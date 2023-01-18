ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Japan court again acquits ex-execs over Fukushima disaster

By Mari Yamaguchi
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdvrO_0kISi04q00

A Japanese court on Wednesday found three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company not guilty of negligence over the 2011 Fukushima nuclear meltdowns and subsequent deaths of more than 40 elderly residents during their forced evacuation.

The Tokyo High Court ruling upheld a 2019 lower court decision that also acquitted the three former top TEPCO officials noting that a tsunami of that magnitude was unforeseeable.

The case is the only criminal trial related to the nuclear accident that led the former TEPCO executives to face charges.

Minutes after Wednesday's court session for the verdict opened, supporters held up posters saying: “All found not guilty. Unjust Ruling.”

The court said ex-TEPCO Chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata, 82, and two other former executives were also not guilty of causing the deaths of 44 elderly patients whose already waning health deteriorated during or after forced evacuations from a local hospital and a nursing home.

The executives were accused of failing to anticipate the massive tsunami that struck the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant on March 11, 2011, following a magnitude 9 earthquake, and of failing to take measures that might have saved the plant.

Katsumata and his co-defendants — former vice presidents Sakae Muto, 72, and Ichiro Takekuro, 76 — had consistently pleaded not guilty and maintained that predicting the tsunami was impossible.

Three of the plant’s reactors suffered meltdowns, spreading a massive amount of radiation into surrounding communities and the sea, causing tens of thousands of residents to lose their homes, jobs and community ties.

The defendants had been charged by a civil prosecution panel. During trials, prosecutors demanded five-year prison sentences for each executive, accusing them of failing to do enough to guard against the threat of a large tsunami despite knowing the risk.

Prosecutors argued that TEPCO could have prevented the disaster had the plant installed sufficient safety measures before the tsunami.

The acquittal disappointed and angered dozens of Fukushima residents and their supporters who attended the ruling or rallied outside the court.

They found the ruling especially disappointing because it came after a series of divisive court decisions. One last July said the disaster could have been prevented if TEPCO had taken better safety measures, ordering top executives to pay more than 13 trillion yen ($99 billion). The Supreme Court in June, however, said the disaster was unforeseeable and dismissed compensation demands by thousands of residents.

Prosecutors have said TEPCO was conducting a tsunami safety review following a 2007 earthquake in Niigata in northern Japan that damaged another TEPCO plant, and the three former executives routinely participated in that process. In March 2008, a TEPCO subsidiary projected that a tsunami as high as 15.7 meters (47 feet) could hit Fukushima, prompting the company to consider building seawalls, but the executives allegedly delayed the idea to avoid additional spending.

Government and parliamentary investigations have said TEPCO’s lack of a safety culture and weak risk management, including an underestimation of tsunami risks, led to the disaster. They said TEPCO colluded with regulators to disregard tsunami protection measures.

The company has said it could have been more proactive with safety measures, but that it could not anticipate the massive tsunami that crippled the plant.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan prosecutors indict Yamagami for murder of ex-Prime Minister Abe -Yomiuri

TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Japanese prosecutors on Friday indicted the man suspected of killing former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Yomiuri newspaper reported. Nara District Public Prosecutors Office indicted Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, on murder charges as well as for violating gun laws after concluding a roughly six-month psychiatric evaluation, the newspaper reported.
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most

China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
msn.com

China warns Blinken to mind his manners on next visit

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang doesn’t want to hear about “confrontation” in his next meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “China and the U.S. are in communication on the specifics of the visit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday. “We also hope that the U.S. will perceive China correctly, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition, work with China in the same direction, and fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and bring the China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady growth.”
Vice

American Man Extradited to South Korea Over Graffiti Sprayed on Trains

A young American man who’s suspected of spray painting graffiti on South Korean subway trains has been extradited to the Asian country to face questioning. The 27-year-old, who hasn’t been named by South Korean police, allegedly broke into nine subway train garages across the country in September. Together with his Italian accomplice, the pair was said to have spray painted the outer walls of trains with words such as “WORD” and “DENY.”
Reuters

He fled Russia's draft, now he's stranded in a South Korean airport

Jan 19 (Reuters) - For two months now, 23-year-old Russian Vladimir Maraktayev has been living in an airport departure lounge. On Sept. 24, having received draft papers calling him up for military service in Ukraine during Russia’s "partial mobilisation", the linguistics student left home in the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude and fled over the border into neighbouring Mongolia.
natureworldnews.com

Powerful 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Indonesia [Developing Story]

An earthquake struck western Indonesia on Monday, January 16. Seismological experts said the intensity of the tremor range 6.0. This is a developing story and initial reports suggest there were no immediate casualties from the natural disaster with no tsunami alert issued yet by both local and international authorities. In...
The Associated Press

Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan’s Abe

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prosecutors formally charged the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder, sending him to stand trial, a court said Friday. Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested immediately after allegedly shooting Abe with a homemade gun as the former leader was making a...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
328K+
Post
530M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy