Irate woman tells fellow passengers she hopes they ‘crash and die’ as she’s removed from Spirit flight

By Sravasti Dasgupta
 2 days ago

A passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight, who was escorted out of the aircraft, faced backlash on social media after a viral TikTok video showed her wishing death on the passengers on the plane.

A video of the incident was shared on the video-sharing platform by a user who goes by the handle @yutaka021, who was a passenger on the flight.

The video has, so far, received over three million views.

In the video, the woman can be seen being escorted out of the plane by the airline crew.

As she walks out, a fellow passenger can be heard saying, “Booo!”

The woman being escorted out then responds: “Boo you b****. If you were in my position you’d do the same thing.”

After exiting the plane, she shouts: “I hope y’all crash and die!”

Shocked, several passengers can then be heard saying “ohhh” in the viral TikTok video.

A man, who is not seen in the video, can be heard saying: “I hope you crash and die, she said.”

It is not clear why the woman was being taken out of the aircraft, the DailyDot reported.

Users on social media lashed out at the woman for her remarks.

“Miss ma’am bouta [sic] be on the FBI no fly list [sic],” one user wrote.

“That’s not something you wish for on Spirit ,” another commented.

While the reason for the passenger being evicted from the flight was not known, there have been several instances of passengers being booted out of planes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In July 2021, CNBC reported that 75 per cent of the Federal Aviation Administration’s unruly-passenger reports since 1 January 2021 on airplanes have started with people who didn’t want to wear their masks and escalated from there into profanity, shouting matches, and even physical violence.

Mary Garcia
1d ago

it's sad that a woman was smoking on the plain , but it was also as bad that the other passenger wouldn't shut her big mouth. Both of them should have been removed.

Eunique
1d ago

Usually, you get what you pay for. I would rather walk to my destination than fly on Spirit.

Jason
1d ago

Isn't shouting that on a plane seen as a huge no no like yelling fire in a movie theater 🤔

