole night after attacking his dad Rey Mysterio, and is now a waltzing around like a hardened criminal street thug.
Yardbarker
Wrestling community pays tribute to Jay Briscoe
Tributes from all around the pro wrestling community have poured in following the untimely death of Jamin Pugh, better known as Jay Briscoe, on Tuesday. Following news of Briscoe’s death in a car accident at the age of 38 , Vic Joseph took a moment to send condolences to the family of Briscoe on Tuesday’s NXT. Triple H and Shawn Michaels on Twitter also paid tribute to Briscoe.
