Read full article on original website
Related
Today's Wordle #580 Hints and Answer for Friday, January 20 Brainteaser
An associate professor of applied linguistics told Newsweek that a knowledge of phonics can prove useful when playing "Wordle."
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
FedEx Worker Praised for Response to Racist Attack
In a video that has drawn a large response on Twitter, a customer hurls several racial slurs at a FedEx driver.
George Santos Breaks Silence on Drag Queen Claims
Representative George Santos has denied reports he used to perform as an amateur drag queen in Brazil 15 years ago.
a-z-animals.com
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They “Bleed from the Walls”
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They "Bleed from the Walls" Imagine relocating homes only to find your new property crawling with thousands of venomous spiders. In 2007, Missourans Brian and Susan Trost got more than they bargained for. Upon moving into their new house, they discovered a massive recluse spider invasion.
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Each week, we take a look at which books are moving the most units to keep up with the publishing buzz. Of course, most bestseller lists aren’t a reflection of current sales; these lists are for the first week of January, which is why you won’t see Spare here (yet).
“This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King“ Man Posts Photo of His Feet in Lettuce Sparking Outrage Online
In 2012, a Burger King employee posted a shocking photo online. An anonymous employee posted a photo of a leg in a salad jar on his 4chan website with the caption:. “This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King." The image quickly spread around the Internet, causing anger and disgust among Burger King's customers.
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
Elon Musk Cries 'Constitutional Violation' Over Facebook's Alleged Censorship Of 'Often-True' COVID-19 Vaccine Content
Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk reacted to a post by author Michael Shellenberger on how social media companies, such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META censored “often-true content” that “discouraged vaccines.”. What Happened: Musk said it was a “constitutional violation” in response to the post...
Now Americans Think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Lose Their Titles
U.S. views on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles have swung dramatically in just over a month, exclusive polling for Newsweek shows.
Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’
Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
Meghan Markle Tabloid Plea Goes Viral: 'Making People Want To Kill Me'
A clip from the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix docuseries discussing her treatment at the hands of the British tabloid press has gone viral.
Check three iPhone settings today – don’t take a chance by ignoring them
IPHONE is full of useful settings to get the most out of your device. But some are more important than others. Getting them right can save battery, data - and even money. Check these ones on your iPhone now. Roaming. Roaming is what you need to stay connected when you're...
Prince Harry Has 'Machine-Gunned Down His Credibility' With Americans
Prince Harry's "60 Minutes" interview was believed in full by 27 percent of Americans who watched or read about it, according to exclusive polling for Newsweek.
Check Ring settings now – there’s a costly mistake that is so easy to fix in seconds
ALL Ring doorbell owners should check their WiFi connections – and it only takes a few seconds. It can reveal some major mistakes that are easily fixed. Unless you've hardwired your Amazon Ring doorbell to your router, it'll be using WiFi. That means a good WiFi connection is essential...
Spouse Refusing To Buy In-Law Expensive Gift Backed: 'Not That Important'
A woman has been supported online after questioning whether 65 really is a big celebratory birthday.
People are just realising iPhone has a secret keyboard you can unlock
YOUR iPhone has a secret keyboard that can make your life much easier. It's hidden away so well that you might never notice it. But it's seriously handy, especially if you've got a bigger smartphone. We're talking about the one-handed keyboard – an essential iPhone hack. It can be...
CNN didn’t publish story linking Damar Hamlin collapse to vaccine
CLAIM: Image shows that CNN published a Jan. 11 headline reading, “Doctor of Damar Hamlin confirms Cardiac Arrest was due to the 4th Booster Vaccine.”. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered image. The screenshot was manipulated to add the fabricated headline, a CNN spokesperson confirmed. The actual headline reported on the release of the Buffalo Bills safety from a hospital.
I'm a stay-at-home dad who makes $20,000 a month through YouTube and email marketing. The first year I only made 13 cents — here's how I scaled up.
Judd Albring now works up to 10 hours a week posting video content and crafting emails. Here's how he set up the mostly passive income streams.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
125K+
Post
1100M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0