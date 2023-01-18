ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation eases back further, but food prices continue to soar

By Holly Williams
 2 days ago

UK inflation eased back further last month but cost pressures remained intense for cash-strapped households as food prices hit another 45-year high, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 10.5% in December from 10.7%, offering a further sign that the cost-of-living crisis may have passed its peak.

Falling fuel costs were largely behind the slowdown in the pace of price rises, with average petrol price down by 8.3 pence per litre month-on-month in December.

There was little respite for families, however, with CPI still in double digits and food and drink inflation soaring yet again, to 16.8% in December up from 16.4% in November, marking the highest level since September 1977.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, said: “ Inflation eased slightly in December, although still at a very high level, with overall prices rising strongly during the last year as a whole.

“Prices at the pump fell notably in December, with the cost of clothing also dropping back slightly.”

“Food costs continue to spike, with prices also rising in shops, cafes and restaurants,” he added.

