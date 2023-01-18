ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TonyBet fined £442,750 and warned on failure to have fair and transparent terms

By Josie Clarke
 2 days ago

TonyBet has been fined 442,750 and warned about its failure to have fair and transparent terms, and for failing to follow social responsibility and anti-money laundering rules, the Gambling Commission said.

The operator – which operates tonybet.co.uk – will also have to undergo a third-party audit to assess whether it is effectively implementing anti-money laundering (AML) and social responsibility requirements, the regulator said.

Unfair terms published on TonyBet’s website included stating that TonyBet could request identification documents for “all withdrawals”, while not having insisted on the same checks earlier in the process, potentially hampering customers from receiving their winnings.

Other unfair terms included the possibility of winnings being confiscated where consumers failed to provide AML documentation within 30 days, and accounts being considered dormant after six months of inactivity, rather than 12 months.

Social responsibility failures included failing to identify and interact with customers who may be at risk of experiencing gambling-related harms, while the firm also failed to ensure it had appropriate policies, procedures and controls to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

Kay Roberts, executive director of operations at the Commission, said: “Not only does this case illustrate our drive to clamp down on anti-money laundering and social responsibility failures, but also highlights action we will take against gambling businesses who fail to be fair and open with customers.”

