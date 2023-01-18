Jay Briscoe: Wrestler dies in car accident aged 38

Ring of Honor wrestler Jay Briscoe has died aged 38 in a car accident in Delaware.

Real name Jamin Pugh, he was one of the Briscoe brothers alongside Mark who dominated the RoH scene over the past two decades and together formed the world champion tag team.

Tony Khan , the owner of All Elite Wrestling who acquired Ring of Honour last year, announced the news on Twitter.

“Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away,” Khan wrote. “Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin.”

According to the Wrestling Observer, two children were in the car with Briscoe when the incident happened at 5.30pm on Tuesday, and one is in critical condition. Ringside News reported that a woman in another vehicle also died at the scene.

Only a few hours earlier, Briscoe had tweeted a picture alongside his brother celebrating their 13-year reign as tag team champions.

Triple H, the wrestling legend from rival organisation WWE posted online of Briscoe: “An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe.”

Fellow WWE star Matt Hardy tweeted: ““Heard this tragic news while flying. I’m DEVASTATED that Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically died today. I was honored to work with him many times. I loved Jay. Jay was SO real. Jay loved his wife & kids more than anything & we shared that bond. I’m heartbroken for his family.”

AEW’s Kyle O’Reilly tweeted: “Jay Briscoe was the real deal. I was always amazed how someone could be so intimidating one moment then so warm & affable the next. He gave so much to the business & to his family and I’m forever grateful for having known him. Strength and love to Mark and his family. Love u bro.”

RoH said in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans.”